Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Velveteen Dream Arrested (Mugshot Photo)
Former WWE Superstar Patrick William Jr. Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th for drug paraphernalia charges. The official charge is described as:. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT- – ICJIS Affidavit, Original Charge(S): 893.147(1)-4 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. According to a report from Unicourt.com, the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Upcoming TV Series Featuring Samoa Joe Wraps Production
AEW star Samoa Joe was announced to have joined the cast of the upcoming live-action Twisted Metal TV series as the character Sweet Tooth. The showrunner of the series, Michael Jonathan, announced on Twitter that filming has wrapped. With production now done, Joe could be set to make his return...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brett Lauderdale Reveals That A GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon To FITE.tv
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE.tv is still in the works. For those unaware, GCW’s live events typically run for $14.99 each. With that being said, there are bundles when the company holds multiple live events in a single week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Bella & Artem Chigvintsev Wedding Miniseries To Air On E! Next Year
As we reported earlier today here on eWn, Nikki Bella recently tied the knot with Artem Chigvintsev. The WWE Hall of Famer also announced that her wedding will be the focus of a four-part miniseries that will be airing on E! next year. E! sent out the following press release...
RELATED PEOPLE
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR Pulled From AEW: Fight Forever Console Video Game
AEW tag-team FTR has been left angry after being pulled from the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game. AEW: Fight Forever will mark the promotion’s first console video game, after previously releasing AEW Double or Nothing: Casino, and AEW Elite GM on mobile. Sources who spoke to Fightful shared...
talentrecap.com
Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song for Ben Affleck at Wedding
Former World of Dance judge Jennifer Lopez put on a performance for new husband Ben Affleck at their recent wedding. The singer performed a new song for him at the celebration, which was held on Affleck’s Georgia estate. Jennifer Lopez Performs New Song at Wedding. TMZ shared video from...
ewrestlingnews.com
Overnight SmackDown Ratings See A Solid Increase
The overnight numbers for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown are in, and it appears the episode did fairly well compared to last week’s episode. According to SpoilerTV, the episode scored 2.392 million in overall viewership. That’s likely high. In comparison, last week’s episode came in with a final number of 2.084 million viewers.
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Comments On Nearly Crying To Dusty Rhodes Over Funkasaurus Gimmick
During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to promote his match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Tyrus commented on nearly crying when he went to Dusty Rhodes to talk about his Funkasaurus gimmick, how the “American Dream” helped him with the gimmick, and more.
Comments / 0