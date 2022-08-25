ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZFamily

Good Morning Arizona

The city says they’re seeing more than twice the demand they expected for this round of applications. University of Arizona’s new veterinary school to graduate first class. With a major veterinarian shortage, the world is waiting for these soon-to-be animal experts. Future forecaster wants a caring family --...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Former Mesa teacher talks about why she left the profession

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- It’s widely known that a teacher shortage is impacting our state and our education. Now, we’re hearing from former teachers to talk about the reasons why they left the profession. Lupita Almanza, a former second-grade teacher, recently walked away from teaching after 11 years....
MESA, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Phoenix, AZ
Education
Local
Arizona Society
Local
Arizona Education
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Society
AZFamily

Deadline arrives to apply for Mesa's housing voucher program

On Tuesday, the board decided to give both teams a warning. Now all 35 high schools will be allowed to compete in the playoffs. Chandler police are searching for a driver involved in a street race that left another man dead. Excessive heat in the Valley. Updated: 7 hours ago.
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Less mountain rescues in Phoenix could be thanks to permanent program

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Emotions strong at latest Rio Verde Foothills water meeting

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- In a little over four months, hundreds in the Rio Verde Foothills community are looking at the possibility of not having water. Several in this unincorporated community have been relying on the city of Scottsdale to haul water to their homes. But Scottsdale is discontinuing this service at the end of the year as part of its water conservation strategy.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#South Phoenix#Pay It Forward#K12#Cbs#Rise#Shine Daycare
AZFamily

Newest Planet Fitness location opens in Phoenix

GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. Being a part of the GCU Havocs gives students an opportunity to demonstrate school spirit. Something Good: Fostering futures. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Foster students are...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Inside the Lope Shop at Grand Canyon University

Sunny and hot with a high of 108 in the Valley today. GCU Basketball is more than just the game itself, it’s a spirit that holds the heart and spirit of the campus itself. GCU Havocs talks school spirit, supporting student-athletes. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Being a part...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Insurance company denies Phoenix homeowner’s flood claim leaving his house unlivable

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Vince Melchionno says it’s not what his backyard should look like. “This is stuff that I had to remove,” Vince told On Your Side as he showed us around his backyard. “The carpeting, the furniture, the flooring. It’s all out here.” Following a recent flood inside his Phoenix home, Melchionno had to tear out his flooring, baseboards and just about everything else that was soaked inside and take it out. It was an overwhelming task. “I didn’t know how to deal with it. I mean it was a lot to overcome. I was like ‘Uh oh,” said Melchionno.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
AZFamily

Missing Phoenix teen girl and baby found; 24-year-old boyfriend arrested

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a missing Phoenix teen girl and her baby have been found on Monday afternoon, but her 24-year-old boyfriend is still gone. Investigators say a 16-year-old, her boyfriend, who police identified Horacio Figueroa Cigarroa, and their baby, went missing last Wednesday near 51st and Southern Avenues. Phoenix police confirmed Velasquez and the baby were found safe and reunited with her family five days after the disappearance.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Tenant recalls witnessing shooting at Mesa apartment complex

Arizona's Family was at the Days Inn where the shooting occurred and saw bullet holes in the walls. Additional water cuts to Colorado River could threaten crops for Yuma farmers. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Ultimately, the Bureau of Reclamation can decide how much more in cuts they’ll take from...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

New K-12 school creating traffic congestion mess for neighbors near Anthem

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - It’s a line of cars you’d expect to see trying to park at an Arizona Cardinals football game, not waiting to pick the kids from school. “It’s so frustrating,” said Kellie Gump. “I just wait and wait and wait.” A major traffic situation is brewing twice a day in North Phoenix, off I-17 near Anthem Way. A new K-12 charter school, Great Hearts Anthem, opened last week and is already creating some serious congestion around the neighborhood.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix Fire sees drop in mountain rescues partly due to trail closure program

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Phoenix hiking trails will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday because of the extreme heat. The trails have already shut down 11 times so far this year under the city’s new and permanent program, which closes some trails when an excessive heat warning is issued. For the first time, we are looking at whether this new program is working and how many mountain rescues Phoenix Fire has done this year compared to last.
PHOENIX, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy