4th Stimulus Check Update
Numerous states have decided to take stimulus checks into their own hands and start sending the residents that qualify for them either payment through direct deposit or by mail.
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
The Wealthiest Billionaire In Each U.S. State In 2022
The U.S. is home to over a quarter of the world’s billionaires, representing about 720 of the roughly 2,700 that exist globally. While the country has more billionaires than any other, the U.S. share of global billionaires has actually been shrinking in recent decades. In 2010, about 40% of the world’s billionaire population lived in America—and today, that number is closer to 27%.
U.S. China Reaching Deal In Dispute Is ‘Wake-Up’ Call For Investors
U.S.-China trade relations have just been given a significant boost and this should act as a “monumentally loud” wake-up call for investors, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory, asset management and fintech organisations. The bold comment from Nigel Green of deVere...
The S&P 500 Just Flashed A Significant Signal
No one can say with 100% certainty that the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY) is about to crash but, technically speaking, the S&P 500 just flashed a significant signal and isn’t a good one. Those of you who follow my index coverage or read the Weekly Preview know I have been targeting the end of October/early portion of November as the next time to expect an excellent signal but I was wrong.
These Are The Ten Biggest Companies With Over 5% Dividend Yield
If you are investing for the long term, then picking stocks with higher dividend yield not only helps you reduce the cost of acquisition but earn some extra income as well. Regular dividend payout helps to reduce the cost of acquisition for investors, as well as magnify the total return on the investment. Usually, the higher the dividend yield, the more attractive a stock is for investors. So, let’s take a look at the 10 biggest companies with over 5% dividend yield.
S&P Analysis: Private Equity Wades Into Cybersecurity Subsector Consolidation
Global private equity and venture capital transactions in the identity and access management sector amounted to $12.37 billion across 77 deals in the year to Aug. 12, according to data and analysis from S&P Global Market Intelligence. In the larger security industry, a lot of companies are prime targets for...
Toyota invests in EV battery production in Japan, US
TOKYO (AP) — Toyota is investing 730 billion yen ($5.6 billion) in Japan and the U.S. to boost production of batteries for electric vehicles, the Japanese automaker said Wednesday. Production is set to start between 2024 and 2026. In Japan, 400 billion yen ($3 billion) will go into the Himeji Plant of Prime Planet Energy & Solutions Co. in Japan, as well as in Toyota plants and property. In the U.S., about 325 billion yen ($2.5 billion) will be invested in Toyota Battery Manufacturing in North Carolina, Toyota Motor Corp. said. Toyota has scored success with the Prius and other...
CHINT Obtains HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland
MADRID--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 31, 2022-- On August 30, 2022, CHINT obtained the HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland, a global leading independent third-party certification authority, marking CHINT’s new milestone in ESG localization and the company’s upgrade of products in response to refrigerant in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) industry. The certification accredits CHINT’s 12 low-voltage products in 3 series, including the contactor and the motor starter, which can be applied to different application scenarios and future trends in the HVAC industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220831005332/en/ CHINT Obtains HVAC Explosion-Proof AK Certification from TÜV Rheinland (Photo: Business Wire)
UK Economy On Verge Of Stagflation, Observes GlobalData
The UK plans to completely phase out oil imports from Russia by the end of this year, which resulted in 43.7% rise in the fuel prices during January to July 2022. If the prices continue to rise without much expansion in the GDP growth rate, there is high risk that the UK economy is on the verge of stagflation, observes GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.
The Day On Which Shiller Suggested That Market Timing Might Not Always Work
I believe in market timing. I don’t just believe that it is something that might work now and again. I believe that it is absolutely essential at all times. Market timing is price discipline. It is the means by which the market gets prices right. If the market prices stocks too high, the value proposition offered by stocks is diminished. So informed investors lower their stock allocation, pulling stock prices down to where they should be. That’s market timing! If enough investors fail to do that (Buy-and-Holders discourage them from doing it), prices get so high that the only way the market can get them right is to crash them and that puts us all in the soup.
Should You Be Bullish On Barrick Gold?
Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) remains a key player in the commodities market, with exposure to both gold and copper. The company remains at the center of investor interest, mainly due to its portfolio of assets and valuation, but issues remain with the volatility of commodities, which may be keeping the stock price at bay.
US Steel Upgraded To ‘BB-‘ On Debt Reduction And Liquidity Preservation
US Steel Corp. Upgraded To ‘BB-‘ From ‘B+’ On Debt Reduction And Liquidity Preservation Amid Strategic Spending – S&P Global Ratings. United States Steel Corporation (NYSE:X) (U.S. Steel) has had record trailing earnings and cash flow on the back of favorable price and demand trends, which it has used to significantly reduce debt and maintain a pension surplus.
Taiwan forces fire at drones flying over island near China
Taiwan’s military fired warning shots at drones from China flying over its outposts just off the Chinese coastline, underscoring heightened tensions and the self-ruled island's resolve to respond to new provocations. Taiwan's forces said in a statement that troops took the action on Tuesday after drones were found hovering over the Kinmen island group. The statement Wednesday referred to the unmanned aerial vehicles as being of “civilian use," but gave no other details. It said the drones returned to the nearby Chinese city of Xiamen after the shots were fired. Taiwan previously fired only flares as warnings. The incident comes...
No Anticipation For Interest Rate Hikes In 2023
In his podcast addressing the markets today, Louis Navellier offered the following commentary. If you wish to listen to this commentary, please click here. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now.
Tesco Grocery Items Prices Increased by 22.6% Between August 2019 And August 2022
Accelerating inflation, reaching levels unseen in several decades, has been a global concern for months now. The latest data from the UK’s Office for National Statistics showed annual consumer price inflation in the country had surged to 10.1% in July 2022, from 9.4% in June. The rate for July is the highest one since February 1982. The CPI inflation was mostly driven by a 20.0% increase in cost of housing & utilities, a 12.6% rise in cost of food & non-alcoholic beverages as well as by an 8.9% increase in cost of restaurants & hotels.
A Retiree’s Guide To Trading Crypto
Retirement sometimes leaves a lot of time on your hands that you can use to pursue a hobby, a business idea, or anything that catches your fancy. Many people use this time to do something productive that can create an extra source of income during retirement. While most income-generating ideas...
Everything You Need To Know About The Bear Market – Is It Coming To An End?
With a peak-to-trough drawdown of the stock market at -24%, compared to the -33% average for bear markets historically, is it still a good time to buy?. Dan Ashmore, investing expert at Invezz reveals his outlook on the current bear market:. “The current market drawdown is a result of the...
Women In US Executive Roles Earned 38% Less Than Men in Q2 2022
The gender pay gap in the United States has been an intensively discussed topic for several decades. TradingPedia‘s research team has decided to look into that matter more closely and present some actual data reflected through different employee characteristics, including occupation, age, education and type of employment. Women engaged...
Forex Trading Updates: Asia’s Bearish Currencies
If we look at some key Asian currencies near the last week of July 2022, we see the following: the Indian rupee was down 7.3% year-to-date; the Chinese yuan was down 6.4%; the Japanese yen 19.5%; and the South Korean won 10.4%. This wave of depreciation had real effects on...
