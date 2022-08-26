ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Small Business

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Texas megachurch pastor steps down for sending ‘unwise’ Instagram messages to woman

The pastor of a megachurch in the Dallas-Fort Worth area has stepped down after he was confronted over inappropriate messages between himself and a woman who was not his wife over Instagram. Matt Chandler, the lead pastor at The Village Church in Flower Mound, Texas, announced his departure on Sunday, telling his congregants that the messages were not "romantic or sexual" but rather that the "frequency and familiarity" of the interactions — including what he called "crude jokes" that were "unbefitting" of someone in his position — were driving his decision to step down. He said that elders in his...
FLOWER MOUND, TX
BBC

Staffordshire family's bid to take son on one last holiday

The family of a boy with a life-limiting condition are appealing for help to take him on a final holiday as they raise awareness of the condition. Mason, 12, from Stafford, requires 24-hour care for his hypoplastic left heart syndrome, with doctors telling his mother he does not have long to live.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entrepreneurs#Wedding Dress#Ukrainian
BBC

Cat and kittens abandoned outside Coventry rescue centre

A cat and three kittens were abandoned on the driveway of a rescue centre. RSPCA Coventry and District Branch said the animals were left at around 16:00 BST on Saturday, when a man hid from staff before running away after leaving a carrier with the animals inside. The charity said...
ANIMALS
BBC

Roman Caistor: Dig reveals 'what the Iceni did next'

Land next to a Roman temple was a busy cult pilgrimage site, where people buried objects in "bargains with the gods", a dig has found. The site is beside "one of the largest" temple buildings in Roman Britain at Caistor St Edmund, near Norwich. It was built by the Iceni,...
SCIENCE
BBC

Dog escapes Addingham kennels: Moor search for pet

A dog owner is searching moorland for her pet, which managed to escape from the kennels it was staying at while she went on a family holiday. Becky Roberts took her lurcher-greyhound cross, Betsy, to Wharfedale Kennels and Cattery on Addingham Moorside, West Yorkshire, on Saturday. Half an hour later,...
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy