ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nowhabersham.com

Baldwin resident warns council people ‘are going to move’ if city raises taxes

Baldwin resident Debbie Satterfield is worried. The city council is considering raising taxes and she says, if they do, it will hurt a lot of people. “I think I can financially do it, but I know lots of other people it’s going to be a strain on them and their families,” Satterfield told council members during a public hearing Monday night. “It’s really going to hurt a lot of people.”
BALDWIN, GA
nowhabersham.com

Baldwin holds first public hearing on millage rate increase

The Baldwin City Council tonight is holding the first of three public hearings on a proposed tax increase. If approved, property taxes on the Habersham County side of the city would increase by 2.549 mills. The millage rate on the Banks County side of Baldwin would increase by 1.785 mills.
BALDWIN, GA
nowhabersham.com

White County invests in more Dominion voting machines

The White County Board of Commissioners has approved funds to improve voting in the county. At Monday’s commission work session and called meeting, the board approved the purchase of two additional voting machines. White County’s new elections supervisor Jody Davis told commissioners he and the elections board have discussed...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Athens mask “mandate” is again in effect

It’s a mandate that can be enforced in Athens-Clarke County government facilities, and in private businesses that allow for enforcement: Athens is again requiring face coverings in public buildings, as coronavirus case counts are again climbing. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website... The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Habersham County, GA
Government
County
Habersham County, GA
City
Baldwin, GA
Local
Georgia Business
Local
Georgia Government
cityofsugarhill.com

Waste Management – Labor Day

City of Sugar Hill residents, Waste Management has informed the city that its services will run on a normal schedule for the week of September 5. In an effort to keep garbage collection flowing efficiently, there will be no service delay due to the Labor Day holiday. Please set your bins out on your regularly scheduled garbage collection day.
SUGAR HILL, GA
nowhabersham.com

Roadwork to cause traffic delays on GA 365 North near Lanier Tech

Drivers can expect more delays this week on GA 365 North in Hall County. The Georgia Department of Transportation began roadwork Monday between Lanier Tech and Ramsey Road. Crews are replacing concert slabs and doing spall repairs. The work is expected to continue daily from 8 a.m. until 3 p.m....
HALL COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#City Limits#Linus Realestate Tax#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Linus Income Tax#Baldwin Council#The Baldwin City Council
nowhabersham.com

Hall County School District partners with UGA on Ag education

Agriculture is Georgia’s oldest and largest industry. Its economic impact is over $74 billion a year. The Hall County School District is tapping into that market with a new agribusiness education initiative. This week, the District announced it’s partnering with the University of Georgia to offer a dual enrollment...
HALL COUNTY, GA
nddist.com

Power Tool Companies Announce Merger

BRASELTON, Ga. — Koki Holdings America Ltd. on Friday announced a merger of two organizations, Metabo HPT and Metabo Power Tools in North America. Effective Dec. 2022, both brands will operate their headquarters, factory service center and distribution functions from state-of-the-art facility in Braselton, Georgia, north of Atlanta. This will support the expansion and continuity of both brands and increase value to their partners.
BRASELTON, GA
WGAU

ACCPD: another Athens baby ingests fentanyl

Athens-Clarke County Police are investigating another case of a baby who ingested fentanyl. It was back in a June that a 15-month-old died and a babysitter from Elbert County was charged with murder. The most recent case involves a baby who was hospitalized after the exposure to the highly toxic drug.
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
fox5atlanta.com

Lawrenceville man charged with insurance fraud, forgery

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Georgia investigators are searching for a Lawrenceville man wanted for multiple counts of insurance fraud and forgery. Officials with the Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner say arrest warrants have been taken out for 31-year-old Kyle Marler. According to officials, on Sept. 9, 2021 Marler started a...
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
nowhabersham.com

Food Bank of Northeast Georgia growing to serve

The Food Bank of Northeast Georgia is preparing to break ground on a new facility in Athens. The new building will be located at 890 Newton Bridge Road, just across the street from its current location. The building will increase the Food Bank’s footprint by 63,000 square feet, a 65%...
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

Breaking: Monroe woman arrested by GBI in theft by conversion case

Monroe, GA (August 30, 2022) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of Simoan Baker, age 33, of Monroe, Ga. She is charged with one felony count of theft by conversion. Baker serves on the Walton County Board of Education. According to a press release from the...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy