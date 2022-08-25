Read full article on original website
ewrestlingnews.com
Breaking News – Velveteen Dream Arrested (Mugshot Photo)
Former WWE Superstar Patrick William Jr. Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th for drug paraphernalia charges. The official charge is described as:. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT- – ICJIS Affidavit, Original Charge(S): 893.147(1)-4 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. According to a report from Unicourt.com, the...
ewrestlingnews.com
Brett Lauderdale Reveals That A GCW Yearly Pass Is Coming Soon To FITE.tv
GCW owner Brett Lauderdale took to Twitter over the weekend to announce that a yearly pass for the promotion on FITE.tv is still in the works. For those unaware, GCW’s live events typically run for $14.99 each. With that being said, there are bundles when the company holds multiple live events in a single week.
ewrestlingnews.com
Vince Russo Elaborates On His Claims That He’s Been Consulting The USA Network
Over the weekend, it was reported that Vince Russo is claiming that he’s been consulting the USA Network about WWE RAW for the past two years. During the latest episode of his “The Brand” podcast, the former WWE and WCW creative team writer elaborated on his work with the network, how it came about, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
FTR Pulled From AEW: Fight Forever Console Video Game
AEW tag-team FTR has been left angry after being pulled from the upcoming AEW: Fight Forever video game. AEW: Fight Forever will mark the promotion’s first console video game, after previously releasing AEW Double or Nothing: Casino, and AEW Elite GM on mobile. Sources who spoke to Fightful shared...
ewrestlingnews.com
Tyrus Comments On Nearly Crying To Dusty Rhodes Over Funkasaurus Gimmick
During a recent appearance on the “Talk Is Jericho” podcast to promote his match with Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74, Tyrus commented on nearly crying when he went to Dusty Rhodes to talk about his Funkasaurus gimmick, how the “American Dream” helped him with the gimmick, and more.
ewrestlingnews.com
Nikki Bella Gets Married To Artem Chigvintsev
Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev recently got married after becoming engaged in 2019. Nikki confirmed the news today on Instagram, writing,. “We said I DO, can’t wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event series, ’Nikki Bella Says I Do,’ premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo.”
