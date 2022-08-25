Read full article on original website
HOPE FEST AZ Returns to Downtown Prescott
Northern Arizona’s premier community gathering HOPE FEST AZ 2022 – the 10th annual will take place on Saturday, September 10th, on the Yavapai County Courthouse Plaza from 10:00 am-9:00 pm. The mission of Hopefest is to Serve Veterans, Active Military, First Responders, their Families, and the Vulnerable of...
Free-Use Firewood Available North of Flagstaff
Between 75 and 100 cords of firewood located north of Flagstaff is now available to collect for free. The Little Springs free-use fuelwood area is located northwest of Highway 180. It can be accessed by following Forest Road 151 north for 1.5 miles before taking a slight left onto Forest Road 418. After 1 mile, the area will be located on the right.
How to Grow Radio Red Sage
Ken Lain of Watters Garden Center of Prescott, Arizona shared the Plant of the Week last Friday. Here is your breakdown on how to grow Radio Red Sage. The longest blooming sage in crimson-red that signals spring with continual flowers that broadcast right through Autumn. Hummingbirds and gardeners alike fall for this knee-high bloomer that deserves a prominent location in the garden’s hotter spots. Keep lightly clipped for a low informal hedge or a single specimen in borders or courtyard containers. Javelina and deer-proof.
Now The Top 10 Stories Of Yavapai County
PANT AND YCSO WORKING TOGETHER TO STOP DRUG DEALERS. TEEN SAFETY TABLE RETURNS TO PRESCOTT VALLEY LIBRARY. Find All the top stories here. Previous articleWeekly Readings Based on Your Zodiac Sign: Week Of 8/28/22. Next article2022 Chino Valley Citizens Academy.
After Dark at the Park at the Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary
Travel up North and enjoy Fall in Prescott at Heritage Park Zoological Sanctuary. Attend the 21+ adult only fundraiser After Dark at the Park on Saturday September 17th from 5:30-8:30pm. Enjoy Live music, food, and animal feedings. Pre-purchase admission and SAVE with coupon code GUS. Attend the family event Zoo by Moonlight on September 10th to see the nocturnal animals from 7:30-9:30pm. Register for Fall Zoo Camp, October 10-14, Registration now open. All programs and events support the sanctuary, a 501c(3) non-profit. For more information visit www.heritageparkzoo.org.
Flags to Fly at the 2022 Prescott Valley Healing Field
Three thousand American flags will fly for the 11th year on Sept. 9-17, 2022, during Patriot Week at the Prescott Valley Healing Field. In 2012, Yavapai County Dist. 5 Supervisor Mary Mallory, then a PV council member, spearheaded an effort to bring a Healing Field to the community to honor the lives lost in the Sept. 11, 20221, terrorist attacks. That year, 1,200 flags flew at the Civic Center grounds. The community rallied behind the effort, and in 2013, 3,000 flags filled the grounds, and have flown there every year since. In 2013, 19 flags honoring the 19 Granite Mountain Hotshot firefighters lost in the Yarnell Hill Fire on June 30, 2013, were added.
Yavapai County to hold community meeting after off-duty sergeant struck, killed woman crossing street
YARNELL, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Yavapai County Sheriff David Rohdes is hosting a community meeting on Thursday in the town of Yarnell as the investigation continues into what happened when an off-duty sergeant struck and killed a woman who was crossing Highway 89 and Post Road last week. Deputies on...
Breaking: 2 boys allegedly threatened to shoot up Prescott school
Two Prescott Valley Charter School boys are in custody for allegedly threatening to shoot up their school, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office. They are facing charges for an alleged terrorist threat along with false reporting, according to Sheriff David Rhodes.
Protecting Our Groundwater and Rivers
We encourage you to vote for those candidates who understand water issues and promise to work for solutions that help our area. Our state legislators continue to fail to protect our water in our aquifers and rivers. In the Prescott Active Management Area, which includes Dewey-Humbolt, Prescott Valley, Prescott, and...
Cleaning Up The Squatters On State Land
YCSO AND AZ STATE LANDS ARREST SQUATTER AND LEAD MASSIVE CLEANUP EFFORT. The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office has been working diligently to patrol state land campsites and enforce the restrictions on long-term camping all over Yavapai County. Most recently, Deputies have been working on a trespassing and littering case in.
Yavapai County Road Construction to Start Now
OVERLAY (FALL, FY 22-23) IN VARIOUS LOCATIONS WITHIN YAVAPAI COUNTY. Asphalt Paving & Supply in conjunction with Yavapai County will be performing asphalt overlay roadwork on Red Rock Loop Road in Sedona, Thousand Trails and Warriors Run in Cottonwood and East Kings Highway and Mesquite Drive in Black Canyon City. Construction will begin September 6, 2022 and continue through October 20, 2022. Road construction will consist of asphalt overlays, shoulder work, new striping, and miscellaneous drainage work.
I-17 reopens in New River after deadly pedestrian accident
NEW RIVER, Ariz. - The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 were shut down at New River Road after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a box truck early Friday morning, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. The collision happened at milepost 232. The highway was closed for...
Mayer residents asked to save water in case its infrastructure collapses
The Mayer Domestic Water Improvement District has been working to prevent further damage, but if another significant storm sweeps through the area, there is a possibility that the water line might be taken out, impacting water availability to residents in the area. Without it, they’ll only have water for a few days.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Vehicle Incident Involving YCSO Sergeant
Friday evening at approximately 7 pm, 74-year-old Donna Gordon of Yarnell was stuck by a vehicle and killed on Highway 89 and Post Road in Yarnell while crossing the street. The driver of the vehicle was a Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant on his way home from his shift. YCSO has asked the Department of Public Safety’s Vehicular Crimes Unit to investigate the incident and interview eyewitnesses. Initial reports show that impairment was not a factor.
US 93 closed in both directions in Wickenburg after a trailer flips over on highway
WICKENBURG, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - U.S. 93 is closed in both directions as hazmat crews are clearing the scene of an overturned trailer at milepost 199. At around 8:30 a.m. a vehicle trailer rolled over on the highway spilling copper concentrate material onto the road. No injuries were reported in the crash. The highway is expected to be closed for hours with no estimated time of reopening, so drivers are advised to take alternative routes.
Brian, Alison, and Oliver Stone Killed, Alexander Stone Injured in Semi-Truck Collision on Interstate 40 [Flagstaff, AZ]
6-Year-Old Survives Fatal Head-On Crash near Flagstaff. Investigators say the Stone family was driving through Arizona on their way home to California after attending a family reunion in Colorado on July 26th. For reasons unknown, their sedan crossed the center median before rolling and colliding head-on with an oncoming big-rig.
Almost 20,000 Left Powerless as Intense Monsoon Storm Hits Phoenix, Arizona
After over 20,000 people lost power during the Valley monsoon rains, power is largely back on. After thousands of individuals lost power amid early morning monsoon storms across the Valley, most people now have electricity access. Many Still Left Powerless. Unfortunately, there are customers across APS and SRP still without...
