NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Wake County prioritizes bus safety amid driver shortageThe Triangle TribuneWake County, NC
Triangle HBCUs look to bring home championship trophyThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Raleigh Airport now participates in the Sunflower Program for those with hidden disabilitiesThe Planking TravelerRaleigh, NC
The Nation's Lifeguard Crisis Could Impact a Third of Public PoolsPool MagazineRaleigh, NC
cbs17
2 displaced after Durham townhome fire
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people were displaced after a fire at a Durham townhome. Firefighters said this happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Manorhaven Dr. Firefighters said they could see flames from the garage when they arrived on the scene. After roughly ten minutes, firefighters...
cbs17
Raleigh pool supply business destroyed in fire, officials monitoring hot spots
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A Raleigh business was destroyed in a fire late Monday night, according to city officials. This happened just after 11 p.m. Monday at a pool supply business in the 6300 block of J Richards Drive. The business was closed when the fire started, officials said,...
cbs17
2 displaced in Raleigh house fire early Sunday morning: officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say two people are displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning. Officers say fire crews were called to the scene on the 8500 block of Hartham Park Ave. at 6:23 a.m. No one was injured, according to reports. Police say two people...
cbs17
1 found dead in Durham apartment fire, officials say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say one person has died in a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning. At about 8:28 a.m., fire crews received a call about someone being trapped in a fire on Wood Cottage Court. Officials say 28 firefighters and...
cbs17
BMW catches fire after rear-ending pickup truck, 4 transported to hospital
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said. Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup...
cbs17
Mid-August Durham head-on collision turns fatal after man succumbs to injuries, police confirm
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham Police Department confirmed Tuesday a man involved in a mid-August head-on collision on Interstate 85 has died of his injuries as of Friday. Christopher Beazley, 43, and Brayan Josue Amador-Alonso, 24, were involved in the head-on collision just after 4 a.m. on Aug. 14. Police said Beazley was struck by Amador-Alonso.
cbs17
80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County
FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
cbs17
cbs17
1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
cbs17
Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
cbs17
Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
cbs17
Couple donates land for Durham ATV club to build trails, help keep riders off streets
ROUGEMONT, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham ATV Club is preparing to build new trails for ATV and dirt bike riders with the help of a donation of land from a couple in Rougemont, North Carolina. Jamal Lewis is president of the Southern Soul ATV Club, a group of ATV...
cbs17
Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
cbs17
3 injured in I-540 crash that closed all lanes, ignited vehicle fire: NCSHP
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A car crash on Interstate 540 heading westbound in Raleigh left a vehicle overturned and on fire Monday afternoon, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Officials with NCSHP later told CBS 17 that three were critically injured in the wreck. The crash was...
cbs17
Wake County student struck by car while walking to school
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Wildwood Forest Elementary School was hit by a car on the way to their first day of class on Monday morning, according to Principal Holly Shaw. In a letter to parents, Shaw said the student received care after being hit by a...
cbs17
Durham unarmed responders handle hundreds of calls since program launched in June
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Unarmed responders in Durham have handled 400 low priority calls since the Community Safety Department launched in June, according to data released on Monday. In late June, the Community Safety Department launched three pilot programs which include the crisis response teams (unarmed responders), crisis call...
cbs17
‘We have done everything just to find answers’: Raleigh dog owner warns of respiratory illness that made her dog sick for 2 months
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A potentially serious respiratory illness affecting dogs is spreading in the Triangle. After our story aired, a Raleigh woman reached out to us asking to share her dog’s story, hoping to warn other dog owners and hopefully help them avoid it. Hannah Spoljaric’s dog,...
cbs17
Durham County Sheriff’s Office conducting death investigation after man found
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a death investigation after a man was found dead in Durham Monday night. On Monday at approximately 9:30 p.m., detectives from the sheriff’s office were called to the 1200 block of Junction Road to conduct a death investigation.
cbs17
Cary mother spotted at sweepstakes for six hours, just before she was arrested for daughters’ deaths
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Before Launice Battle was arrested on murder charges in connection with the deaths of her two daughters, several people told CBS 17 she was spotted at a local sweepstakes. Even though her grandmother told CBS 17 the family hadn’t seen Battle for two weeks, people...
