One seriously hurt after South Loop crash, LPD says
LUBBOCK, Texas — One person was seriously injured after a motorcycle crash at South Loop 289 and University Avenue on Thursday, according to the Lubbock Police Department.
LPD said the call came in at 6:31 p.m.
This is a developing story. Check EverythingLubbock.com for updates.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.
Comments / 0