Daredevil: Why Bullseye's Responsible for Character's New She-Hulk Suit
Not only is Daredevil (Charlie Cox) getting his own show on Disney+ nearly two years from now, he's returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in just a matter of weeks thanks to She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. As the teasers for the Tatiana Maslany-led show have shown us, Matt Murdock will debut a new suit at some point during the courtroom comedy. The updated suit is an homage to the original look donned by the character in the comics source material. Instead of an all-red suit, the look makes scarlet a secondary color and uses yellow as its primary look.
Marvel Studios Now Has an Official Timeline Keeper
Marvel Studios has never been busier. The film branch at the House of Ideas continues to pump out a record number of films every year in addition to its sprawling offering on Disney+. As it turns out, the Kevin Feige-led outfit is so aware of the size of its own interconnected universe, it went ahead and hired someone to keep track of the timeline.
Daredevil: Born Again Poster Teases Character's Shadowland Costume
Fans still have quite some time before Daredevil: Born Again begins to roll cameras, with the series set to debut on Disney+ about a year-and-a-half from now. As fans wait to see the Man Without Fear lead his own series once again, some of them have taken it upon themselves to imagine the fan-favorite hero in a variety of scenarios. One such situation has led to the creation of an epic fan poster picturing Daredevil in one of his most iconic comic suits.
Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Jonathan Majors Says Kang's Scary Popularity Might Kill Him
Jonathan Majors' life is going swimmingly. After a breakout role in HBO's Lovecraft Country, the actor has found himself as one of the most in-demand stars of Hollywood. Soon, he'll even be set up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big bad. After a brief appearance in Loki, Majors will appear as Kang the Conqueror in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Everything's looking up for the actor, so much so, he's worried he'll die soon.
Fantastic Four Will Make or Break Marvel Studios
These days, you don't have to go too far to find someone talking about the Fantastic Four reboot. You open up Twitter and see one tweet on its way to being viral over the fan-casting of an actor you hoped to never see step foot in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. You jump over to Instagram, only to see a fan rendering of what Seth Rogen could look like as The Thing, quickly filing it away right beside the Danny Devito-as-Wolverine pieces. Yet, there's still a hope and wonder bubbling inside of you as you think of what could become of the upcoming Marvel Studios reboot. Hope and wonder, that is, until the dread starts creeping in.
Weird Al Yankovic Makes a Cameo in the Trailer For His Own Biopic
The full trailer for Weird: The Al Yankovic Story dropped this morning, and the first person you see onscreen is "Weird" Al Yankovic. So is the second, but only one of them is the genuine article. While Harry Potter veteran Daniel Radcliffe plays Yankovic in the parody-biopic, the Grammy winner himself plays what appears to be a record company A&R executive who appears in the opening and closing moments of the trailer. It's he who catches a cassette tape thrown at him by Radcliffe's Al in the first moments of the trailer.
Beverly Hills Cop 4 Gets New Title, Adds Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Taylour Paige to Cast
Nearly thirty years after the last installment, Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop franchise will return soon, with a fourth installment on Netflix set to begin production any day now. The new film, now titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, has cast Taylour Paige and Joseph Gordon-Levitt. The film, written by Will Beall and directed by Mark Molloy, hails from producers Murphy, Jerry Bruckheimer, and Chad Oman of Jerry Bruckheimer films.
How Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Could Be an Explosive Ending for Phase 4
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the final film in Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and fans on Reddit have come up with some pretty good ideas as to what might happen in the film to justify that lofty position in the MCU's history. Prior phases have ended on huge story beats, from Marvel's The Avengers to Ant-Man (which followed Avengers: Age of Ultron) to Spider-Man: Far From Home (after Endgame). Each of these movies marked an obvious chapter-turn in the ongoing story of the MCU and, generally speaking, such sweeping moments have been kind of missing from most recent Marvel movies (aside from Spider-Man: No Way Home's introduction of the multiverse).
Rick and Morty Showrunner Teases "Larger Story" Coming in Season 6
Rick and Morty will be coming back to Adult Swim with the highly anticipated sixth season of the animated series in just under a week from the time of this writing, and the showrunner behind the series is setting the stage for a much "larger story" that we will get to see unfold over the new episodes! The end of the fifth season brought with it a number of changes not seen in previous season finales, and it raised all sorts of questions as to what could be coming in the story next. Thankfully, the team behind the series is not shying away from the challenge.
Fantastic Four Rumors Leave Fans Wondering About Reed Richards
Few roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been as coveted as Reed Richards, the linchpin of Marvel's First Family. With Marvel Studios actively developing a Fantastic Four movie, one that may or may not feature WandaVision helmer Matt Shakman in the director's chair, the Kevin Feige-led outfit has feverishly been scouring a wide-array of actors looking for the next Richards role.
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
New Netflix Comedy Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
Mo, a new comedy on Netflix starring Mohammed Amer as a Palestinian immigrant whose family is trying to gain asylum in he United States, has debuted with a rare 100% "fresh" score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes. And while the heady subject matter sounds a lot like one of those bleak movies made for awards recognition, that doesn't appear to be the case at all, as Mo has also connected with audiences, scoring 93% positive reviews from users who have talked about it on the site.
Star Wars Actor John Boyega Addresses J.J. Abrams Forcing Finn's Storylines in Rise of Skywalker
Lucasfilm has been having a rough time with some of their film like Solo: A Star Wars Story and even Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker was rife with issues, with some hardcore fans disowning the film as the finale of the sequel trilogy. Oscar Isaac and John Boyega have repeatedly spoken out about their issues with the studio during their time filming, with the latter even going as far as saying he wouldn't return to the franchise. Now, Boyega is speaking out on The Rise of Skywalker director J.J. Abrams forcing storylines into the film. During a new interview with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Boyega spoke on the decisions the director made on the film.
The Goldbergs to Kill Off Jeff Garlin's Character After Controversial Exit
The Goldbergs has had two major exits in its most recent seasons, the first when actor George Segal unexpectedly passed away after filming on season eight had concluded and then in season nine when series star Jeff Garlin was suddenly fired from the show. Garlin's exit was the result of an investigation conducted by Sony Pictures Television's HR department following a series of misconduct allegations against him. Though he left the series with a few episodes remaining in the season, the series was forced to find ways to continue including the character despite his absence. Now the show will be writing him out permanently.
Stephen King's Mr. Harrigan's Phone Gets Netflix Release Date
Just earlier this month, Stephen King shared praise for the adaptation of his short story "Mr. Harrigan's Phone," with today bringing the confirmation that the film will be making its debut on Netflix in October. The new film marks an interesting intersection of horror, as the project was developed by Ryan Murphy, famous for delivering audiences projects like American Horror Story and Scream Queens. Based on a short story from the collection If It Bleeds, Mr. Harrigan's Phone was written and directed by John Lee Hancock. Mr. Harrigan's Phone will be debuting on Netflix on October 5th.
The Boys Season Four: Showrunner Teases Major Change to One Iconic Set
Filming is underway on season four of The Boys and though we don't know a lot about the show series creator Eric Kripke has offered a new tease of what to expect. The former Supernatural creator took to social media with a specific photo from the set, asking fans: "Who's missing from the ceiling mural?" Kripke's photo included the mural found in Vought Tower, specifically the board room that The Seven occupies. Eagle eye'd fans will notice that naturally Annie January/Starlight is missing from the picture, having quit Vought in the show's third season and officially joined up with The Boys in the season three finale. It's worth noting that Black Noir and Translucent are both still present though despite being dead.
Warner Bros. Execs Reportedly Think Zack Snyder's Justice League Never Should Have Happened
The live-action DC multiverse has gone through some wild evolutions over the past decade, with a wide variety of visions for the franchise being brought to life onscreen. Zack Snyder's Justice League might be the most unique entry in that list, as the alternate, extended version of 2017's Justice League — which brought to life Snyder's intended cut for the film after he stepped away from the original production due to a family tragedy — was released on HBO Max in 2021. The years-long fan campaign to make the "Snyder Cut" happen has caught a surprising amount of attention — both good and bad — online, and a new report reveals how Warner Bros. executives might feel about the end result. According to Variety, "studio insiders have lamented that Zack Snyder's Justice League never should've happened," in part because the release of the film only further galvanized the fandom to want to see the "Snyderverse" of Snyder's previously-planned sequels and spinoffs further restored.
Lovecraft Country Fans React to HBO's House of the Dragon
House of the Dragon's start on HBO has fans thinking about Lovecraft Country. The Game of Thrones prequel has been given top-billing from the network. In addition to the biggest marketing spend in HBO's history, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav has thrown his full weight behind the show as well. Back in 2020, hopes were high the Misha Green's sci-fi show would get similar support. The network decided not to pursue a season 2 and the rest is history. There are still pangs of what could have been from fans on social media. Discussions of "Sun Down Towns" and Watchmen's spotlight on the Tulsa Massacre are circulating as Warner Bros. Discovery tries to take HBO Max in a different direction. In order for shows to flourish, there has to be material investment in marketing. Some of that House of Dragon money could make a world of difference for a smaller show. (Most Game of Thrones superfans were going to watch it anyway.)
George Miller Teases Mad Max Secrets Revealed in Furiosa Prequel
For many, Mad Max: Fury Road might be the best film of the past decade, taking the mythos of George Miller's apocalyptic movie franchise and turning it into a modern masterpiece. In the next few years, that is set to be expanded even further with Mad Max: Furiosa, a prequel film that will recount the origin story of Charlize Theron's Fury Road heroine. In a recent interview with The AV Club, Miller spoke about how that origin came about while crafting Fury Road — and how it led to a lot of other canon decisions about the Mad Max universe being made.
Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Teases Appearance by Fan-favorite Character in Picard Season 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is hinging itself on the "event" of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard reuniting with his co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation – including Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). That's an impressive ensemble to pull back together after so many years – and now we're hearing that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 may not be done with the big surprise returns yet!
