KCSO warns Kern residents of a phone scam

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public about a phone scam targeting community members.

The office said Kern County residents reported receiving phone calls with a call back number 661-391-7500 which is KCSO’s public phone number.

The sheriff’s office does not handle court order civil matters over the phone and would not ask for personal information or payments over the phone, according to the office.

The office said things to look out for include, paying in gift cards, asking for payment and an urgency to stay on the phone while payment is processed.

If you take a suspected phone call scam, ask the caller for their name, employee identification number, reference number and a callback number, officials said. This information can be used to contact the organization.

If you receive suspicious telephone calls you are urged to contact KCSO at 661-861-3110.

