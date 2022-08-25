ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘90210’ actor Joe E. Tata dies at 85

By Nexstar Media Wire, Christine Samra
 5 days ago

( KTLA ) – The proprietor of the fictional Peach Pit diner from “Beverly Hills, 90210” has died. He was 85.

Actor Joe E. Tata passed away on Wednesday night. His daughter Kelly Katharine Tata made the announcement via an update on the GoFundMe page she created in October 2021. Tata previously wrote that her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2018.

“My father and I are forever grateful for the love and support of family, friends, and fans,” she wrote, adding that the remaining funds raised from the campaign will be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association. “Please continue to keep us in your prayers as I grieve the loss of my best friend.”

‘Another World’ actress, Robyn Griggs, dead at 49

His former “90210” costar Ian Ziering took to Instagram to honor express his condolences.

“Joey was truly an O.G., I remember seeing him on the ‘Rockford Files’ with James Garner years before we worked together on ‘90210,’” he reminisced. “Though the Peach Pit was a ‘90210’ set, it often felt like the backdrop to the ‘Joe E Tata show.'”

He said Tata was “generous with his wisdom as he was with his kindness.”

From 1990 to 2000, Tata starred as Nat Bussichio in the ’90s teen drama. While he’s known for that role by many, he had quite a resume.

He played various roles on hit television series like “Batman,” “Hogan’s Heroes,” “Magnum P.I.,” “Hillstreet Blues,” and more.

Tata returned to the diner in 2008 for the “90210” reboot.

His final role was on the ABC Family show “Mystery Girls.” This was around the time his health “took a turn for the worse,” his daughter wrote. That was in 2014.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

