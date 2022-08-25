Read full article on original website
Related
outbreaknewstoday.com
Massachusetts reports 1st human West Nile virus case in Suffolk County
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) today announced the first human case of West Nile virus (WNV) in the state this year. The individual is a female in her 70s who was exposed to the virus in Suffolk County. “This is the first time that West Nile virus infection...
outbreaknewstoday.com
Texas: Anthrax reported in a barbary sheep in Uvalde County
Texas officials reported on the confirmation of anthrax in a barbary sheep, also known as an aoudad, on a premises in Uvalde County. The premises is located 16 miles north west of Uvalde, Texas, and has been quarantined. This is the first anthrax case of the year in Texas. “The...
Comments / 0