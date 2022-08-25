ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

pa.gov

Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’

Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

PA casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games"

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Pennsylvania casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games” they claim are costing the state millions. Pennsylvanian’s Against Gaming Expansion estimates these games have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue in lottery ticket sales. But others argue,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Five PA lottery retailers sell winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $127K

SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, August 27th drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. One of the tickets was sold in Monroe County. The winning tickets were sold in Philadelphia, Monroe, York, Clearfield, and Allegheny counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Centre Daily

Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania

There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Inflation means Pa. lawmakers set to get big raise next year, salary could exceed $100,000

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — While inflation has hit Pennsylvanians hard, lawmakers are set to get a hefty raise because of it. That’s because back in 1995, they passed a law to avoid them having to vote on their own salaries. It adjusts the pay of state representatives and senators, as well as the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer, and state and county judges, based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland area.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

Wolf urges General Assembly to pass PA Opportunity Program

SHARPSBURG, PA. — On Monday, August 29, Governor Tom Wolf joined local officials at Roots of Faith Ministries to call on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation for the PA Opportunity Program. The $500 million program would use money that the commonwealth already has in the bank to directly send...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling

PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
WDBO

Police in Pennsylvania issue warning after large pet python disappears

DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are asking residents of a western Pennsylvania community to be on the lookout for a large snake that got away from its owner. Duquesne police told WPXI that the python, which measures between 5 and 7 feet long, was being kept as a pet. Police told the station that the owner had taken his snake out for a walk when the animal escaped.
DUQUESNE, PA
1470 WFNT

Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States

There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
local21news.com

Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks on Mastriano photo

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 8-year-old picture is sparking controversy on the campaign trails. The photo is part of a faculty portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, where Senator Doug Mastriano worked. Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was the only person dressed in Confederate clothing...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
spectrumnews1.com

More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
OHIO STATE
local21news.com

$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

