Fort Smith, AR

Cameron Eittreim

I Found The Perfect Place For Taco Tuesday In Fort Smith

Where do you go for a great taco in Fort Smith? Well, the choices are seemingly endless. There are so many great places where you can get a taco in this beautiful riverfront town. But it's the quality of the fresh tacos that I look for when I want something quick and easy to eat. Street tacos are my favorite, but you can never get the same taco twice.
FORT SMITH, AR
Fort Smith, AR
Fort Smith, AR
earnthenecklace.com

Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?

Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find Authentic Nachos In Fort Smith?

Nachos are one of life's greatest joys when it comes to food. The simplicity of fresh nachos with fresh cheese and ingredients is often understated. But when the dish is prepared right, you'll experience a culinary satisfaction like no other. There is no doubt that Fort Smith has a few excellent spots to find fresh nachos for lunch or dinner.
FORT SMITH, AR
KHBS

Special prosecutor appointed in Crawford County violent arrest

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle any use of force investigation into a violent arrest in Crawford County. Randal Worcester was arrested on Aug. 21. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Crawford...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Cameron Eittreim

Where To Find The Biggest Angus Burger in Fort Smith

Burgers, who doesn't love a good burger, right? But there is a difference between a run of the mill fast-food burger and the type of burger that uses real beef. I'm talking about a delicious Angus burger, the kind that makes your mouth water. If you live in Fort Smith, then you know that it's home to quite a few places where you can find such a burger.
FORT SMITH, AR
NewsBreak
Education
anadisgoi.com

Lauryn Fields crowned 2022-2023 Miss Cherokee

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Lauryn Fields, 20, of Sallisaw, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2022-2023 during the annual leadership competition held in Tahlequah Saturday. The tribe also crowned a new Junior Miss Cherokee and Little Cherokee Ambassadors, all of whom will serve in their roles for the next year. As Miss...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
truecrimedaily

Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend

FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
FORT SMITH, AR
ualrpublicradio.org

Urban League of Arkansas CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’

Scott Hamilton has seen the Urban League of the State of Arkansas tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton said he was disturbed by the actions of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County who were caught in a video violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR
Cameron Eittreim

The Fort Smith Restaurant Perfected the Dish of Chow Mein

Chow mein is one of the most delightful dishes in the culinary world. Not only does it combine the wonderful texture of egg noodles with vegetables and flavor, but it's also one of the most common dishes you can find. The problem is that not everyone prepares a good chow mein, and oftentimes it will either be too salty or too wet.
FORT SMITH, AR

