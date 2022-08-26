Read full article on original website
Related
Girl, 7, crushed to death by falling 440lb marble statue while playing in hotel courtyard
A 7-year-old girl was crushed to death by a 440lb marble statue while playing outside a hotel. Lavinia Trematerra, from Italy, was struck by the hefty object in the courtyard of a hotel in Munich, Germany, on Friday evening. Three bystanders at the scene ran to her aid after hearing...
Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman
The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
BBC
Greek dog attack: Family 'looked death in the face' on mountain
A family has described the horror of being attacked by a pack of wild dogs on a mountain trail while on holiday in Greece. Greek national Stamatis, 52, his son Danny, nephew Teddy and niece Roxy, had gone to see a dormant volcano to the west of Athens on 13 August.
BBC
Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday
The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre
A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
BBC
Meghan interview: We upset Royal dynamic just by existing, says Duchess of Sussex
The Duchess of Sussex says she upset the "dynamic of the hierarchy" of the Royal Family "just by existing". In an interview with US magazine The Cut, Meghan, 41, talks about her life when she was a royal and why she and the Duke of Sussex moved to the US.
BBC
Roman Caistor: Dig reveals 'what the Iceni did next'
Land next to a Roman temple was a busy cult pilgrimage site, where people buried objects in "bargains with the gods", a dig has found. The site is beside "one of the largest" temple buildings in Roman Britain at Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich. It was built by the Iceni,...
BBC
Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet
A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
PETS・
Comments / 0