Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
local21news.com
LCCF cook charged with delivering drugs to inmate
LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — A cook working at the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested late last week after an undercover sting allegedly revealed that he was bringing controlled substances into the prison for cash payouts and distributing the drugs to an inmate. According to our newsgathering partners at...
local21news.com
PSP looking for Wyoming Co. man who fled from Troopers Saturday
Clinton Township (Wyoming County) - Troopers with the Tunkhannock Barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a 32-year-old Wyoming County man, who lead them on a chase while they were responding to a domestic incident early Saturday morning. We're told as Troopers were responding to a home in...
local21news.com
Police investigating after human remains found in Luzerne Co. Saturday
Plymouth Township (Luzerne County) - Human remains, the Luzerne County Coroner's Office says belong to an adult man, were found over an embankment near McDonald Street Saturday evening. Officials found the remains around 5:25 p.m. and transported them to the Luzerne County Coroner's Office. An autopsy was conducted Sunday morning,...
local21news.com
"The Clown Kid", Brian Orbin, Bikes Again!
LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Brian Orbin, better known as “The Clown Kid” has been riding his bike throughout Luzerne County for the past eight years. Being on the road for so long, he has been through all types of weather and comes prepared with extra food, water, and items to keep himself safe.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
local21news.com
LLWS player hospitalized with head injury finally heads back to Utah after 2 weeks
DANVILLE, MONTOUR CO, (WOLF) — Easton Oliverson - the Little League Baseball player who was sent to the hospital after sustaining a head injury that put him in a "near death" situation - is headed back to his home in Salt Lake City today. Two weeks ago, officials told...
Comments / 0