Sedona Vice-Mayor Scott Jablow On Government Regulations

By Vice-Mayor Scott Jablow

Sedona, AZ — An essential part of the government’s role is to ensure that businesses can operate in a fair and level playing field with real opportunities for success. That doesn’t mean that there are no regulations because regulations protect businesses as well as consumers.

The regulations Sedona enforces do not circumvent the local businesses’ ability to thrive. All successful cities have business regulations. The City reviews and modifies regulations regularly to address problems or concerns. No one likes all regulations, but they are necessary to create an equitable, prosperous, and balanced community.

Operating under the International Building Code , Sedona can modify those codes however and whenever it wants in order to best serve the community.

Sedona needs building codes for the safety of the community, and adopting and modifying a standard, best practices model makes good management sense.

If the private industry could meet all the needs of our community, it would be doing that. It would fund the Library, the Recycling Center, Caregivers, and the Community Center. Itwould provide shuttles to the trailheads, it would provide concerts and films at Posse Grounds would provide events like Pumpkin Splash, Celebration of Spring, Westfest on July 4th.

It would create a transit system that will connect Sedona with VOC and destinations in the Canyon. It would provide affordable workforce housing. The fact is that private industry is predicated on profit, providing municipal services at no profit is fundamental to a vibrant community.

The role of a representative, elected government is to provide necessary services that individuals can’t provide for themselves that isn’t profitable enough for private businesses to provide.

The fact is local businesses cannot provide every service the City requires. As vice-mayor, I’ve heard repeatedly that there is a local business that was ready, willing, and able to provide the transit service the City is developing. The City went ahead and issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for those services rather than select that business.

No local business bid on that RFP or even talked to staff about their interest. It’s been alleged that the insurance requirement was too high, that the experience requirement was too high,and that we stifled local businesses. The fact is that the insurance and experiencerequirements in the RFP ensure that the City can be certain that the successful bidder can do the job. Again, good management practice.

Editor’s Note : This article reflects only the views of Vice-Mayor Scott Jablow and does not represent in any way the views of the sitting Sedona City Council .

This post Sedona Vice-Mayor Scott Jablow On Government Regulations originally appeared on Sedona.Biz - The Voice of Sedona and The Verde Valley .