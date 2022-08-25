ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holly Springs, NC

cbs17

2 displaced after Durham townhome fire

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN)—Two people were displaced after a fire at a Durham townhome. Firefighters said this happened just after 12 a.m. Tuesday in the 1000 block of Manorhaven Dr. Firefighters said they could see flames from the garage when they arrived on the scene. After roughly ten minutes, firefighters...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

2 displaced in Raleigh house fire early Sunday morning: officials

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Raleigh police say two people are displaced after a house fire early Sunday morning. Officers say fire crews were called to the scene on the 8500 block of Hartham Park Ave. at 6:23 a.m. No one was injured, according to reports. Police say two people...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 found dead in Durham apartment fire, officials say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Durham Fire Department say one person has died in a fire at an apartment building Sunday morning. At about 8:28 a.m., fire crews received a call about someone being trapped in a fire on Wood Cottage Court. Officials say 28 firefighters and...
DURHAM, NC
Crime & Safety
cbs17

BMW catches fire after rear-ending pickup truck, 4 transported to hospital

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A BMW caught fire Tuesday night after it rear-ended a pickup truck along Interstate-440 and Wake Forest Road, Raleigh police said. Both the eastbound and westbound lanes are closed, but expected to reopen soon, police said. Law enforcement confirmed the three people inside the pickup...
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

80+ streets signs worth $20K stolen in Cumberland County

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — More than 80 street signs worth more than $20,000 were stolen in Cumberland County earlier this month. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office reported on Monday it received a call on Aug. 16 about a theft at the Cumberland County Sign Shop on Mayview Drive in Fayetteville.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Stolen trailer with Cary Lazy Daze pottery found

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday with most of the art intact.
CARY, NC
cbs17

1 shot, killed outside tobacco shop in Durham Tuesday night, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – One person has been killed outside of a tobacco and vape shop in Durham, police said Tuesday night. The Durham Police Department is currently on scene in a parking lot at the intersection of Hillsborough Street and Cole Mill Road in northwest Durham investigating a homicide.
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Person found dead in Durham County

Durham, N.C. — The Durham County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a person was found dead along Junction Road. Detectives on Monday at 9:30 p.m. responded to the 1200 block of Junction Road. The public was not in danger, and the incident was isolated, the sheriff said. Officials are...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Georgia artist reunited with pottery trailer stolen in Cary, police say

CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — While a Georgia man’s trip to Cary for the Lazy Daze Arts Festival was foiled by the Friday morning theft of his trailer full of pottery, the trip was not a total loss. Police told CBS 17 the trailer was successfully recovered on Monday—with most of the art intact.
CARY, NC
cbs17

Power restored at 3 busy intersections in Chapel Hill, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) — Chapel Hill Police were asking motorists to treat several “busy” city intersections as four-way stops until crews could restore power Monday afternoon. As of 2 p.m., about an hour after the outage was reported, police confirm all three locations are back to...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
cbs17

Man shot in north Durham, taken to hospital, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — A man has been hospitalized after he was shot in north Durham, police said. The Durham Police Department said officers responded to a shooting shortly after 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 1400 block of New Castle Road. Officers said they found an adult male with...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Wake County student struck by car while walking to school

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A student of Wildwood Forest Elementary School was hit by a car on the way to their first day of class on Monday morning, according to Principal Holly Shaw. In a letter to parents, Shaw said the student received care after being hit by a...
WAKE COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Durham unarmed responders handle hundreds of calls since program launched in June

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Unarmed responders in Durham have handled 400 low priority calls since the Community Safety Department launched in June, according to data released on Monday. In late June, the Community Safety Department launched three pilot programs which include the crisis response teams (unarmed responders), crisis call...
DURHAM, NC

