Read full article on original website
Related
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf: $2,000 Direct Payments to Pennsylvanians ‘Will Make a Life-Changing Difference for Families in Communities Across the Commonwealth’
Governor Tom Wolf was joined by Representative Sara Innamorato and local officials at Roots of Faith ministries in Sharpsburg to continue calling on Pennsylvania’s Republican-led General Assembly to finally take action and support Pennsylvanians by passing legislation for the $500 million PA Opportunity Program, which would send $2,000 checks directly to Pennsylvanians in need using money the commonwealth already has in the bank.
local21news.com
PA casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games"
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA (WHP) — Pennsylvania casino leaders call for crackdown on illegal "skill games” they claim are costing the state millions. Pennsylvanian’s Against Gaming Expansion estimates these games have resulted in hundreds of millions of dollars in lost revenue in lottery ticket sales. But others argue,...
local21news.com
Five PA lottery retailers sell winning Treasure Hunt ticket worth $127K
SWIFTWATER, MONROE CO, (WOLF) — Five winning Treasure Hunt tickets from the Saturday, August 27th drawing will split a jackpot prize of $127,000. One of the tickets was sold in Monroe County. The winning tickets were sold in Philadelphia, Monroe, York, Clearfield, and Allegheny counties. Each jackpot-winning ticket matched...
Centre Daily
Counties with the oldest homes in Pennsylvania
There's an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
pa.gov
Gov. Wolf Announces Investment to Increase Plumber and Pipefitter Apprenticeships in Pennsylvania
Governor Tom Wolf is continuing to invest in the commonwealth’s workforce with the announcement of $297,000 in new funding to help Plumbers and Pipefitters Local 354 meet the demand for a certified, well-trained workforce in 14 Pennsylvania counties. “Supporting Local 354’s apprenticeship program will help develop talented workers for...
local21news.com
Inflation means Pa. lawmakers set to get big raise next year, salary could exceed $100,000
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WJAC) — While inflation has hit Pennsylvanians hard, lawmakers are set to get a hefty raise because of it. That’s because back in 1995, they passed a law to avoid them having to vote on their own salaries. It adjusts the pay of state representatives and senators, as well as the governor, lieutenant governor, cabinet members, attorney general, auditor general, treasurer, and state and county judges, based on the U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer Price Index for the Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, and Maryland area.
local21news.com
Wolf urges General Assembly to pass PA Opportunity Program
SHARPSBURG, PA. — On Monday, August 29, Governor Tom Wolf joined local officials at Roots of Faith Ministries to call on Pennsylvania lawmakers to pass legislation for the PA Opportunity Program. The $500 million program would use money that the commonwealth already has in the bank to directly send...
Pittsburghers react to new Pennsylvania license plate ruling
PITTSBURGH — When 11 News talked to drivers this afternoon, some didn’t even know that they had a license frame, let alone that they could be pulled over for it. A new state appellate court ruling says no part of a driver’s license plate can be covered up, including the “visitpa.com” link at the bottom of the plate and the paint along the edges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
What movies were filmed in Ohio? Here’s a list
Here are a few films that were shot in Ohio, according to IMDB.
Pennsylvania warns of rare rabbit virus
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission is warning about a rare disease that affects both wild and domesticated rabbits. According to the Pa. Department of Agriculture (DOA), two captive rabbits from a facility located in Fayette County tested positive for Rabbit Hemorrhagic Disease Virus 2 (RHDV2). Outbreaks of the virus have been previously […]
Thousands packed the sidewalks to celebrate one of Colorado's biggest events
This year's parade also honored Pueblo Community College's Scott Richards who passed away this year.
Police in Pennsylvania issue warning after large pet python disappears
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police are asking residents of a western Pennsylvania community to be on the lookout for a large snake that got away from its owner. Duquesne police told WPXI that the python, which measures between 5 and 7 feet long, was being kept as a pet. Police told the station that the owner had taken his snake out for a walk when the animal escaped.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Michigan: Home to the Poorest City in the Entire United States
There's no denying that Michigan has a lot to offer. From the Great Lakes to the unsurpassed beauty of Michigan's great outdoors, there's something for everyone. Unfortunately, Michigan is also home to the poorest city in the entire country. According to World Population Review, Detroit, Michigan comes in as the...
More Ohioans sickened by E. coli outbreak linked to Wendy’s
More Ohioans have reported that they are infected with a recent outbreak of E. coli linked to a popular fast food restaurant. According to the Center for Disease Control a total of 84 illnesses have been reported in four states — 47 more than the total reported on Aug. 19.
local21news.com
Attorney General Josh Shapiro speaks on Mastriano photo
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — An 8-year-old picture is sparking controversy on the campaign trails. The photo is part of a faculty portrait for the Department of Military Strategy, where Senator Doug Mastriano worked. Mastriano, the Republican candidate for Pennsylvania governor, was the only person dressed in Confederate clothing...
spectrumnews1.com
More deer becoming sick with EHD across Ohio
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Deer across at least 12 Ohio counties are confirmed to have been infected with Epizootic Hemorrhagic Disease (EHD), and southwest Ohio is seeing an increased number of reports as the summer rolls on. What You Need To Know. Increasing numbers of deer in Ohio are...
Pennsylvania man in jail for turning off hoses,controls during a fire at mom’s house
A Pennsylvania man landed himself in jail after he was allegedly seen turning off a fire truck’s controls and hoses at a fire. Officials say a small fire happened in Monessen because of a faulty microwave, and during the fire Alexander Doroshkevich showed up “irate” and “belligerent,’ according to KDKA. It’s reported that Doroshkevich went to […]
fox5dc.com
Clean car standards coming to Virginia
The new California bill that will ban gas-powered cars by 2035 will also apply to Virginia. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from Virginia with the details!
Duquesne police issue warning after pet python goes missing
DUQUESNE, Pa. — Police in Duquesne are warning residents about a large python that is on the loose. Authorities said the python is a pet that escaped its owner while the two are out on a walk. The snake went missing on Wednesday near the 800 block of State...
local21news.com
$3M winning scratch off lottery ticket sold in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY Pa. (WHP) — A Pennsylvania Lottery retailer in Cumberland County sold a $3 million-winning $3 Million Diamonds and Gold Scratch-Off. Giant at 950 Walnut Bottom Road, Carlisle, will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket. $3 Million Diamonds and Gold is a $30 game that...
Comments / 0