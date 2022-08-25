ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

FOXBusiness

In the Musk vs. Twitter trial, Americans are the winners

The Depp-Heard lawsuit is behind us, and we’re onto the next celebrity trial: Musk v. Twitter. This Page Six-style trial has everything: public confrontations, billions of dollars at stake, the future of Internet speech, and even a high-profile affair. And the story keeps getting juicer with billionaire businessman Elon Musk recently subpoenaing his friend and Twitter founder Jack Dorsey.
FOXBusiness

Bill Gates gives Warren Buffett a 92nd birthday shoutout on Instagram

Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett got a birthday shoutout Tuesday on Instagram from a fellow billionaire. Buffett, a billionaire investor known as the "Oracle of Omaha," celebrated his 92nd birthday Tuesday. To commemorate the occasion, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates posted four unique photos on his Instagram along with a friendly note.
