Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Two NJ kids who lost both parents need our help
There are so many appeals for our help everywhere today. You'll see well-produced ads on TV and online for very worthy charities for children's hospitals or animal welfare and on and on. It's hard for compassionate people to decide if or where or how much to give. When there are people right here in our backyard that need our help, through no fault of their own, it's hard to ignore.
Proud Mom Goes Viral After Renting Billboard For Daughter's Graduation
Kendra Busbee rented a billboard to celebrate her daughter Dr. Kristine Smalls, who received her doctor of psychology degree from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills
CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
Philadelphia woman changing lives by helping customers regrow their natural hair
It's been a two-year process to regrow Sherilynn Kimble's hair, but she says finding Kimberly Nesmith has changed her life.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1919 Movie Shows Atlantic City Boardwalk – A Century Before it Smelled Like Pot
Have you walked the Atlantic City Boardwalk lately?. Since marijuana became legal in New Jersey, the Boardwalk smells.....uh, a lot like pot. I guess it's par for the course: you make something that was illegal suddenly legal - and people are going to do it, particularly if it's still illegal elsewhere.
Atlantic City, NJ family loses another member to gun violence
ATLANTIC CITY — Mayor Marty Small vowed justice for a family that lost another family member to gun violence early Sunday morning. Malikah McLaughlin, 26 was found with a gunshot wound on South Bellevue Avenue around 1:10 a.m. after police responded to a 911 call. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments
Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
Death of woman found inside Florence, NJ house deemed ‘suspicious’
FLORENCE — The death of a woman whose body was found inside a residence Monday remains under investigation. The body was found inside a house on Birch Hollow Road late Monday afternoon, according to Burlington County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Joel Bewley. Her death is considered suspicious but no arrests...
RELATED PEOPLE
Philadelphia Man Sentenced In South Jersey Carjacking: Prosecutor
A 61-year-old man from Philadelphia was sentenced to 10 years in New Jersey state prison for a carjacking, authorities said. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, Kevin Wade was sentenced for first-degree carjacking, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. The charges stemmed from a carjacking Wade committed in April 2021 in...
Man convicted in 2020 West Philadelphia murder of transgender woman Mia Green
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia."Everyone would knew Mia was in the room," Tatyana Woodward, Green's friend, said. "She had a smile that would light up the room."Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.Green's murder was among a record number of killings in...
Camden County offering $1,000 stipends to pandemic caregivers
Caregivers who live in or provided hands-on care in Camden County between March 2020 and 2022 are eligible for a $1,000 check thanks to a grant from the American Rescue Plan.
South Jersey Man Sentenced For Killing Girlfriend's Yorkie Puppy
A 39-year-old Camden man was sentenced for killing his girlfriend's Yorkshire Terrier puppy, authorities said. Gary Moore was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. In his guilty plea, Moore admitted to intentionally killing his then girlfriend’s dog when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Atlantic City hopes millions in state money will help rebuild reputation
More than 200 crime cameras are part of Atlantic City's plan to use millions in state money to help clean up its act. The once fabled gaming mecca now besieged by crime and poverty will also buy new fire trucks, a street sweeper and a garbage truck.
Dating Mercer County cops charged with assault in NJ hotel fight, reports say
TRENTON — Two romantically involved law enforcement officers serving Trenton and Mercer County are reportedly facing charges for their involvement in a fight at a Bordentown hotel. The Trentonian first reported on the Aug. 20 grapple at the Best Western on Route 206. Now Trenton Detective Tara Dzurkoc and...
Phillymag.com
A Camden Educator on Why His Students Crave the Truth
Teaching the truth equips young people with the knowledge of how we got here and empowers them to change the world. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Like many educators, I spent a portion of my...
2 people hospitalized after shooting in Vineland, New Jersey
Both victims suffered gunshot wounds to their hands and arms.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man Faces 20 Years in Prison for Robbing Millville, NJ, Rite Aid of $240
Authorities say a South Jersey man faces up to 20 years behind bars for robbing a store of $240. Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae's office says 53-year-old Rodney Green of Willingboro was convicted of second-degree robbery late last week following a week-long trial. According to police, Green entered the Rite...
ocscanner.news
STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS
Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
Citywide surveillance cameras highlight $16.8M plan for Atlantic City
Atlantic City’s mayor likes to herald a “great day” every time he addresses a group. But on Monday, it was a multimillion-dollar day. The governor and other state leaders joined Mayor Marty Small to announce $16.8 million in supplemental state funding for improvements to the city and public safety.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Checks To Caregivers: NJ County Issuing $1,000 Checks To Some Residents
COVID-19 may be less severe now, but many people are still feeling its financial impact. Thus, to help some of these people, Camden County in New Jersey has come up with a relief program that offers stimulus checks to caregivers. Under the relief program, hundreds of caregivers in Camden County...
CBS News
533K+
Followers
64K+
Post
382M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 1