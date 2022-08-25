ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police search for suspect, vehicle in south Wichita alleyway death

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Wichita Police detectives are working to locate a vehicle they believe was involved in a hit-and-run that killed 34-year-old Cory Addis of Wichita last week. Addis was found dead in an alleyway near Funston and Grove on the evening on Aug. 21. Detectives reviewed surveillance video...
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita police say red car was involved in fatal hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking the public to help solve a fatal hit-and-run case that happened on Aug. 21. Police have released photos of a red car that they say is connected to the crime. Police found the body of Cory Addis, 34, in an alleyway near Funston and Grove […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Wichita father charged with death of 9-year-old son

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 28-year-old man has been arrested and charged with a crash that killed his 9-year-old son earlier this year. Devin Saucedo is charged with involuntary manslaughter and driving while his license was suspended or canceled. The victim in the crash was Armani Saucedo. Police say Devin Saucedo was driving with Armani […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Andover police identify woman, suspect in weekend homicide

ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) – The Andover Police Department has identified a woman killed over the weekend as 81-year-old Maryln Valeta Harvey of Andover. The alleged suspect has been identified as 23-year-old Tristan Paul Weir of Andover. At around 3:50 p.m. Sunday, Andover police, along with Butler County EMS and Andover Fire & Rescue, responded to […]
ANDOVER, KS
St. Joseph Post

Student in custody after gun found at Kansas high school

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement and USD 259 authorities are investigating after a gun was found at West High School, 820 S Osage Street in Wichita on Monday. A student alerted school officials about another student with a gun, according to a letter sent home to parents. Police took the student into custody.
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Student found with gun at Wichita Heights

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A student was found to be in possession of a gun at Wichita Heights today. No threats were made and the student was taken in custody. The following message was sent to parents following the incident:. Good Afternoon Falcon Family, this is Principal Filippi. Today we...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in Derby

DERBY, Kan. (KAKE) - Police have arrested a suspect in connection to the shooting death of a 28-year-old man in Derby over the weekend. Sedgwick County Jail records show Demarc Maurice Burgess was booked Monday night for intentional second-degree murder. He was arrested at 229 North Baltimore, the address of the Derby police station.
DERBY, KS
KAKE TV

Wichita police make 11 DUI arrests on 'Saturation Saturday'

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police say the department's traffic unit arrested 11 drivers for driving under the influence during Saturday's statewide DUI enforcement. Dubbed "Saturation Saturday," law enforcement agencies across the state partnered with Mothers Against Drunk Driving to implement DUI check lanes and saturation patrols This years’ “Saturation Saturday” campaign happened to coincide with the annual "You Drink. You Drive. You Lose." campaign.
WICHITA, KS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
KAKE TV

Woman killed in shooting near Augusta, suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Butler County Sheriff's Office has arrested a 56-year-old man in connection to the shooting death of a 51-year-old woman on Saturday. Deputies responded at around 6:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting in 7900 block of SW 163rd Road, which is south of Augusta. Undersheriff Daimon Cundiff said a person called 911 to report a family member had contacted them saying they'd been shot by someone in the home.
AUGUSTA, KS
KAKE TV

Andover man accused of beating great-grandmother to death

ANDOVER, Kan. (KAKE) - Andover police have released the names of the man suspected in Sunday's homicide and the relative he's accused of beating to death. Officers and emergency crews responded at around 3:45 p.m. Sunday to the report of an assault at the Summerfield Senior Residences at 420 Lioba Drive. Police Capt. Ben Graber said Butler County EMS took the victim, 81-year-old Maryln Harvey, to a local hospital where she died.
ANDOVER, KS
KSN News

Police say Derby murder suspect turned himself in

DERBY, Kan. (KSNW) — A 22-year-old man is in jail in connection to a murder in Derby Sunday morning. The Derby Police Department said the man turned himself in at the police department. Police booked Demarc Maurice Burgess into jail on suspicion of second-degree murder. Shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday, Derby police went to the […]
DERBY, KS
KWCH.com

Andover murder investigation sheds light further on dangers of fentanyl

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A murder investigation is shedding light on the dangers of fentanyl, and not just for the user. This comes as police investigate the death of an 81-year-old Andover woman at the hands of a family member believed to be under the influence of narcotics. Police reported officers had to use Narcan to save the suspect after arresting him.
ANDOVER, KS
kfdi.com

Students arrested for bringing guns to two Wichita high schools

In separate incidents Monday and Tuesday, students were arrested for bringing a gun into a high school building. A student was taken into custody Tuesday at Heights High School after officials got a tip about a gun. School officials said no threats were made. Officials at West High School say...
WICHITA, KS

