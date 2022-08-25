ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marjorie Taylor Greene endorses claim that masks give you lung cancer, brain damage and Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene was among those celebrating the return of dangerous political nonsense to YouTube this week.

The far-right Georgia Republican retweeted YouTuber Tim Pool, who in his own tweet remarked favourably on the platform’s loosening of restrictions on sharing known falsehoods that have had dangerous public effects, such as lies about Covid-19. Among the false claims listed explicity by Mr Pool included, “Masks cause brain damage”, “Masks cause lung cancer”, and “COVID-19 no longer exists”.

Ms Greene responded to those claims with a perplexing insistence: “So in other words, allowing some truth back on the platform?”

“Social media companies are going to find themselves in serious trouble in court for violating 1st amendment rights of people who were telling the truth about covid and got censored and banned,” she continued.

The congresswoman’s personal Twitter account was banned earlier this year. At the time, Twitter officials cited “repeated violations of our Covid-19 misinformation policy”. It came in response to Ms Greene falsely claiming that the federal government was ignoring “extremely high amounts of Covid vaccine deaths”, citing data from the Food and Drug Administration’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS).

In actuality, there is no scientific reporting method for the data that she cited, which is compiled from public reports and cannot prove any kind of causation.

YouTube also recently banned another popular right-winger, Andrew Tate, for violations of the platform’s hate speech policy.

Kathy Gerber
5d ago

momma always said life is like a box of chocolates you never know what your gonna get. MTG is the nasty one that tastes bitter that everyone throws away🙄😤

lv
5d ago

Are you serious??? Question I have who voted for her??? She is a disgrace. Not into politics too much here. But I worked in numerous countries. The friends I made made worldwide are laughing at us. Now that’s sad. Because of all this hate and

Ultimate One ⚓️
5d ago

You know, just as you think Greene couldn't get any lower, she finds away to get ever lower. I mean, she's below scraping the bottom of the barrel, so to speak. And guess what? She's not done folks, not until Georgia voters wake up and vote her ugly mug out of office come Nov.

