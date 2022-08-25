Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KWCH.com
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
Wichita police say red car was involved in fatal hit-and-run
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking the public to help solve a fatal hit-and-run case that happened on Aug. 21. Police have released photos of a red car that they say is connected to the crime. Police found the body of Cory Addis, 34, in an alleyway near Funston and Grove […]
Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
Wichita police looking for vehicle involved in hit-and-run that left man, 34, dead
The man’s body was found near Funston and Grove.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andover police identify woman, suspect in weekend homicide
ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department has identified a woman killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover. The alleged suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover. At around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Andover police, along with Butler County EMS and Andover Fire & Rescue, responded to […]
KAKE TV
'A tragedy like this is difficult for us': Friends remember Marlyn Harvey who died Sunday
Andover Police say help from Wichita's FLOCK System (License Plate Readers) allowed them to quickly take a suspect off the street in a death investigation. Sometime after 3 p.m. Sunday, officers received a call from a relative that there was an assault at a home in Andover. An 81-year-old woman died. Police also learned the victim's car was missing.
Student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259 authorities are investigating after a gun was found at West High School, 820 S Osage Street in Wichita on Monday. A student alerted school officials about another student with a gun, according to a letter sent home to parents. Police took the student into custody.
KAKE TV
Student found with gun at Wichita Heights
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A student was found to be in possession of a gun at Wichita Heights today. No threats were made and the student was taken in custody. The following message was sent to parents following the incident:. Good Afternoon Falcon Family, this is Principal Filippi. Today we...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investigation into 81-year-old Andover woman’s killing continues, relative suspected
It’s still unclear exactly how the woman was killed, or why, an Andover police captain said Monday. “We’re still looking into that. We’re not 100% sure exactly what happened.”
KAKE TV
Wichita man sentenced to just over 8 years in prison for 2021 fatal shooting
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - De’Adrian Johnson was sentenced to 101 months in prison and 36 months of post release. He also ordered restitution in the amount of $5,330. Johnson, who is 27-years and from Wichita, shot two people, one fatally, during a drug “trip” before turning the gun on himself.
KAKE TV
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby
DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Derby over the weekend. Sedgwick County Jail records show Demarc Maurice Burgess was booked Monday night for intentional second-degree murder. He was arrested at 229 North Baltimore, the address of the Derby police station.
KAKE TV
Wichita police make 11 DUI arrests on 'Saturation Saturday'
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the department's traffic unit arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence during Saturday's statewide DUI enforcement. Dubbed "Saturation Saturday," law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happened to coincide with the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
See the 10 Wichita KS-area restaurants & food sellers that failed recent inspections
Aug. 29—Ten Wichita-area businesses were deemed out of compliance during Kansas Department of Agriculture food and lodging safety inspections conducted Aug. 14-20, reports show. Among problems inspectors found: old ground beef, bugs flying around and landing on food and equipment at a pizza joint and an ice cream store,...
KAKE TV
Sedgwick County agencies give 90-day progress report on Cedric Lofton task force recommendations
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - It's been 90 days since the Cedric Lofton Task Force presented its more than 50 recommendations to law enforcement since the teen's death at the Sedgwick County Juvenile Intake and Assessment Center. "Hope. I mean, that comes to mind," said task force member Tracey Mason Sr.
KAKE TV
Woman killed in shooting near Augusta, suspect arrested
AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday. Deputies responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting in 7900 block of SW 163rd Road, which is south of Augusta. Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a person called 911 to report a family member had contacted them saying they'd been shot by someone in the home.
KAKE TV
Andover man accused of beating great-grandmother to death
ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Andover police have released the names of the man suspected in Sunday's homicide and the relative he's accused of beating to death. Officers and emergency crews responded at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences at 420 Lioba Drive. Police Capt. Ben Graber said Butler County EMS took the victim, 81-year-old Maryln Harvey, to a local hospital where she died.
Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in
DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
KWCH.com
Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
Sedgwick County Tag Offices changing hours due to burnt-out staff
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Back in April, the Sedgwick County Tag Offices extended their service hours, and now things are changing once again. As of April 4, the Tag Office’s began a trial run for new service hours. By changing their hours to 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, they were tacking on […]
kfdi.com
Students arrested for bringing guns to two Wichita high schools
In separate incidents Monday and Tuesday, students were arrested for bringing a gun into a high school building. A student was taken into custody Tuesday at Heights High School after officials got a tip about a gun. School officials said no threats were made. Officials at West High School say...
Comments / 1