WIBW
Elmont Elementary gymnasium named after retiring PE teacher
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Seaman School District is sending one of its long-time teachers and coaches off with a big honor. Mark Simoneau is retiring after 36 years as a PE teacher at various schools in USD 345. Simoneau’s memory won’t be far from the students at Elmont Elementary, where the gym was re-named in his honor.
WIBW
Ukrainian family gives update on son attending Topeka Public Schools
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -“I’m grateful to a community that has helped us to be here and we are best to be in Topeka and we are blessed to be in this school,” said Valeriia Babiichuk, mother of a new USD 501 student. Babiichuk moved to America with...
WIBW
Salute Our Heroes: Paraprofessional for 8 years finally gets her own classroom
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Lyndelle Anderson began as a paramedic, before moving to the field of education as a paraprofessional for eight years. Now, our hero has her own classroom at Whitson Elementary. Se thanks to a little inspiration in her life for the move. “I have a son, later on,...
WIBW
Washburn School of Law welcomes most diverse class ever
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University School of Law has reached a historic milestone as it welcomed its most diverse class of students ever. Washburn University announced on Monday, Aug. 29, that it has reached a historic milestone this year as it welcomed its newest students. Out of the 103 new students in the School of Law, it said 43% self-reported as a member of at least one under-represented population - including ethnic identity, gender identity and sexual orientation.
WIBW
Person enters Topeka middle school through unlatched door
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Public School officials say an unidentified man gained access to Eisenhower Middle School early Tuesday morning through an unlatched door. Eisenhower Middle School Principal Scott Schwarz sent an email to parents after the incident. Schwarz said a staff member entered the school through a back entrance and did not properly pull the door shut. The person gained access a short time later, but Schwarz said they quickly exited the building after he was quickly viewed by school and police officials both in the building and on camera.
WIBW
Signing Ceremony out at Fort Riley
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Fort Riley hosted an Intergovernmental Support Agreement Signing Ceremony with USD 475 at Garrison Headquarters today. Fort Riley and USD 475 Geary County Schools partnered for the design-build agreement. This agreement allows Fort Riley to use the district contractors for capital improvement projects which will help Fort Riley complete projects faster and cheaper.
WIBW
Washburn University names new dean of students to start in September
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University’s new dean of students will start her official duties in September as the new school year gets underway. Washburn University says Dr. Teresa L. Clounch has been named as the associate vice president of student life and dean of students. She will replace Dr. Joel Bluml who accepted a position as vice president for student engagement and athletics at the University of Providence in Montana.
WIBW
2 Kansas students, 5 others accepted to K-State as high school seniors
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two students from Kansas and five others from around the nation have been admitted to K-State’s College of Veterinary Medicine as high school seniors through its Early Admission Program. Kansas State University says on Monday, Aug. 29, the College of Veterinary Medicine announced its new...
WIBW
Wabaunsee Co. voters approve $11 million for Mission Valley school projects
MISSION VALLEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Mission Valley School District will soon start work on two projects estimated at more than $11 million. Unofficial results tallied Tuesday show Wabaunsee County voters approved two bonds for USD 330, each passing with more than 700 votes. Records from the Wabaunsee Co. Clerk show Proposal 1 passed 869-271. Proposal 2 passed 766-369.
WIBW
Topeka Civic Theatre ends ‘21-’22 season with 40th annual Volunteer Appreciation Night
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The end of the 2021-2022 season at Topeka Civic Theatre & Academy (TCTA) was capped off with the annual Volunteer Appreciation Night. TCTA says over 500 volunteers help bring stories to life on their three stages in addition to assisting in the day-to-day functions and operations of TCTA every year. They said the value of TCTA volunteer efforts and contributions is estimated to be $1,982,474.
WIBW
Memorial services for late Bob Archer set for Wednesday
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Memorial services for late City and County Commissioner Bob Archer have been set for 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Penwell-Gabel Funeral Home says Robert E. Archer, 75, passed away on Friday, Aug. 26, with his family by his side after a battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, two children and four grandchildren, as well as a soon-to-be-born grandson.
WIBW
Water experts give best tap water title to City of Emporia
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A water / wastewater conference fills the Stormont Vail Events Center with water professionals Tuesday, August 30, to name the city with the best tap water. The Kansas Water Environment Association and Kansas Water Works Association kicked off their joint conference Tuesday. Approximately 600 water industry...
WIBW
New Beach Museum exhibition challenges different perspectives of art
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A new exhibition at Kansas State University will challenge how guests view and look at different perspectives. Kansas State University says “Do You See What I See?” opens on Tuesday, Sept. 6, at the Marianna Kistler Beach Museum of Art and will run through Tuesday, May 27. It said residents can enjoy the exhibition in person at the Marion Pelton Gallery or virtually when the exhibition opens in October.
hiawathaworldonline.com
Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Topeka
Stacker compiled the highest paying education jobs in Topeka, KS using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WIBW
Topeka City Manager candidates meet the public
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The City of Topeka whittled down 40 applications for the City Manager position, to these four, all eager to make Topeka their home. Mike Harmon, who is currently the Chief Operating Officer for a Wyoming utility company, says his skill set aligns with what Topeka needs. “I’ve...
WIBW
Additional Topekan to be interviewed for Shawnee Co. judge position
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An additional Topekan will be interviewed to be considered to fill an open district magistrate judge position in Shawnee County. The Third Judicial District Nominating Commission says it will convene at 9 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, to interview an additional nominee to fill a district magistrate judge position.
WIBW
Topeka man sent to hospital after box truck backs into pickup in KTAG lane
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was sent to the hospital after a box truck backed into his pickup in the KTAG lane in Lawrence. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, emergency crews were called to the Kansas Turnpike Plaza 202 in Lawrence with reports of an injury accident.
WIBW
Lyon Co. DA receives police reports in alleged Emporia High football battery
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Official reports are now headed to the Lyon Co. District Attorney to decide whether or not to charge an Emporia High School football player and others after an alleged battery. KVOE reports that official police reports are now headed to Lyon Co. Attorney Marc Goodman after...
WIBW
Commissioners approved requests for DOC program and a 21-acre property
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee Co. Board of Commissioners approved two measures Monday, August 29, for the Shawnee Co. Department of Corrections and one company’s rezoning request. Commissioners approved the extension of a work training program through the Department of Corrections for another two years. The extension was...
WIBW
Kansas Prep Zone: Highland Park
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s been a very tough go around for Highland Park over the last several years. The last time the team won a game was 2014, or 64 games ago. While that seems daunting, this team is hungry and can feel that streak breaking come this Friday.
