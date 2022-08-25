ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eaton County, MI

Eaton County sheriff to suspend 24-hour out-county patrols because of staffing shortage

By Ken Palmer, Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
Lansing State Journal
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ab9NA_0hVfn3sD00

CHARLOTTE − The Eaton County Sheriff's Office will suspend around-the-clock patrols in out-county, or rural, areas in late September because of staffing issues, officials said.

Sheriff Tom Reich announced the decision Thursday afternoon, saying recruiting and retention struggles linked to pay disparities prompted him to temporarily halt 24-hour service outside of Delta Township, effective Sept. 25. Michigan State Police have agreed to cover the out-county areas during the early morning hours, he said.

"My office wants to provide 24-hour coverage, we just currently don’t have the personnel to accomplish this," Reich said in a Facebook message. "Let me assure you that once our wages are comparable to that of area agencies, which would make recruitment and retention more attractive ..., this will hopefully bring us back to staffing levels to resume 24-hour service."

Sheriff's officials met with commanders from MSP's Lansing Post, who agreed to reallocate troopers to cover Eaton County during the sheriff's department's off hours, Chief Deputy Adam Morris said. If troopers are mobilized for an emergency and can't cover Eaton County calls, the sheriff's department will step in, he said.

"We made a commitment we would post overtime to make sure there is never a gap in coverage for the county," he said.

A state police official did not immediately return a phone message left for him on Thursday evening.

Morris said deputies will be on call, with a patrol vehicle at their homes, to respond in case of a major emergency. Deputies assigned to Delta Township also will be available to respond if a life-threatening situation develops, he said. The sheriff's department's Delta Township division has 24 deputies, funded under a contract with the township.

In any case, wait times for overnight non-priority calls will increase, Morris said. Some outlying cities and townships — such as Charlotte, Eaton Rapids and Potterville — have their own full-time police forces, but rural townships rely on the sheriff's office or MSP.

"The response times are going to suffer," he said. "It's going to be like a triage, a prioritization of calls. It will be up to the on-duty supervisor to determine that."

The change comes a few weeks after Reich proposed offering $10,000 bonuses to sheriff's deputies in an effort to keep them on board and recruit new ones. Officials discussed using unspent funds in the sheriff's department budget, such as money budgeted for unfilled positions, or allocating some of the county's unused American Rescue Act money

The proposal, however, didn't make it past the Eaton County Board of Commissioners Ways and Means Committee, which instead opted to recommend the county reopen contract negotiations over wages and benefits with sheriff's department unions. Committee members said they preferred a long-term solution to the retention problem over temporary bonuses.

Morris said the bonuses were intended as a stop-gap measure until the current labor contracts expire in December 2024. They would have put the county in the middle of the median pay scale for police in the tri-county area, he said.

Officials are now "working through the terminology" for reopening negotiations over salary and benefits, he said.

The sheriff's department is budgeted for 12 general road patrol deputies, plus two grant-funded secondary road patrol deputies, and four sergeants, Morris said. It now has nine deputies, including the two secondary road patrol deputies, and three sergeants.

The agency recently lost staffers to Portage, Kent County and Bath Township, all of which pay significantly more than Eaton County, he said. Despite recruitment efforts, it's received only one job application from a candidate who could be certified since December 2021, he said.

Eaton County deputies entry level wage is $45,511, Morris said, and county documents show the top salary is $59,488. In comparison, East Lansing police officers can earn up to $64,591.

Two people retired this month, and a sergeant resigned for personal reasons, Morris said. To make things worse, a captain is set to retire in October and the quartermaster leaves in November, he said.

Reich included this call-out in his Facebook post:

Anyone who wants to work in the law enforcement or corrections fields can call Capt. Chris Kuhlman in administrative services at 517-543-6384, or email him at Ckuhlman@eatoncounty.org.

Contact Ken Palmer atkpalmer@lsj.com. Follow him on Twitter @KBPalm_lsj.

Comments / 6

GO DAWGS
4d ago

Well the ones that vote to defund the police will just have to call there local social worker if they get shot, robed, beat up and what ever else the criminals decide to do to ya.

Reply(1)
2
Related
Jackson Citizen Patriot

M-50 closure will reroute traffic in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, MI – Bridge work will close westbound M-50 this week. The Michigan Department of Transportation is closing westbound M-50 (Brooklyn Road) near the U.S. 127/M-50 ramp in Jackson beginning at 1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 29, for concrete bridge deck replacement. Work is expected to be completed at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 2, weather permitting.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eaton Rapids, MI
City
Charlotte, MI
City
East Lansing, MI
City
Bath Township, MI
Eaton County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Eaton County, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Fox17

Woman killed in Portage shootout on I-94 identified

PORTAGE, Mich. — The woman killed in a Portage shooting late last week has been identified. Kalamazoo resident Naya Reynolds, 22, was killed the night of Friday, Aug. 26 in a shooting between two cars on I-94 and Oakland Drive, according to the Portage Department of Public Safety. Reynolds...
PORTAGE, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Morris
The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids’ attorneys deny police officers discriminated against Black people

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Attorneys for Grand Rapids deny the city’s police department discriminated against two Black people previously detained by officers. The city’s attorneys are asking a judge to dismiss the discrimination cases brought by the Michigan Department of Civil Rights related to the gunpoint detainment of Honestie Hodges and a Black motorist, Melissa Mason, in two separate instances.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Michigan State Police#Msp#Lansing Post
WWMTCw

Tracking: Power outages, damage reported from West Michigan storm

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thousands of Consumers Energy customers were without power Monday as a thunderstorm rolls through West Michigan. Damaging wind gusts, torrential rain, hail, and even a weak tornado were all on the proverbial weather table starting around 3 p.m. and tapering off around midnight. Local airports reported...
MICHIGAN STATE
townbroadcast.com

Identity of local motorist mailbox molester sought

A woman who posted on the Dorr-Moline-Burnips community page on Facebook this morning reported on a car taking out six mailboxes Friday night on 36th Street between 144th and 146th Avenues. She asked anyone who might know something to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s office. She added, “There may be a few more down 36th closer to the (Kent) county line as well. They did leave behind a piece of their car.”
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Facebook
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Man, woman injured in shooting at Jackson gas station

JACKSON, MI -- A man and woman were both hospitalized following a shooting at a Jackson gas station Sunday morning, police said. At about 1:58 a.m. Aug. 28, officers from the Jackson Police Department responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Buddy’s Mini Mart gas station located at 1601 E. Michigan Ave. in Jackson.
JACKSON, MI
Lansing State Journal

Lansing State Journal

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
406K+
Views
ABOUT

lansingstatejournal.com is the home page of Lansing Michigan with in depth and updated Lansing local news.

 http://lansingstatejournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy