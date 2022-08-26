NYPD presents donation to family of slain cab driver

Support for the family of a Bronx cab driver who was fatally attacked in Queens continues to come from the community, and now a part of the NYPD.

The NYPD’s African Police Officers Association not only offered their condolences, but presented the wife of the victim and her children with a donation.

The victim, 52-year-old Bronx native Kutin Gyimah, was killed during a drop off in Queens that turned deadly after a group of passengers refused to pay and even tried to rob him.

Gyimah was attacked when trying to chase the group down, and ultimately lost his life.

Officers outside Gyimah’s home today said they couldn’t imagine the pain that his wife, Abigail, and their family were going through, but want to help however they can.

"It's going to go a long way to help me and the kids,” said Abigail Gyimah about the generous donation. “The kids were my husband’s priority… now he's no more so I need all the help that can help me support these kids so that their dreams can come true."

The NYPD says that those suspects responsible for Kutin Gyimah’s murder are facing a slew of charges that include gang assault and theft of services, with one suspect, Austin Amos, facing additional charges of manslaughter and assault.