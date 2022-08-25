ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

UAMS receives $250,000 in ARP funding for food security

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wq6PN_0hVfnsMf00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — In Springdale, the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences was awarded more than $250,000 in American Rescue Plan funding on August 25 as part of the AmeriCorps VISTA program’s food security initiative.

UAMS will work with AmeriCorps to address food insecurity in Northwest Arkansas and work to improve the state’s food system.

“Food insecurity affects 1 in 4 Arkansans and we feel that they need better access. They need great access to good food,” said Emily English with the Office of Community Health and Research at UAMS.

UAMS study finds pandemic increased stress for women

“Through our partnership, we’re able to give federal funding, so like the American Rescue Plan funding for the food insecurity initiative, and able to support local non-profits,” said Orlaith Duggan, program specialist with AmeriCorps VISTA’s food security initiative.

UAMS is recruiting up to 25 people to serve in the AmeriCorps VISTA program. Those people will work with local organizations addressing food insecurity like pantries and sustainable food systems.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Springdale, AR
Local
Arkansas Education
Local
Arkansas Society
Springdale, AR
Society
Springdale, AR
Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Security#Food Pantries#Food Systems#Good Food#Uams#Arp#American#Arkansans#Americorps Vista#Nexstar Media Inc
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Dunkin’ offering free coffee for teachers on Sept. 1

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Participating Dunkin’ restaurants throughout Arkansas are treating teachers to a free Medium Hot or Iced Coffee on Thursday, September 1. According to a press release, no purchase is necessary and the offer is limited to one per guest, and excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. “Teachers play an invaluable role […]
ARKANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA Today: Trifest for MS

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Trifest for MS Triathlon is bringing awareness to Multiple sclerosis through fitness. The Rampy MS Research Foundation hosts the biggest Triathlon race weekend in Arkansas. The race draws people from all across the country to Bentonville to raise money for MS research. If you’d rather not participate, you can still sign […]
BENTONVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Are labor shortages impacting businesses’ game day prep?

FAYETTEVILLE, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Large numbers of people will flood into Fayetteville this weekend for the first Razorback football game of the season. There’s ‘now hiring’ signs all over the city, and with football season just days away, it’s crunch time for businesses to train up new hires before the game day weekend. A Campus Bookstore […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy