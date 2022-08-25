Read full article on original website
Everything Notre Dame’s Marcus Freeman Said Monday Ahead of Ohio State
The 2022 college football season for Notre Dame begins on Saturday. The Fighting Irish head to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes. Head coach Marcus Freeman spoke with the media on Monday about a variety of topics. Here is everything he had to say. On the season-opening matchup...
Iowa Football: Hawkeyes release first depth chart of 2022 season
It's officially Iowa Hawkeyes game week. That also means that we get the first true depth chart of the 2022 season. Iowa continues to fight through injuries at receiver and there are some changes to the offensive line. The Hawkeyes were pleased with how spring/fall practice went, but it was...
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald: 'I think Nebraska's going to be very good'
Nebraska was upset, as a significant favorite, by Northwestern and head coach Pat Fitzgerald this past Saturday. Questions about the future of Huskers head coach Scott Frost surfaced as a result. Nebraska went 3-9 a year ago, and 2022 is seen as a make-or-break campaign for the program in its fifth year under Frost. With 11 games still to go, Fitzgerald believes Nebraska will be just fine. The Huskers turn the page to Saturday’s game in Lincoln against North Dakota.
What Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of matchup with South Dakota
This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against South Dakota on Saturday September 3, 2022. “Good afternoon, everyone. Excited to be at game week. We had our first practice yesterday, just in spiders. We’ll go full pads today and take it into our normal week. A lot of the game plan was put in last week, but still some fine tuning. Still a lot of mistakes that we’re making, especially with some of our newer players, younger guys that we need to get caught up to speed. Bottom line is we need to play. We need to play somebody else and quit banging around with each other. Our plan is to play an awful lot of guys, especially on special teams, because we have 39 new guys on our roster, and we need to get them acclimated to playing college football at K State. So, it’ll be exciting week for us.”
Penn State-Purdue football score predictions from Lions247
Penn State football opens the 2022 season against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday. What follow are the Lions247 score predictions for the game, which is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. Eastern and can be seen on FOX. At the time these predictions were made, our friends at...
Wiltfong Whiparound: The latest on Ohio State recruiting
In this clip of Wiltfong Whiparound, Steve and Allen Trieu give you the latest on Ohio State recruiting.
SEC football: One potential upset loss for every team
Surviving the SEC, week to week, is why the College Football Playoff national champion has emerged from the nation's most competitive league three consecutive seasons. And during the 2022 campaign, one potential upset loss for every team is something we're considering as we've reached game week that could possibly nullify the SEC's reign at the top of the sport.
Lakers star LeBron James’ strong message to John Wall after suicide confession
Los Angeles Clippers guard John Wall has faced a rough patch in his career, especially in the past three seasons. Wall recently admitted during a Foundation event with the Salvation Army that he was having suicidal thoughts. But LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has nothing but love and support for his on-court intracity rival.
247Sports
Instant Analysis from USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week
Instant Analysis of USC's Tuesday practice of Rice week with USCFootball.com's Jack Smith and Chris Trevino breaking down all of the news and notes from practice. The above video was shot LIVE from campus directly to our YouTube channel. If you have not subscribed to our channel you can do so here: youtube.com/insidetroy.
POLLS: No. 19 Arkansas vs. No. 23 Cincinnati, score, predictions, top performers
The No. 19 Arkansas Razorbacks are set to begin their highly-anticipated 2022 season this weekend as they take on the No. 23 Cincinnati Bearcats, who are coming off a College Football Playoff Appearance last season. This will be the first-ever meeting between the two programs. “Game week’s finally here,” Arkansas...
Utah State coach Blake Anderson reveals his message to players on taking on Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium
After their 31-20 Week 0 win against UConn, the Utah State Aggies will travel to Alabama for a Week 1 matchup against the No. 1 ranked Crimson Tide. During a press conference Monday, Utah State head coach Blake Anderson was asked what his message to his players is on getting to play at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Three important players for Iowa on offense in the season opener against South Dakota State
Iowa and South Dakota State will go head to head in the season-opener for both teams on Saturday, Sept. 3, inside Kinnick Stadium. Who are the three most important players for Iowa on offense against the Jackrabbits? Here are three to mention based on their matchups. RB Gavin Williams -...
Georgia vs. Oregon football: Kirby Smart knows whom Ducks will start at QB, but it 'doesn't impact anything'
The Oregon Ducks still have yet to officially name a firm starter at quarterback for the 2022 season, but Georgia head football coach Kirby Smart is not concerned as his team prepares to face them. During his Monday press conference ahead of this weekend’s Oregon game, Smart said he knows who Oregon will be starting and he is not concerned about the ongoing battle.
10 Bold Predictions for the 2022 Season
The Oregon Ducks enter the 2022 football season with a lot of excitement and a lot of intrigue from around the country. What will the year bring the Ducks? Can they make the Pac-12 Championship for the fourth straight year and do it with a new head coach in Dan Lanning? There are a lot of expectations for this Duck program. They were picked second in the Pac-12 Media Poll, they've been ranked inside the Top 15 for both the preseason AP and preseason Coaches Polls, and they bring back a ton of talent on both sides of the football. The 2022 college football season should be a year of excitement and big plays, and it kicks off with Oregon opening up the year in Atlanta and taking on the defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs.
UCLA legend Bill Walton asked for reaction to Big Ten move
UCLA's Big Ten move sparked a massive reaction, and Bill Walton became the latest to express his thoughts but instead of offering an opinion, simply said that he 'loves UCLA.' To call Walton one of the most dominant players in program history would be a massive understatement. He averaged 20.3 points and 15.7 rebounds per game through 87 outings.
Greg Schiano previews Rutgers' Week 1 matchup vs. Boston College, QB Phil Jurkovec
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights open their 2022 season with a game on the road against the Boston College Eagles this Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET. Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is set to enter his third consecutive year with the program and 14th total season after a 5-7 finish in 2021.
Everything NC State coach Dave Doeren had to say about ECU
NC State head coach Dave Doeren is no stranger to taking on the East Carolina Pirates. He’s done so four times in his career already, and has compiled a 2-2 record against them. Doeren fell in his first season with the Wolfpack back in 2013, 42-28, and in 2016, 33-30. Doeren’s teams got the better of East Carolina in 2018 (58-3) and in 2019 (34-6), winning comfortable both times.
UVA basketball picks up No. 1 vote in anonymous college basketball coaches poll
Virginia brings back every starter from last year’s team that missed the NCAA Tournament but won 21 games. And for one college basketball coach, that means the Cavaliers project as the nation’s best team for 2022-23. As part of CBS Sports’ annual Candid Coaches series, “roughly 100” college...
Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Indiana
CHAMPAIGN —Illinois notched a Week Zero win for the second consecutive year, now head coach Bret Bielema and his team will try to do what it didn't a year ago: win the next game. Illinois cruised past Wyoming, 38-6, on Saturday and will travel to Indiana on Friday night...
Davis, Clark out for NAU game
Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards announced Monday that sixth-year senior cornerback Timarcus Davis and sophomore defensive back Jordan Clark will not play in the team's season opener against NAU Thursday. Davis, the top backup to Chase Lucas and Jack Jones over the past two seasons, has not been an...
