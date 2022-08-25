ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coos County, OR

KVAL

New Superintendent on what's ahead for Coos Bay School District

COOS BAY, Ore. — Coos Bay School District opens up a new school year with a new superintendent, and she has big plans to strengthen the district by listening closely to the community. In July, Charis McGaughy took the helm of Coos Bay School District, and she has her...
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Fishermen learn to face emergencies at sea through 2-day course

COOS BAY, Ore. — When things go wrong at sea, it may take time for first responders to reach those in trouble. That's why non-profit Charleston Fishing Families partnered with Oregon State University Sea Grant Extension Office to offer two days of free Coast Guard approved first aid and CPR classes.
COOS BAY, OR
KVAL

Arson suspected in Sutherlin Bi-Mart fire

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KVAL

An escaped horse causes vehicle crash

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a vehicle vs horse accident in the 6800 block of Lookingglass Road on August 27th. According to deputies, around 2:20 p.m. Saturday afternoon, a horse escaped its pasture and ran into the path of an oncoming vehicle.
ROSEBURG, OR
KVAL

Man from Days Creek seriously injured in vehicle crash

DAYS CREEK, Ore. — Saturday morning around 4:15 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff's Office along with fire and emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene where the occupant of the vehicle crash was trapped 250 feet down an embankment. Deputies say the driver, 57-year-old Steven Thomas Kremer of Days...
DAYS CREEK, OR

