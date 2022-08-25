Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Pirates infielder catches flak for having smartphone on the MLB diamond during a gameJason WeilandPittsburgh, PA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Bakery Serves Some of the Best Donuts in the Entire State of PennsylvaniaTravel MavenGreensburg, PA
Major supermarket chain opening another store location in Washington this monthKristen WaltersFederal Way, WA
Related
Bengals Releasing Standout Wide Receiver Following Stellar Preseason
Cincinnati has to trim their roster down to 53 by Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET
Longtime NFL Coach Reportedly Died This Morning
A longtime NFL coach reportedly passed away on Monday morning. According to a report from ESPN NFL insider Chris Mortensen, longtime offensive coach Ernie Zampese died earlier this morning. "Ernie Zampese passed away this morning at the age of 86, one of the most influential offensive coaches in NFL history,"...
Look: Dick Butkus' Message For Aaron Rodgers Is Going Viral
It's safe to say that Dick Butkus isn't a big fan of what the Packers are doing on offense this year. The Packers lost wide receiver Davante Adams to the Raiders this offseason. Green Bay failed to make a big move at wide receiver to replace Adams. Butkus doesn't appear...
Yardbarker
Report: Multiple owners didn’t want Browns' Deshaun Watson suspended for entire season
The Cleveland Browns didn't just controversially trade with the Houston Texans for quarterback Deshaun Watson in March even though his status for the 2022 NFL season and beyond was very much up in the air over allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Cleveland then made history by handing Watson a record-breaking $230 million contract with all of that money fully guaranteed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tom Brady Is Reportedly Still Tormented By Personal Issue
Tom Brady appears to be going through it right now. At yesterday's press conference, the seven-time Super Bowl champ briefly spoke on his 11-day absence from the team. But whatever, TB12 is dealing with, one Bucs reporter believes it's "unresolved." "The reason Tom Brady needed to step away still is...
NFL World Reacts To Colin Kaepernick, Girlfriend Announcement
Congratulations are in order for Colin Kaepernick and his longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, on Sunday night. The former NFL quarterback and his longtime girlfriend, a music personality, announced that they've welcomed their first child into the world. "I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I...
Yardbarker
Keyshawn Johnson: Patriots QB Mac Jones 'looked like bad macaroni and cheese' during preseason
By many accounts, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones endured a preseason to forget following the departure of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who left the organization to become head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders this past winter. Per Fox Sports, Jones completed 13-of-21 pass attempts for 132 yards with...
Browns Reportedly Cutting Veteran Wide Receiver On Monday
The Cleveland Browns are making a change in their wide receiver room. According to Ari Meirov, the Browns have cut Javon Wims. He had six receptions for 80 yards during the preseason. Wims played for the Chicago Bears from 2018-20 before he wasn't brought back for last season. In those...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Kenny Pickett Predicts Score of Pitt-West Virginia Backyard Brawl
Kenny Pickett expects a dominating win for the Pitt Panthers in their season opener.
Steelers Get Good News on Two Injuries, Bad News on Two Others
The Pittsburgh Steelers might have lost a significant contributor on defense.
Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist
She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
Watch: Wild brawl breaks out during Steelers/Jags game
Fists were flying inside TIAA Bank Field during the Steelers game against the Jaguars Saturday night. A group of fans got into a brawl in the stands during the fourth quarter.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yardbarker
NFL players vote Patrick Mahomes out of top 5 in NFL Top 100 list
Reigning and defending No. 1 player in the NFL Top 100 list lost his crown Sunday night when the list was revealed on NFL Network. Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes dropped from the top spot to No. 8 on this year’s list. Taking the title was Tom Brady, a now four-time champion. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB also won it in 2011, 2017 and 2018.
Steelers Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Tight End
The Pittsburgh Steelers are parting ways with a veteran tight end on Monday afternoon. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Steelers are cutting Jace Sternberger. Sternberger played in all three of the Steelers preseason games and finished with two receptions for 20 yards. Before he originally signed with the...
Yardbarker
Former Badgers star injured in pre-season shows LaFleur was right
To play or not to play your starters in pre-season is the age old question. It happens every year, it seems, that a star player gets banged up during meaningless games. This season it happened to be a former Wisconsin Badgers star. He also happens to be the reigning Defensive Player of The Year. TJ Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers seemed to suffer an injury during the team’s final pre-season game.
Yardbarker
Packers Release Fourth Year Wide Receiver
Today is a day full of NFL roster news. By Tuesday 3pm EST teams must be down to 53 players on the roster. While the Packers roster is set in a lot of places, there are still lingering questions. One of those questions was at wide receiver. We have some answers as the news broke of the Packers release of a fourth year wide receiver.
Yardbarker
Broncos Releasing Six Players
CB Donnie Lewis (waived/injured) Martin, 32, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions out of Appalachian State back in 2013. He was in the final year of his four-year rookie contract when he signed a four-year, $13.6 million extension with the Lions in 2016. He finished his contract before...
Yardbarker
Latest On Potential Mason Rudolph Trade
Schultz specifically cites Rudolph’s understanding of the offense and the coaching staff’s comfort level with him as reasons why they could hold on to him. Tom Pelissero confirms that Pittsburgh has received trade calls on Rudolph, but they’ve been reluctant to deal him, given that he is on the books for just $3 million this season.
Yardbarker
Tampa Bay Buccaneers Make Final Cuts Before 2022 Season
The deadline for NFL teams to cut their rosters to 53 players is right around the corner at 4:00 PM today. The Buccaneers have had some bad luck when it comes to injuries so some spots may open back up once they place players on the injured reserve list. This...
Yardbarker
Bills Reaching Out To Veteran P Brett Kern
Kern, 36, originally signed on with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent back in 2008. He lasted just over a year in Denver before being claimed off of waivers by the Titans. Kern has gone on to play the past 13 seasons for the Titans. The Titans signed him...
Comments / 0