Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Here’s how much money NFL practice squad players make
The practice squad is an important part of an NFL franchise. All 32 teams are bound to encounter injuries throughout a rigorous 17-game season, and the practice squad provides them with replacement options who are already familiar with the system. Don’t be surprised to see teams promote and sign practice...
Five most surprising developments from 49ers' 53-man roster
The shocking development of the week occurred on the eve of the NFL’s mandatory cuts to 53 players per team. But Jimmy Garoppolo accepting what amounts to a $17.2 million pay cut to remain with the 49ers was not the only interesting development in a two-day span for the organization.
Tyrann Mathieu deletes cryptic tweet, removes Saints references from social media
After an extended stay on the open market, veteran safety Tyrann Mathieu landed with the Saints. Under the circumstances, he got a good deal. But there’s currently a vague question lingering. He tweeted on Monday night, and then deleted, this sentiment: “The only job where youth beats out experience without actually being better.” Roughly an hour later, he said this: “HAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHHA.”
Bills worked out four punters Sunday
The Bills kicked off the process of finding a new punter on Sunday. Buffalo needs a new one because they released sixth-round pick Matt Araiza on Saturday. Araiza and two others have been sued by a woman who alleges they raped her last year. According to multiple reports, the Bills...
Shanahan describes how Lance responded to Jimmy G news
The 49ers keeping Jimmy Garoppolo in Santa Clara was not bad news for Trey Lance, coach Kyle Shanahan believes. In fact, it was quite the opposite. While rumors have swirled about Trey Lance’s job security since the plan’s for Garoppolo’s future were made public, Shanahan shared that there is no question that the two quarterbacks will peacefully -- and even happily -- coexist.
Lamar Jackson chimes in on contract negotiations with Ravens
As the Ravens and quarterback Lamar Jackson close in on his Week One deadline for doing a long-term deal, Jackson has peeled back the curtain, a bit, on social media. Responding to Twitter users who made comments about his status, Jackson dropped a few hints about what he may be looking for. And he seems to be looking for a Deshaun Watson-style fully-guaranteed deal.
Ravens make their roster moves to 53
The Ravens have trimmed their roster to 53 with a variety of moves. Coincidentally, or not, we’ve got each of them below. The Ravens terminated the contracts of seven vested veterans: safety Tony Jefferson, guard/defensive tackle Khalil McKenzie, linebacker Steven Means, defensive back Kevon Seymour, tackle David Sharpe, defensive lineman Brent Urban, and cornerback Daryl Worley.
What Jimmy G's return to 49ers could mean for Lance
The 49ers signing Jimmy Garoppolo to a new one-year contract through the 2022 NFL season is a benefit for both the club and the veteran quarterback, but it could mean something else entirely for Trey Lance. Even though Garoppolo has remained on the 49ers' roster despite saying his goodbye to...
Drew Lock “disappointed” at losing the starting quarterback job again
Pete Carroll announced his starting quarterback decision to the entire team in the locker room following Friday night’s final preseason game. He didn’t need to tell anyone. It was obvious to everyone that Geno Smith would start Week 1. Drew Lock didn’t do enough to win the job...
Giants waive seven players
The Giants have started to reduce their roster to 53 players by announcing they’ve waived seven on Monday. New York waived kicker Ryan Santoso, offensive lineman Josh Rivas, defensive back Yusuf Corker, receiver Keelan Doss, receiver Travis Toivonen, defensive back Olaijah Griffin, and offensive lineman Eric Smith. Santoso was...
Reports: Steelers getting trade calls on Mason Rudolph
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin has not made any public announcements about who will start at quarterback against the Bengals in Week 1, but the likeliest choice is Mitch Trubisky and recent developments make it look like first-round pick Kenny Pickett will be the No. 2. That pushes Mason Rudolph...
Check out 49ers' initial 53-man roster for 2022 season
It's official: The 49ers' initial 53-man roster is set. Now that training camp is in the rearview mirror, those who made the cut can focus on San Francisco's Week 1 matchup against the Chicago Bears Sept. 11 at Soldier Field. There were some surprise releases, countless no-brainers and a couple...
Bucs reach 53 players with moves that include Tyler Johnson, Logan Ryan
The Buccaneers made 27 roster moves Tuesday to reach the 53-player roster limit. Their moves included trading second-year inside linebacker Grant Stuard to the Colts. Their cuts included third-year receiver Tyler Johnson, second-year kicker Jose Borregales and safety Logan Ryan. Johnson had 48 receptions for 529 yards and two touchdowns...
Did “multiple owners” urge Roger Goodell to suspend Deshaun Watson less than a full year?
When the NFL and quarterback Deshaun Watson agreed to an 11-game suspension and $5 million fine, a case could have been made that it would have been better for the Browns to have Watson miss a full year. That would have truly suspended Watson’s contract, pushing it back by a full year, keeping him under contract through 2027, and slashing his salary in 2023 from $46 million to the veteran minimum for a player with his level of experience (currently, that’s $1.035 million).
Steelers release five to get down to 53 players
The Steelers have reduced their roster to 53 players by releasing several veterans. The team also officially announced its two Tuesday trades. Pittsburgh has released linebacker Marcus Allen, cornerback Justin Layne, running back Anthony McFarland, offensive lineman Joe Haeg, and offensive lineman Trent Scott. Allen, Layne, and McFarland were all...
How will the re-embrace of Jimmy Garoppolo affect Trey Lance?
On one hand, Trey Lance is No. 1 on the depth chart. On the other hand, he has a guy who took the team to the Super Bowl hovering over his shoulder, unexpectedly. Exiled during all of training camp and the preseason while the 49ers waited for a trade that never materialized, Jimmy Garoppolo is back. He’s moving in lock, stock, and barrel. He’ll be at practice. He’ll be in meeting rooms. He’ll be in uniform. He’ll be on the sideline, in the event Lance throws one or two too many errant passes, or makes one or two too many erroneous decisions.
49ers bring John Miller in for a visit
The 49ers are looking at a possible veteran addition to their offensive line. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that guard John Miller is visiting with the team. Miller became a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons with the Panthers. Miller started all 24 games he played...
Eagles explain decision to keep Jalen Reagor
Eagle receiver Jalen Reagor, a first-round pick in 2020, has been a disappointment. That isn’t stopping the Eagles from giving him a third year. On Tuesday, G.M. Howie Roseman and coach Nick Sirianni were asked to explain how Reagor earned his spot — and whether his guaranteed contract helped keep him on the team.
Frank Reich: Sam Ehlinger’s done everything needed to make this team
One of the decisions that some NFL teams have to make this week is whether they will be keeping two or three quarterbacks through the cut to 53 players. The Colts are one of those teams. Matt Ryan and Nick Foles are locked into the top two spots on the depth chart, which leaves 2021 sixth-rounder Sam Ehlinger as a developmental prospect for the organization.
