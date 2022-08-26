ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman

The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
BBC

Chihuahuas 'dumped like rubbish' in Avebury during heatwave

Three Chihuahuas were left "dumped like rubbish" during the recent heatwave, the RSCPA has revealed. The dogs were rescued by a "kind-hearted" passer-by who found them near Avebury stones in Wiltshire, at about 08:00BST on 14 August. All three were in a "poor condition and in need of urgent care...
BBC

Elizabeth McCann death: Tribute to 'bubbly young lady'

The family of a woman who was killed in Tameside have described her as a "very happy and bubbly young lady". Elizabeth McCann, aged 26, was found dead in a flat in Manchester Road, Ashton-under-Lyne, on Thursday, Greater Manchester Police said. Simon Goold, 51, of Manchester Road, Ashton, has been...
BBC

Roman Caistor: Dig reveals 'what the Iceni did next'

Land next to a Roman temple was a busy cult pilgrimage site, where people buried objects in "bargains with the gods", a dig has found. The site is beside "one of the largest" temple buildings in Roman Britain at Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich. It was built by the Iceni,...
