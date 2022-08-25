ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Alderman asks: When do overworked cops have time to tap mental-health services?

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29OUVT_0hVfjfzc00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) — The Chicago City Council is looking at how well the police department is helping its officers cope with the mental stresses of the job.

A virtual joint hearing of the Council’s Public Safety and Health committees got off to a poignant start Thursday with comments from Juliet Troglia, the widow of Police Officer Jeff Troglia, who took his own life. She talked about the continuing pressures on officers.

Alexa James, CEO of the Mental Health group NAMI Chicago, told aldermen that police officers are more likely to die by suicide than any other cause.

“They experience continual trauma. They also experience physical injuries that impact their mental wellness,” James said. “This is, unfortunately, the perfect recipe for officers feeling hopeless and some using substances to manage stress and trauma response.”

City officials say mental health assistance is available for officers more than ever, but 23rd Ward Ald. Silvana Tabares was skeptical.

“How are they supposed to access these resources and these programs when their days [off] are getting constantly canceled?”

Elena Gottreich, deputy mayor for public safety, said canceled days off and mandatory long hours have been sharply scaled back.

Everyone agreed that more help — and more mental health professionals — are needed. The department is having trouble hiring enough clinicians, officials say.

Comments / 5

Carol Maczka
5d ago

The department isn’t helping our officers In any way! No matter what they do they’re under a microscope.

Reply(1)
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims

NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
NORRIDGE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
CBS Chicago

Woman carjacked by three men in Marquette Park

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago police caught a carjacker in Gresham Tuesday morning. A woman was carjacked in Marquette Park Tuesday morning. Police said the 49-year-old woman parked her car in the 3100 block of West 65th Street when three men approached. Police said the armed offenders demanded her keys. The men drove off in the victim's car. No injuries were reported.The the girlfriend of the victim's son said it all happened as they were getting ready to go to bed at 1 a.m."I just hear a whole bunch of commotion and I head towards the door and I see my boyfriend's mom crying in tears and she can't even breathe she's all shaken up," she said. The family told CBS 2 police found stolen car at 76th and Carpenter streets. They family said at least one suspect was taken into custody. Police have not confirmed further details on the car or possible arrest. 
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Silvana Tabares
CBS Chicago

Attack on mother, daughter among the latest violence at CTA 95th Street Red Line station

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A mother and daughter were violently attacked after getting off a Red Line train at the 95th Street Station.The pair were beaten and robbed by as many as ten people during the afternoon rush, but the violence didn't end there.CBS 2's Chris Tye traveled to the station on Tuesday and found himself at the center of another violent encounter.As the CBS 2 crew was preparing the story on the mother and daughter who were attacked, another woman was attacked. She was hit and maced in the face by a mob, although it's unclear if it was the...
CHICAGO, IL
wbiw.com

Lake County Sheriff’s Officer charged with stalking

LAKE CO. – The Indiana State Police were recently contacted by Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. regarding alleged criminal activity being conducted by a Lake County Officer. In early July 2022, the Criminal Investigations Division at the Lowell Post began an investigation centered around an allegation that an...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suicide#Mental Health#Stress#The Chicago City Council
fox32chicago.com

Armed person barricades themselves in Chicago suburbs

NAPERVILLE, Ill. - A person armed with a weapon barricaded themselves at a residence in Naperville Saturday evening. Around 6:39 p.m., the Naperville Police Department responded to the 400 block of East Bailey Road for a domestic incident call. The incident then changed into a barricaded subject with a weapon...
NAPERVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Chicago

CPS holds off on new Lindblom principal's contract after dismissal of beloved administrator

CHICAGO (CBS) – There was new fallout over the controversial firing of a beloved leader at one Chicago school.The district is holding off on signing a contract with the school's newly hired principal.This newest development came after students at Lindblom Math and Science Academy protested the abrupt dismissal of Assistant Principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter.The longtime administrator told CBS 2 she was let go when the new interim Principal Abdul Muhammad brought in his own staff.Students told CBS 2 there have been other issues, including long security links to get into the school.Chicago Public Schools sent out a letter stating "Recent information regarding mister Muhammad's transition has raised concerns." His promised four-year contract is on hold.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy