Four 49ers land in top 25 of NFL 100 list

By Phil Mayer
 5 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Four San Francisco 49ers were included in the top 25 of the NFL’s list of top 100 players, the league announced on Thursday. The annual list is voted on by NFL players.

Defensive end Nick Bosa was ranked the 25th-best player in the league, and tight end George Kittle came in at No. 22. Wide receiver Deebo Samuel and offensive tackle Trent Williams both cracked the top 20 , although their exact rankings have not yet been revealed.

Bosa tallied 15.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in 2021 after coming back from a torn ACL suffered in 2020. Bosa did not appear on the 2021 list after his injury but was ranked No. 17 after winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2019.

Kittle was the second-highest ranked tight end on the 2022 list, trailing only Kansas City’s Travis Kelce. He tallied 71 catches, 910 yards and six touchdowns while battling injuries in 2021. Kittle’s highest-ever ranking was on the 2020 list when he came in at No. 7 after leading the 49ers to the Super Bowl.

Samuel is making his debut on the top 100 after a breakout season in 2021. Head Coach Kyle Shanahan showcased Samuel’s diverse skillset, playing him at both running back and wide receiver. Playing both positions, Samuel finished the season with 1,770 yards from scrimmage and 14 total touchdowns.

Williams is the highest-ranked offensive lineman on the list. The 34-year-old veteran is entering his third season with the 49ers after coming over from the Washington Commanders. Williams has made the Pro Bowl in each season since 2012, save for 2019, which he missed with a neck injury.

There were three other 49ers in the 26-100 range of the list, giving the team a total of seven players. Linebacker Fred Warner earned the No. 47 spot, safety Jimmie Ward came in at No. 96, and fullback Kyle Juszczyk landed at No. 100.

The order of the top 20 players will be unveiled on NFL Network Sunday at 5:00 p.m. PT. To see the rest of the list, click HERE .

