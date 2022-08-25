ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

Lawsuit accuses Myrtle Beach council member’s restaurant of not paying proper wages

By Braley Dodson
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JXEOI_0hVfmo2m00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A lawsuit filed earlier this month accuses a Myrtle Beach City Council member’s restaurant of not paying workers properly.

New Racepath, Inc., operating as Big Mike’s Soul food, which is owned by Councilman Michael Chestnut, broke the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act by paying workers less than what is legal through “an unlawful tip credit scheme and an unlawful tip pooling scheme,” according to the lawsuit.

The lawsuit was brought forth by Evangeline Pointer, who worked at the restaurant from March 2017 through April of this year, according to legal documents. She is requesting a jury trial.

Pointer accuses the restaurant of forcing employees to buy t-shirts and visors, along with being forced to do non-tip work like attending mandatory meetings and deep cleaning while working a tipping rate of $2.14 an hour.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

The lawsuit also alleges that servers had to hand over part of their tips into a tip pool, which was also distributed to supervisors, managers and “the house.” Big Mike’s Soul Food also kept tips from catering events, curbside pick-up and to-go orders, according to the lawsuit.

Pointer’s lawsuit also requests an injunction against the business for it to amend wages and hour policies to align with state law.

News13 has reached out to Chestnut for comment and are waiting to hear back.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

23 child exploitation charges for Horry County men in 2 cases

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Horry County men were arrested and charged with a combined 23 sexual exploitation of a minor charges in separate cases, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office. Travis S. Norbury, 28, of Conway, was arrested Tuesday and charged with 12 counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Myrtle Beach, SC
Food & Drinks
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
Restaurants
Myrtle Beach, SC
Government
Myrtle Beach, SC
Lifestyle
State
South Carolina State
myrtlebeachsc.com

Lawsuit: Myrtle Beach councilman underpaid employees, stole tips

A lawsuit was filed on August 1st claiming that Myrtle Beach City Councilman Michael Chestnut and his restaurant, Big Mike’s Soul Food, violated the South Carolina Payment of Wages Act (SCPWA) for the last 5 years. Evangeline Pointer filed the lawsuit. Pointer worked at the restaurant from March 2017...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

Georgetown County passes new rules on animal restraint

GEORGETOWN — The Georgetown County Council approved new laws outlining how dogs are tethered and kenneled in the county during its Aug. 23 meeting. The new new laws regarding animal restraint are now in place in Georgetown County and will begin being actively enforced in the coming weeks, according to a news release from the county.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Council#Food Drink#New Racepath Inc#Soul Food#Chestnut
myhorrynews.com

How Horry County police seized 177 animals in 16 days

Horry County police Capt. Justin Wyatt had never seen his officers recover as many neglected animals as they did during three separate animal neglect investigations this month: 177 animals were seized in just 16 days. On Aug. 4, police recovered 44 dogs, 13 chickens, 12 ducks, a mini-horse and a...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WMBF

Work continues on 40 tiny homes for homeless veterans in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center is changing the lives of homeless veterans one tiny home at a time. The non-profit group provides various services for veterans across the Grand Strand, but Scott Dulebohn, Director of the Veterans Welcome Home and Resource Center, says their main goal is to make sure every Veteran has a place to call home.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

70K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy