Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nowhabersham.com
Baldwin resident warns council people ‘are going to move’ if city raises taxes
Baldwin resident Debbie Satterfield is worried. The city council is considering raising taxes and she says, if they do, it will hurt a lot of people. “I think I can financially do it, but I know lots of other people it’s going to be a strain on them and their families,” Satterfield told council members during a public hearing Monday night. “It’s really going to hurt a lot of people.”
nowhabersham.com
Baldwin holds first public hearing on millage rate increase
The Baldwin City Council tonight is holding the first of three public hearings on a proposed tax increase. If approved, property taxes on the Habersham County side of the city would increase by 2.549 mills. The millage rate on the Banks County side of Baldwin would increase by 1.785 mills.
nowhabersham.com
White County invests in more Dominion voting machines
The White County Board of Commissioners has approved funds to improve voting in the county. At Monday’s commission work session and called meeting, the board approved the purchase of two additional voting machines. White County’s new elections supervisor Jody Davis told commissioners he and the elections board have discussed...
Athens mask “mandate” is again in effect
It’s a mandate that can be enforced in Athens-Clarke County government facilities, and in private businesses that allow for enforcement: Athens is again requiring face coverings in public buildings, as coronavirus case counts are again climbing. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia DOT awards over $150 million in construction contracts to multiple projects
ATLANTA — In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded over $150 million to various construction projects. GDOT said approximately $150,615,453 was awarded to a total of 22 projects. The largest single investment, worth approximately $35 million, was awarded to Vertical Earth Inc. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
cityofsugarhill.com
Waste Management – Labor Day
City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a normal schedule for the week of September 5. In an effort to keep garbage collection flowing efficiently, there will be no service delay due to the Labor Day holiday. Please set your bins out on your regularly scheduled garbage collection day.
Forsyth County deputies to get 18% raise, Sheriff posts salary can’t be beat
Starting in September, and continuing over the next two years, Forsyth County deputies will be getting an 18 percent salary raise increase(Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)
nowhabersham.com
Roadwork to cause traffic delays on GA 365 North near Lanier Tech
Drivers can expect more delays this week on GA 365 North in Hall County. The Georgia Department of Transportation began roadwork Monday between Lanier Tech and Ramsey Road. Crews are replacing concert slabs and doing spall repairs. The work is expected to continue daily from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m....
IN THIS ARTICLE
nowhabersham.com
Hall County School District partners with UGA on Ag education
Agriculture is Georgia’s oldest and largest industry. Its economic impact is over $74 billion a year. The Hall County School District is tapping into that market with a new agribusiness education initiative. This week, the District announced it’s partnering with the University of Georgia to offer a dual enrollment...
nddist.com
Power Tool Companies Announce Merger
BRASELTON, Ga. — Koki Holdings America Ltd. on Friday announced a merger of two organizations, Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools in North America. Effective Dec. 2022, both brands will operate their headquarters, factory service center and distribution functions from state-of-the-art facility in Braselton, Georgia, north of Atlanta. This will support the expansion and continuity of both brands and increase value to their partners.
ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl
Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
Sandra Deal laid to rest after weekend service in Gainesville
Former First Lady of Georgia Sandra Deal was laid to rest after a weekend memorial service in Gainesville: the 80 year-old Deal died last week after a four-year battle with cancer. She was First Lady during the two terms served by her husband, former Governor and former US Congressman Nathan Deal.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5atlanta.com
Lawrenceville man charged with insurance fraud, forgery
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Georgia investigators are searching for a Lawrenceville man wanted for multiple counts of insurance fraud and forgery. Officials with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say arrest warrants have been taken out for 31-year-old Kyle Marler. According to officials, on Sept. 9, 2021 Marler started a...
nowhabersham.com
Food Bank of Northeast Georgia growing to serve
The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia is preparing to break ground on a new facility in Athens. The new building will be located at 890 Newton Bridge Road, just across the street from its current location. The building will increase the Food Bank’s footprint by 63,000 square feet, a 65%...
Monroe Local News
Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case
Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
I-285 West at Ashford Dunwoody Road expected to reopen Tuesday morning after fiery crash, GDOT says
ATLANTA — A fiery crash involving a semi-truck has a stretch of Interstate 285 blocked Monday afternoon near Sandy Springs. The incident happened in the westbound lanes, just past Ashford Dunwoody Road. The crash shut down all lanes in the area for hours, but just after 6 p.m. eastbound...
Hall County Sheriff’s Office concerned for missing teen’s safety
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — The Hall’s County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a teenage girl reported missing Thursday. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Mika Bowden, 17, was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 25 walking west on...
Changes coming to Gwinnett County Schools’ disciplinary procedures
Changes are coming to the discipline policy at Gwinnett County Schools, after school board members learned how more Gwinnett students are assigned to an alternative school than the other five major metro districts combined. In Gwinnett, 1,393 students were assigned to alternative schools in 2019, compared to 1,277 combined students...
Man violently carjacked in broad daylight at Gwinnett County gas station
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County man is recovering after a violent carjacking in broad daylight in Lawrenceville. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was on Buford Road Tuesday, where the victim pulled up to a Gwinnett County gas station, parked his car and was immediately blindsided by someone who started beating him over the head with a gun.
21-year-old man drowns while swimming in Lake Lanier, deputies say
HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A Missouri man has died after drowning while swimming in Lake Lanier with two friends, sheriff’s deputies say. Deputies say 21-year-old Adelso Enrique Barillas of Kansas City, Missouri and two of his friends were swimming in the lake at the Old Federal Campground in Flowery Branch on Sunday morning.
Comments / 0