Read full article on original website
Related
FOXBusiness
Tesla files for California building permit for factory to build battery production line
Tesla has filed a permit application to build a new battery manufacturing line at its factory in Northern California amid high demand and long wait times for such products in the electric vehicle market. The factory in Fremont is the only plant that produces all four Tesla electric vehicle models,...
FOXBusiness
Virginia man wins $500K lottery after walking into a store to buy cigars
A man in Virginia just wanted cigars but ended up winning big in the lottery. Sherod Hawkins, of Palmyra, Virginia, won $500,000 playing the Virginia Lottery’s Payday Bonus scratcher ticket game, according to a Virginia Lottery press release. Hawkins was in a local store to buy cigars, he told...
Comments / 0