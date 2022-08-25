Read full article on original website
I Found The Perfect Place For Taco Tuesday In Fort Smith
Where do you go for a great taco in Fort Smith? Well, the choices are seemingly endless. There are so many great places where you can get a taco in this beautiful riverfront town. But it's the quality of the fresh tacos that I look for when I want something quick and easy to eat. Street tacos are my favorite, but you can never get the same taco twice.
talkbusiness.net
Sale of former Times Record building top Sebastian County deal in July
A $2.5 million acquisition of the former Times Record building in Fort Smith was the largest Sebastian County property transaction in July. The deal, closed July 20, had Stephens Production selling the long vacant property to a company owned by Brooks Norris. Norris, president and owner of Norris Group, plans...
Taco & Tamale Co. to open third AR location in Fayetteville
Northwest Arkansas will soon be getting its second "Taco & Tamale Co." location as Yellow Rocket Concepts, the company behind Bentonville Taco & Tamale Co., announced they are planning to open Fayetteville Taco & Tamale Co. in the city's South Yard development.
NWA man files complaint after pre-school ‘too fearful to hire another man’
A Northwest Arkansas man has filed a complaint with the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) after a local pre-school allegedly rejected his job inquiry because of his gender.
Laura Simon Leaving 5NEWS: Where Is the Fort Smith Anchor Going?
Fort Smith residents have always loved the banter between Laura Simon and Ruben Diaz. They look forward to their mornings with 5NEWS before heading to work. However, the news of anchor/reporter Laura Simon leaving 5NEWS has been met with widespread disappointment. Over the course of eight years, viewers have witnessed her evolve into a skilled newscaster. So naturally, they are curious to know why she is leaving and where she is going next. The good news is that the anchor covered most of the topics her audience wanted to know. Here’s what the anchor said about her departure from KFSM-TV’s 5NEWS.
Cannabis Consumers, Industry Leaders Pack Northwest Arkansas Medical Marijuana Expo
Vendors from Arkansas-based medical marijuana industries met in Springdale over the weekend to discuss compliance, market changes and implications of a potential recreational marijuana bill. The third annual Arkansas Medical Marijuana and CBD Wellness Expo was staged over the weekend at the Northwest Arkansas Convention Center in Springdale. Friday was...
Baptist Health names new president of Western Region
Jeff Carrier, FACHE, has recently joined Baptist Health as president of the Baptist Health Western Region, which includes two hospitals and more than 40 outpatient locations.
Former Washington Co. Sheriff Deputy details rendering aid to fair shooting victim
Former Washington Co. Sheriff Deputy Katie Center was one of three first responders to help the boy who was shot at the Washington County Fair on Friday, Aug. 26.
Where To Find Authentic Nachos In Fort Smith?
Nachos are one of life's greatest joys when it comes to food. The simplicity of fresh nachos with fresh cheese and ingredients is often understated. But when the dish is prepared right, you'll experience a culinary satisfaction like no other. There is no doubt that Fort Smith has a few excellent spots to find fresh nachos for lunch or dinner.
Special prosecutor appointed in Crawford County violent arrest
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ark. — A special prosecutor has been appointed to handle any use of force investigation into a violent arrest in Crawford County. Randal Worcester was arrested on Aug. 21. A video posted to Facebook shows officers punching Worcester on the sidewalk outside Kountry Xpress near Mulberry. Crawford...
Where To Find The Biggest Angus Burger in Fort Smith
Burgers, who doesn't love a good burger, right? But there is a difference between a run of the mill fast-food burger and the type of burger that uses real beef. I'm talking about a delicious Angus burger, the kind that makes your mouth water. If you live in Fort Smith, then you know that it's home to quite a few places where you can find such a burger.
Residents devastated to see history leave Northwest Arkansas
Local residents are sad to see what they consider a historical landmark in northwest Arkansas leave forever.
Lauryn Fields crowned 2022-2023 Miss Cherokee
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — Lauryn Fields, 20, of Sallisaw, was crowned Miss Cherokee 2022-2023 during the annual leadership competition held in Tahlequah Saturday. The tribe also crowned a new Junior Miss Cherokee and Little Cherokee Ambassadors, all of whom will serve in their roles for the next year. As Miss...
Week 0: Vote for Sweetest Play of the Week, sponsored by Yarnell's
ARKANSAS, USA — Who do you think should win this week’s Sweetest Play? Votes will be accepted from Monday until Tuesday, August 30th, at 3 PM. The nominees this week are. Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube. Download the 5NEWS app on...
Man allegedly kills ex, leaves body in abandoned driveway, and moves in with look-alike girlfriend
FORT SMITH, Ark. (TCD) -- A 60-year-old man is accused of killing his girlfriend, wrapping her body in a comforter, and leaving it in an abandoned driveway. According to Arkansas State Police, on Aug. 10, Franklin County deputies received a call about a body near Arkansas Highway 186 close to Altus, and soon asked State Police to take over the investigation.
Fort Smith police looking for missing man
Fort Smith police are looking for a missing 63-year-old man.
Urban League of Arkansas CEO: Police brutality is ‘a human issue’
Scott Hamilton has seen the Urban League of the State of Arkansas tackle a variety of societal issues during his two-and-a-half years at the helm. Working on everything from hunger relief during the pandemic to gathering school supplies for underserved kids to reaction to police force in the wake of the George Floyd protests, Hamilton said he was disturbed by the actions of three law enforcement officers in Crawford County who were caught in a video violently subduing a suspect at a convenience store.
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Fort Smith shooting
A shooting in Fort Smith left one dead, one injured.
Police working three-vehicle accident in Fort Smith
Fort Smith Police announced they are working a three-vehicle accident near Rogers and Towson avenues that occurred on Friday, Aug. 26.
The Fort Smith Restaurant Perfected the Dish of Chow Mein
Chow mein is one of the most delightful dishes in the culinary world. Not only does it combine the wonderful texture of egg noodles with vegetables and flavor, but it's also one of the most common dishes you can find. The problem is that not everyone prepares a good chow mein, and oftentimes it will either be too salty or too wet.
