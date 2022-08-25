Read full article on original website
my40.tv
Public input sought on proposed North Main Street Sidepath
MARION. N.C. (WLOS) — Marion officials heard from residents Monday night about what they want to see from a plan to add a path for cyclists and pedestrians. The city of Marion has asked for public input on the proposed North Main Street Sidepath, a 3-mile corridor that would connect downtown Marion with the Joseph McDowell Catawba Greenway along U.S. 70.
my40.tv
NCDOT puts Waynesville South Main Street renovation back on project list
WAYNESVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A long-delayed road project is back on the books for the town of Waynesville. A funding shortage forced the North Carolina Department of Transportation to cut the South Main Street renovation project from its long-term Transportation Improvement Plan. But after additional funding from the legislature, and a request from the Waynesville Board of Alderman, the South Main Street project is back on the list.
my40.tv
Section of NC 226 in McDowell County closed due to overturned tractor trailer
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A section of a highway in McDowell County has been closed off after a tractor trailer crashed Monday afternoon. McDowell County Emergency Management says the 5000 block of NC 226 North, also known as Coxes Creek Mountain, is currently being blocked by an overturned tractor trailer. Emergency crews are currently on scene and officials urge travelers to avoid the area.
my40.tv
Company running Asheville Muni Golf Course owes more than $300K in unpaid rent, city says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — City of Asheville attorneys are threatening to sue Pope Golf Asheville, and its owner Keith Pope, for money it said is owed in back rent. A city letter obtained by News 13 said Pope owes the city $324,934 in a disagreement over Asheville Municipal Golf Course.
my40.tv
Update: Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Buncombe County woman
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: At the request of the Buncombe County Sheriff Office, the N.C. Center for Missing Persons has cancelled the Silver Alert for Sandra Gale Burleson. _________________________________. The N.C. Center for Missing Persons has issued a Silver Alert for a missing endangered woman, Sandra Gale...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing Way to Enjoy North Carolina
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no storage of options. From climbing up cliffs and hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, North Carolina offers limitless ways to enjoy the outdoors. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty The Tar Heel State has to offer along the Great Smoky Mountain Railroad.
my40.tv
One killed, one injured after box truck plunges down embankment in Madison County
MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A man from Upstate South Carolina was killed after his truck ran off an embankment in Western North Carolina on Monday. A spokesperson for the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) tells News 13 troopers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 a.m. on Aug. 29 to a single vehicle crash near the 3365 block of NC-63 (Doggett Mountain) in Madison County. The crash involved a box truck hauling supplies.
my40.tv
Odditorium to change its name after Ripley's Believe It or Not! claims trademark violation
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Odditorium in West Asheville will soon have a new name after the owners received a cease and desist letter from Ripley's Believe It or Not! regarding a trademarked word. “We’ve been the Odditorium for 10 years,” owner Tamy Kuper said. The...
my40.tv
Food Connection's mobile meal program up and delivering in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After a year of planning and fundraising, the Food Connection's mobile meal program is making deliveries in Asheville. The nonprofit handed out food Tuesday afternoon from its food truck at Verner Center for Early Learning. Before launching the program, Food Connection would rescue unserved food...
FOX Carolina
Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
my40.tv
Mountain company employees come together to help fight community hunger
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Employees at a major global manufacturer in the mountains spent Tuesday packing food for the hungry. Thermo Fisher Scientific, a global manufacturer of life sciences and environmental products with a location in Weaverville, once again teamed up with MANNA FoodBank to hold a large-scale food packing event to help people facing hunger in the WNC area.
my40.tv
Warrant: Nearly 40 threatening emails sent to Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway into threats against Asheville Mayor Esther Manheimer. According to an application for a search warrant from the Asheville Police Department, Manheimer received nearly 40 emails from an unknown person. The emails, sent between the night of Aug. 10 and the morning...
Johnson City Press
Full speed ahead for the Tuckasegee Train Excursion
The George L. Carter Railroad Museum will be sponsoring a train excursion through North Carolina in early October. According to museum director Dr. Fred Alsop, the George L. Carter Railroad Museum is always looking for ways to connect people and get them interested in the history and love of railroads. This fall, the museum will be sponsoring a train excursion that will allow participants to ride a passenger train from Bryson City to Dillsboro, North Carolina.
Mountain Xpress
Letter: Killing Asheville by a thousand cuts
I attended the recent Planning and Zoning Commission meetings due to concerns about proposed rezoning to enable development of a rental townhouse complex on Woodland Drive, west of Patton Avenue. It is my observation that the commissioners are exercising due diligence in determining that projects brought before them generally meet the technical requirements for zoning. However, it is less clear that they are fully considering the goals of Living Asheville: A Comprehensive Plan for Our Future, a document adopted by the City Council to provide guidance for the city’s development.
my40.tv
Winner finds $1,000 coin in Asheville location; more than 7,000 register for contest
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Thousands of people in Asheville competed Saturday for the chance to find a rare coin worth $1,000. It was all part of The Great U.S. Treasure Hunt, which came to Asheville Saturday, Aug. 27. According to organizers, close to 7,000 people registered to take part.
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Buncombe County woman. Authorities said 78-year-old Sandra Gale Burleson is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. Burleson was last seen on Candler Knob Road in Asheville. It's the start of the new school...
my40.tv
New West Asheville restaurant celebrates culture, flavor of the Philippines
WEST ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A restaurant that opened this summer in West Asheville is celebrating the food and culture of the Philippines. Neng Jr.'s is an intimate, 17-seat restaurant off Haywood Road owned by Chef Silver Iocovozzi. Iocovozzi was born in Parris Island, South Carolina, and raised in...
Greenville Fire Dept.: stay out of water near Falls Park
The Greenville City Fire Department is warning against swimming or wading in the water at Falls Park.
Motorcycle rider dies in Travelers Rest after leaving the road
A motorcycle rider died in Travelers Rest on Tuesday after he drove off the path and collided with obstacles on the side of the road, according to a statement from South Carolina Highway Patrol.
my40.tv
Some big changes ahead for Buncombe County Schools as students start new year
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Monday, Aug. 29, marked the beginning of a new school year for many students across the mountains, including students who attend Buncombe County Schools. This school year will bring some changes, including new curriculum for bilingual learners, as well as a leadership change. At...
