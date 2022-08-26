Read full article on original website
BBC
The pilot who defected to the Taliban in his Black Hawk
"Some people may not be happy with me - but I tell them the country is like a mother and no one should betray it," says Mohammad Edris Momand. He is among a small number of handpicked Afghan military pilots trained by the United States to defend his country in the years before it fell to the Taliban.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
BBC
Kherson: Ukraine claims new push in Russian-held region
Ukraine's military says it has broken through Russia's first line of defence in the occupied Kherson region. The reported push appears to form part of a long-awaited counter-offensive being launched by Kyiv in an attempt to retake the country's south. It follows weeks of Ukrainian attacks aimed at cutting off...
BBC
In Canada fears of 'dangerous' politics mounting
Online threats, racist or misogynistic insults, public harassment and outright physical intimidation are just some of the behaviours that officials warn are changing the face of Canadian politics. The issue was highlighted last weekend, when a man was filmed launching an expletive-laden verbal assault at Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland.
World leaders pay tribute to ‘courage and integrity’ of Mikhail Gorbachev
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has paid tribute to the “courage and integrity” of former Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev.Mr Gorbachev’s death at the age of 91 has inspired an outpouring of tributes from world leaders.Many made reference to the timing of his death during the worst period of relations between Russia and the West since the end of the Cold War.In a Twitter post, Mr Johnson said he was “saddened” to hear of Mr Gorbachev’s death, at a “time of Putin’s aggression in Ukraine”.I'm saddened to hear of the death of Gorbachev. I always admired the courage & integrity he...
BBC
Shamima Begum: Spy for Canada smuggled schoolgirl to Syria
Shamima Begum, who fled the UK and joined the Islamic State group, was smuggled into Syria by an intelligence agent for Canada. Files seen by the BBC show he claimed to have shared Ms Begum's passport details with Canada, and smuggled other Britons to fight for IS. Ms Begum's lawyers...
BBC
Solomon Islands halts naval visits after US, UK ships denied entry
The Solomon Islands has temporarily halted all naval visits after failing to grant access to US and UK ships earlier this month. Honiara said the vessels had not sought access in time, and this prompted a review of arrival procedure. But the move marks a departure from routine and has...
BBC
Ukraine: What are Himars missiles and are they changing the war?
The Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says that Himars missiles are changing the course of the war against Russia. The US-made system has been used to hit dozens of Russian targets such as command posts and ammunition depots. It has also been used to target bridges, including those on the approach...
BBC
Mikhail Gorbachev: Last Soviet leader dies aged 91
Mikhail Gorbachev, the former Soviet leader who brought the Cold War to a peaceful end, has died aged 91. Mr Gorbachev, who took power in 1985, opened up the then-USSR to the world and introduced a set of reforms at home. But he was unable to prevent the slow collapse...
Mikhail Gorbachev death – latest: Biden hails Soviet leader’s ‘remarkable vision’
US president Joe Biden is leading global tributes to the late Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union, who died on Tuesday at the age of 91.Gorbachev’s death was announced in a statement from Moscow’s Central Clinical Hospital, where he had been receiving treatment for a “serious and long illness”.He was remembered by Mr Biden as a “man of remarkable vision”. Gorbachev – a towering figure in 20th century history whose rise to power transformed the map of Europe and saw the end of the Cold War – was the last and only president of the Soviet...
U.N. monitors head to troubled Ukraine nuclear plant
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A team of international nuclear inspectors was heading Wednesday to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant caught in the middle of the fighting in southern Ukraine amid international concern of a potential accident or radiation leak. Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, said he hoped to establish a permanent mission in Ukraine to monitor Europe’s largest nuclear plant. “These operations are very complex operations. We are going to a war zone. We are going to occupied territory. And this requires explicit guarantees from not only from the Russians, but also from the Republic of Ukraine,” Grossi said in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv before the monitoring the mission’s departure. “We have been able to secure that. ... So now we are moving.”
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine forces pushing back Russia’s frontline ‘some distance’ in south, says UK
Ukraine continues counteroffensive, ‘exploiting relatively thinly held’ Russian defences, says UK ministry of defence
BBC
Himars missiles and anti-radiation pills: Ukraine round-up
More than six months after Russian troops crossed the border, there are continuing indications of a major Ukrainian counter-offensive. Ukraine's military says it has destroyed key Russian control points, weapons and warehouses as it tries to take back the occupied southern city of Kherson. Kyiv said on Tuesday that it...
'Burning with pain': Pakistan floods threaten major health crisis
At a charity clinic in a southern Pakistani village, dozens of people affected by relentless rains and floods crowd around the door waiting to talk to a volunteer doctor. - Major health hazards - The millions of people affected by the floods face major health hazards including potentially deadly diseases such as malaria and dengue fever, the WHO warned in a statement Tuesday.
Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China
Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island’s resolve to respond to new provocations. Taiwan’s forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found...
BBC
Ukraine war: 'They're brainwashing our children'
When Ukrainian children in occupied areas return to school on 1 September, history lessons will be taught very differently. The BBC has discovered that Ukrainian teachers are being pressured to use the Russian curriculum, which means studying the world according to the Kremlin. Most names in this report have been changed.
BBC
Pakistan floods: 'The water came and now everything is gone'
The mammoth, unrelenting rains in Pakistan have destroyed homes and belongings, affecting tens of millions and leaving more than 1,000 people dead. Two BBC correspondents, on the ground in the north and south of the country relay the devastation they're seeing. Nowshera, North Pakistan. Secunder Kermani. Wading through the flood-ravaged...
