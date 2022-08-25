ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

Gephardt Daily

Salt Lake City Fire crews knock down 3-acre grass fire

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a grass fire late Monday morning, and quickly brought the flames under control. The call came in late Monday morning, says a tweet released by the SLCFD. Crews responded to the area, near...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Clearfield Police identify man killed Saturday in collision

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have released the name of a victim killed Saturday in a crash involving two vehicles. The man who died was 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Injured in the crash, involving a Jeep and a Honda, were a man (driver),...
CLEARFIELD, UT
Gephardt Daily

Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead

PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
PROVO, UT
Gephardt Daily

Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom

OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
OGDEN, UT
Gephardt Daily

SLCPD, community donors fund ‘Pay it Forward’ event to benefit 30 elementary school students

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police hosted their fifth annual Police Pay-it-Forward Back-to-School event this weekend. Working with the Salt Lake City School District, 30 students from Rose Park Elementary and Backman Elementary were selected to connect with police officers to shop for school supplies and clothing.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

