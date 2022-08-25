ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeton, NJ

New Jersey 101.5

Two NJ kids who lost both parents need our help

There are so many appeals for our help everywhere today. You'll see well-produced ads on TV and online for very worthy charities for children's hospitals or animal welfare and on and on. It's hard for compassionate people to decide if or where or how much to give. When there are people right here in our backyard that need our help, through no fault of their own, it's hard to ignore.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
CBS Philly

Dance4Life Black-owned dance studio in Delaware raising bar for dancers in technique, life skills

CLAYMONT, Del. (CBS) - All month long we've been celebrating Black-owned business month. Before the curtains close on August, have to take a trip to The First State. Eyewitness News reporter Vittoria Woodill takes us to "Dance4Life" dance studio. It's a dance company that's raising the bar for its dancers in technique and life skills. Sometimes it's hard to imagine where life will take you until you find that thing you love. For Chauntee Andrews, stepping into dance as a young girl was a step toward her purpose. "They call it 'dance utopia.' That's what it is, 'dance utopia.' It's a place...
CLAYMONT, DE
Jersey City, NJ
New Jersey State
Bridgeton, NJ
Bridgeton, NJ
Lite 96.9 WFPG

Ventnor Bike Shop Donates Electric Bikes to Police Departments

Our local South Jersey police departments are always looking for ways to better serve their communities, so they gladly accepted a kind donation of electric bikes from AAAA Bike Shop at 5300 Ventnor Ave. in Ventnor. Monday, police chiefs from South Jersey police departments in Atlantic City, Ventnor, Margate, Longport,...
LONGPORT, NJ
John Fuqua
CBS Philly

Man convicted in 2020 West Philadelphia murder of transgender woman Mia Green

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia jury has found a 39-year-old man guilty of third-degree murder in the deadly shooting of a transgender woman in September 2020. Abdullah I. El-Amin was convicted on Monday after a six-day trial.Tracy "Mia" Green, 29, was shot and killed inside of a car on Sept. 28, 2020, in West Philadelphia."Everyone would knew Mia was in the room," Tatyana Woodward, Green's friend, said. "She had a smile that would light up the room."Prosecutors say El-Amin was the driver of the car when he fatally shot Green several times.Green's murder was among a record number of killings in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

South Jersey Man Sentenced For Killing Girlfriend's Yorkie Puppy

A 39-year-old Camden man was sentenced for killing his girlfriend's Yorkshire Terrier puppy, authorities said. Gary Moore was sentenced to three years in state prison on Friday, Aug. 26, according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. In his guilty plea, Moore admitted to intentionally killing his then girlfriend’s dog when...
CAMDEN, NJ
Phillymag.com

A Camden Educator on Why His Students Crave the Truth

Teaching the truth equips young people with the knowledge of how we got here and empowers them to change the world. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Like many educators, I spent a portion of my...
CAMDEN, NJ
ocscanner.news

STATE POLICE CHARGE 8, SEIZE GUNS AND MORE THAN $117K IN DRUGS

Bridgeton, N.J.- The New Jersey State Police have charged eight suspects for various weapons and drug offenses during a month-long investigation that led to the seizure of $117,620 worth of drugs and multiple weapons including a “ghost gun” in Cumberland County. A ghost gun is a firearm that is assembled from various parts that are not imprinted with a serial number and registered with a federally licensed manufacturer, making them difficult for law enforcement to trace.
BRIDGETON, NJ
