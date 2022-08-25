ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Hollister Is Abercrombie’s Weakest Link Right Now

By Vicki M. Young
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JhyTB_0hVfo5fs00

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. was caught off guard by the Hollister customer’s “quick shift out of bottoms and into tops” and dresses in the second-quarter, CEO Fran Horowitz said, though the company “made sure that those trending categories are in line for fourth quarter.”

In a Nutshell: Horowitz said the Columbus, Ohio-based company is taking “decisive action” to navigate choppy waters.

“We’ve recently experienced a significant divergence with sales and gross margin trends amongst our two largest brands, Abercrombie adult and Hollister,” she said, adding that consumers have been “actively shopping for their weekend trips, weddings and going back to the office.”

For the quarter, the Abercrombie brand delivered its highest second-quarter sales since 2015 and its ninth consecutive quarter of AUR (average unit retail) growth.

In a telephone interview, Horowitz said the company is “very pleased” with Abercrombie’s denim business, which “has continued to grow.” The Abercrombie brand’s older customer tends to be better off financially than Hollister’s younger cohort, for whom inflation is proving to be a real sticking point. Many return-to-office workers are dressing down to the benefit of the company’s fashion denim sales and the Abercrombie brand’s new pants business.

“The Hollister customer in total is being pressured by inflation and having less discretionary income to spend, and they have to make decisions on where they’re spending it,” Horowitz said. “So in the short period of back-to-school so far, we’ve seen a little bit of a shift to tops, and that to me is where they’re updating their wardrobe.”

The company reacted to the Hollister hiccups by pulling many of the levers at its disposal. “We are rightsizing Hollister inventory levels for holiday and beyond through a series of actions that included reducing receipts, utilizing box-and-hold strategies on certain core items and re-cadencing the timing of inventory sets,” she told Wall Street analysts.

She went on to say that the retailer has a “very agile and flexible supply chain here, and we can react to what’s happening in the business.”

Horowitz offered a theory to explain why tops seem to be outperforming right now, beyond the inflation factor. “Bottoms have been trending quite some time,” she said on the earnings call. “The past three years, the consumer does have a lot of those newer fashion bottoms in their closet,” while “their wear occasions have shifted a bit.”

The CEO said she expects the “Hollister consumer will continue to be pressed for the balance of the year, and our expectation is that Abercrombie’s going to continue in the direction that it’s been [trending].”

Sub-brands such as YPB, the Your Personal Best activewear line, is doing well across both genders.

As for the start of the third quarter, jeans and dresses continue to do well at Abercrombie, Horowitz said. At Hollister, dresses are the top-selling category at the moment.

Looking ahead, the company is on track to open 60 stores before January, focusing on smaller format doors in new and existing markets.Los Angeles and Milan got the first two installments of its new 4,500-square-foot hotel-inspired Getaway Shop, which will inform the rest of the Abercrombie brand openings this year.

“These upcoming stores , as well as others opening this year across brands, stay true to our stringent real estate strategy—right size, right location, right economics. If we can’t check the box in all three, we will continue to walk away,” she said.

Chief financial officer Scott Lipeksy said the company, which has 250 leases up for renewal, could close 30 locations depending on how landlord negotiations go.

Hollister sales have recently seen “week-over-week improvement,” he said, adding that the company “turned on some markdowns and promotions kept the inventory current” and “churning.” Given the actions undertaken to right-size inventory, “we will chase if need to and there is capacity out there to do that,” he said.

Net Sales: Net sales for the quarter ended July 30 fell 7 percent to $805.1 million from $864.9 million.

By brand, Hollister net sales encompassing Hollister, Gilly Hicks and Social Tourist fell 15 percent to $436.9 million, while Abercrombie, including Abercrombie and Abercrombie Kids, rose 5 percent to $368.2 million. By region, sales in the U.S. slipped 4 percent to $568.1 million. EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Asia) sales fell 13 percent to $166.8 million, while sales in APAC (Asia Pacific) fell 33 percent to $27.8 million. The balance of sales were from “Other” areas not included in the U.S., EMEA and APAC regions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ouj51_0hVfo5fs00
Feeling the weight of inflation, the Hollister consumer is moving away from core products to fashion-driven merchandise.

Inventories at the end of the quarter was $708 million, with 92 percent classified as current season, long-lived or for future sets.

For the six months, net sales slipped 2 percent to $1.62 billion from $1.65 billion.

Earnings: The net loss was $16.8 million, or 33 cents a diluted share, against net income of $108.5 million, or $1.69, in the year-ago quarter.

Wall Street was expecting adjusted diluted earnings per share of 22 cents on revenue of $843.6 million.

For the third quarter, the company forecasted net sales to be down high-single-digits to the year-ago level of $905 million. It expects early third-quarter trends will continue.

For Fiscal 2022, net sales are forecasted down mid-single-digits from $3.7 billion in 2021. The prior outlook was flat to up 2 percent at the end of the first quarter.

For the six months, the net loss was $33.3 million, or 65 cents a diluted share, against net income of $150.3 million, or $2.32, in the year-ago period.

CEO’s Take: “We expect macro headwinds to persist and have taken action to adjust receipts across brands to fuel winning categories for late fall and holiday,” Horowitz said. “Looking ahead, we will continue to monitor sales volumes and react with agility to ensure inventory turns appropriately and we expect year-over-year inventory growth to have peaked in Q2 and to moderate significantly in the back half as we lap late receipts from last year.”

More from Sourcing Journal Best of Sourcing Journal

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Consumers Are Dressing Up Again, So Of Course Banana Had Gap Inc.’s Best Q2 Result

Gap Inc.’s second-quarter net sales fell 8 percent to $3.86 billion, but trends seem to be improving lately. In a Nutshell: The Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic and Athleta owner said Thursday it’s withdrawing its prior fiscal 2022 outlook, citing the actions the company has underway in midst of a CEO transition, combined with the uncertain macroenvironment. “We have four strong brands and leverage in the portfolio to deliver over the long-term, however our recent execution challenges combined with the uncertain macro trends requires us to manage the levers in our control and take the actions necessary to drive improvement across our...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Don’t Get Carried Away With Promotions, Haverty’s Exec Warns

While demand for home furnishings has definitely slowed since the pandemic highs of 2020 and 2021, some brands and retailers are still experiencing robust sales. That’s according to Haverty’s chief operating officer Steven G. Burdette and CFO Richard B. Hare, who spoke with investment banking company Cowen about the state of the furniture industry. According to the latest Census retail data, home furnishing stores’ retail sales in July declined 0.3 percent year over year, and slowed for the third consecutive month. On a three-year basis to account for pandemic disruption, retail sales in the second quarter of 2021 increased 18.9 percent,...
RETAIL
Sourcing Journal

Lululemon Stores Robbed of $45,000 as Kohl’s Suspects Steal Nike Merch

Add Lululemon and Kohl’s to the list of retailers caught in a crime wave sweeping big cities nationwide. And in Canada, two suspects remain at large for robbing an Armani store of two jackets worth $10,000 combined. The New York Police Department (NYPD) is seeking seven shoplifters who stole a reported $28,780 in clothing from a Lululemon store in New York City’s Meatpacking District on Aug. 16. The athleticwear retailer known for its yoga pants was robbed in broad daylight at 12 p.m., before the individuals fled on foot. The suspects stuffed merchandise into large sacks and a shopping cart. On the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

FedEx Contractor Speaks Out: ‘Sundays Are Crippling This Company’

One of FedEx Ground’s largest contractors is threatening to walk away from his 225 routes come Black Friday if he is unable to renegotiate his contracts.  Spencer Patton’s routes span 10 states, with the owner-operator also saying he will remove himself by the end of the year from the roster of owner-operators that make themselves available to serve abandoned or underserved areas.   “I financially am unable to continue operations beyond Nov. 25 of 2022,” Patton, who says FedEx denied his requests earlier this year to renegotiate his contracts, said during this past weekend’s Contractor Expo. “This business model is hurting to a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abercrombie Fitch Co#Weakest Link#Business Industry#Retail Industry#Linus Business
Sourcing Journal

Bankruptcy Looks Like a Real Possibility for Bed Bath & Beyond. Here’s Why.

Is the writing on the wall for Bed Bath & Beyond? After the home goods chain dismissed its chief executive and merchandising leader in the wake of a first-quarter flop, now the company has new troubles on the financial front after S&P Global Ratings on Monday lowered its credit rating to “CCC” from “B-“. The credit ratings firm gave the retailer a “negative” outlook, saying it could soon have serious problems with liquid assets. “We believe macro conditions are worsening and prospects for home goods sales continue to deteriorate. Other retailers have indicated a significant, rapid decline in discretionary purchases across retail,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

What Gap Inc. Is Working to Fix Right Now

A stronger focus on work-appropriate apparel versus comfy athleisure, correcting supply-chain and inventory issues and fixing its executive leadership vacuum are key goals that Gap Inc. aims to reach next. The retail giant—which includes its namesake brand, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta—outlined its plans in a Q2 earnings call on Thursday led by interim CEO Bobby Martin and CFO Katrina O’Connell. The two responded to somewhat negative Q2 numbers that saw net sales fall 8 percent to $3.86 billion (7 percent on a constant currency basis) and the withdrawal of its prior 2022 fiscal outlook. While Gap and Old Navy...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Dollar Tree CEO Seeing ‘Huge Shift From Cash Into Credit’

Consumers are turning to dollar stores to make ends meet, according to the CEOs of the nation’s biggest low-cost chains. Dollar General Corp. CEO Todd Vasos said not only are the company’s core customers “shopping more intentionally and closer to need,” but they’re also showing signs of stronger “trade down activity.” Lately, he told Wall Street analysts on a call Thursday, shoppers have been relying more on private brands for food and similar consumables. “We also saw growth in the number of higher-income households shopping with us,” Vasos said. The CEO saw this behavior coming. Inflation is driving bigger basket sizes because...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon’s No. 1 Mattress Poses Hazardous ‘Nightmare’, Lawsuit Claims

One of Amazon’s top-selling home products is the target of several lawsuits alleging a health hazard. Zinus, the South Korean-based maker of an inexpensive line of green tea mattresses sold by Amazon and other retailers, was named in multiple lawsuits for causing harm to users. The two most recent suits, filed in California and Illinois, allege flame-resistant fiberglass from inside the mattress has caused health issues for a number of people. The California suit, a class action claim filed in Sacramento on behalf of Vanessa Gutierrez, Jeremy and Mariana Miller, and Leonard and Theresa Miller, alleges that fiberglass fibers from the Zinus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
Sourcing Journal

How Will Bed Bath & Beyond Right the Ship?

On the eve of strategic update call expected to reveal big changes, beleaguered home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond has hit a critical point in its attempt to turn around a years-long decline. After several disastrous quarters with double-digit losses that prompted the company to ax CEO Mark Tritton, along with its chief merchandising officer, the company’s latest blow came earlier this month when S&P Global Ratings downrated the company from “B-“ to “CCC,” giving the retailer a negative outlook that could point to liquidity problems and a potential bankruptcy. In anticipation of the strategic update, Morgan Stanley released a...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Easing Inflation? Key Indicator Shows Prices Down and Spending Up

Consumer spending on clothing, footwear and home goods bounced back in July after declining the previous month, new data released Friday by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) revealed. Personal consumption expenditures (PCE) for clothing and footwear rose a seasonally adjusted 0.8 percent to $502.72 billion last month, while spending on furnishings and durable household equipment increased 1.2 percent to $497.24 billion. The uptick in spending was somewhat similar to results reported in the July retail sales report from the Census Bureau. It showed clothing and clothing accessories store sales were down 0.6 percent month over month seasonally adjusted, but up...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Why Xcel Brands CEO Believes This Live Shopping Site ‘Has it All’

Verb Technology Co. celebrated the launch of Market, its new 24/7 social shopping platform, late last month with what CEO Rory Cutaia described as “three days of peace, love and livestream shopping.” Shopfest featured hours of continuous programmed content from a selection of platform partners, including the fashion label Halston, luxury resale site myGemma and long-running television show “America Ninja Warrior.” Each day consisted of six emceed presentations broadcasted from studios on the East and West Coasts, as well as an assortment of interspersed commercials from other Market-hosted brands. Like the broader platform, products spanned an assortment of categories, including fashion,...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

For Nordstrom, Rack Is Proving a Tough Nut to Crack

The Nordstrom Inc. customer is still spending, but demand decelerated in the quarter. In a Nutshell: Customer demand fell in the second quarter starting in June, mostly at Nordstrom Rack, Nordstrom CEO Erik Nordstrom told investors. Customers, he said “want what they want,” and that means newness more so than low prices. For now, the company is seeing “no signs of trade down.” Customers in the second quarter mostly stayed away from clearance sales and private-label items. The lowest income shoppers—the ones more likely visiting Rack—seem to be more affected by inflation than those with deeper pockets. “We are updating our outlook for the...
ECONOMY
Sourcing Journal

Galaxy Spices up Vintage Resale Market with Live Video

Two former entertainment execs want to bring their experience in the creator realm into resale, combining secondhand fashion sales with livestreaming to enable a range of sellers from “bedroom entrepreneurs” to thrift shops to run their own businesses. Danny Quick, who formerly led product for Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment, and Nathan McCartney, the former senior vice president of commerce for Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, teamed up with Charles Schwab alum Brandon Brisbon to launch fashion resale platform Galaxy in June. The resale platform will offer vintage and upcycled clothes, jewelry and accessories, and is geared toward young buyers and sellers who express a desire...
INTERNET
Sourcing Journal

Retail Tech: Aptean PLM Acquisition, MySize Brazilian JV, LilyAI Nabs $25M

The weekly Retail Tech Roundup compiles technology news across the supply chain, manufacturing, retail, e-commerce, logistics and fulfillment sectors. Planning/assortment Aptean/Aptos Aptean, an enterprise software solutions provider for manufacturers and distributors, has acquired the planning and product lifecycle management (PLM) divisions of retail technology solutions provider Aptos. The planned purchase will expand Aptean’s cloud-based software offerings for the apparel, luxury, fashion and specialty retail industries, and broaden its fashion and apparel footprint. Following the transaction, Aptos will continue its focus on its suite of unified commerce solutions for the retail space, including its point of sale, order management, merchandising and other retail-specific applications. With operations primarily...
SOFTWARE
Sourcing Journal

Walmart Asks Court to Toss ‘Unconstitutional’ FTC Lawsuit

Walmart has asked the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, which is handling the Federal Trade Commission’s (FTC) lawsuit regarding money transfer services the retailer offers consumers, to dismiss the complaint on several grounds. The FTC had sued Walmart in June for allegedly allowing its money transfer services to be used by fraudsters who fleeced consumers out of hundreds of millions of dollars. In its lawsuit, the FTC alleged that for years the Bentonville, Ark.-based company “turned a blind eye” while scammers took advantage of its failure to properly secure the money transfer services offered at Walmart stores. “The...
LAW
Sourcing Journal

Deal Digest: What’s Happening With Matalan, Reiss and Holzweiler

More brands are selling stakes while the going looks good. And while buyers include strategics and brand management firms eyeing expansion opportunities—such as Calida Group nabbing Cosabella, Delta Galil taking over Organic Basics and Authentic Brands making a play for Ted Baker—even venture capital is showing an appetite to wheel and deal. Matalan Ltd. Matalan founder John Hargreaves is looking for ways to keep control of the struggling fashion firm he founded in 1985. He’s considering injecting 25 million to 50 million pounds ($29.5 million to $58.9 million) into the business to avoid having to put the company up for sale. According to...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Amazon Flex Drivers Now Unbox Deliveries for Some Customers

Amazon appears to be testing a new packaging-free delivery service with some of its customers, adding an additional layer of convenience for consumers and potentially helping it make good on broader targets for more sustainable fulfillment operations.   The company recently alerted Amazon Flex drivers of packaging-free delivery to participants of its Key-In-Garage program, which permits drivers to leave packages inside a customer’s garage. Only customers that are invited and have agreed to participate are part of the test.  “To provide this service to customers, Amazon packaging will be removed from the deliveries and returned to the station at the end of a...
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

Macy’s Sees Risk of ‘More Pronounced Macro Downturn’

Macy’s Inc. moved quickly to adapt to consumer spending trends and what that means for inventory. In a Nutshell: Macy’s is now “quicker and more agile and more prepared for the challenges in the current environment,” CEO Jeff Gennette told investors during a second quarter earnings call Tuesday, crediting the company’s adjusted Polaris plan. “Over the past two years, as consumer demand rapidly switched between categories and channels, and macro economic pressures intensified, our teams have taken disciplined actions and made tough decisions in order to ensure stability and health of our enterprise.” The Bloomingdale’s and BlueMercury parent is better leveraging data...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Despite Late Back-to-School Start, Caleres Raises Sales Outlook

Caleres saw second-quarter net sales tick up 9.3 percent to $738.3 million, as net income reached $51.2 million on strong demand for owned brands such as Naturalizer and Sam Edelman. In a Nutshell: Caleres revised its full-year outlook for consolidated sales, anticipating a 4 percent to 6 percent sales improvement over 2021 instead of the initially projected 2 percent to 5 percent increase. The Famous Footwear owner still expects earnings per diluted share in the range of $4.20 and $4.40. Holding strong on guidance is a good sign as the Allen Edmonds parent saw increasingly cautious consumers affect demand, traffic and conversion...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Sourcing Journal

Can Amazon Wholesale Deal Save Peloton?

Peloton is hoping a tie-up with Amazon can recapture some of the buzz the fitness platform generated during the height of the Covid pandemic. The connected fitness company now sells its flagship exercise bike, “Guide” camera technology and an assortment of apparel and accessories through a new store on Amazon’s U.S. marketplace. The partnership is a major first for Peloton, which has never worked with another retailer to sell its merchandise. Until now, the company relied exclusively on its own website, inside sales channels and physical showrooms. Apparel sold through Amazon will include an assortment of Peloton-branded activewear including sports bras, tanks,...
BUSINESS
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
787K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy