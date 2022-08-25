Read full article on original website
SLCPD, UHP make 6 arrests, impound 11 cars in weekend operation targeting street racing
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake City Police Department and the Utah Highway Patrol conducted an operation this weekend aimed at stopping illegal street racing. They reportedly made six arrests and towed 11 cars. The operation began Friday night and continued into...
Salt Lake City Fire crews knock down 3-acre grass fire
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City firefighters responded to a grass fire late Monday morning, and quickly brought the flames under control. The call came in late Monday morning, says a tweet released by the SLCFD. Crews responded to the area, near...
Three in custody after alleged assault, robbery of teen in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people are in custody after Salt Lake City police alleged the trio was responsible for the planned assault and robbery of a 17-year-old boy. Arrested in the case were 28-year-old Anthony Penegar, 29-year-old Jayson Boal, and a 17-year-old...
Provo police ID driver dead after SUV crash that killed siblings, ages 9 and 10
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo police have identified the driver killed Monday when his SUV struck and fatally injured two siblings who were walking to school. The driver was 59-year-old Darren Albertson, a Provo Police statement says. An initial police statement said police were looking...
Morgan County Sheriff: Suspect charged with 4 felonies after found under child’s bed in Morgan
MORGAN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man has been booked into the Weber County jail on four felony charges after Morgan County Sheriff‘s officials say he was found hiding under the bed of a 7-year-old Morgan girl. A deputy was dispatched at 4:39 a.m. Friday,...
Clearfield Police identify man killed Saturday in collision
CLEARFIELD, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Clearfield police have released the name of a victim killed Saturday in a crash involving two vehicles. The man who died was 29-year-old Michael Hards-Keeley, of Clearfield. Injured in the crash, involving a Jeep and a Honda, were a man (driver),...
Suspicious van parked under freeway overpass stops traffic, delays trains in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspicious van parked beneath a freeway overpass in Salt Lake City shut down traffic and delayed trains for about two hours Monday afternoon. Salt Lake City police say the investigation began at 3:10 p.m. when officers responded to...
Siblings, 9 and 10, struck, killed on sidewalk in Provo auto-pedestrian crash; SUV driver also dead
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Three people, two of them children, are dead after an auto-pedestrian crash in Provo. The incident happened at 8:06 a.m. in the area of 700 North and 800 East, a Provo Police statement says. A white SUV, traveling west, “crossed the eastbound lanes and struck a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother on the sidewalk.
Crash sends car careening into T-Mobile storefront in South Salt Lake
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — South Salt Lake police responded early Sunday when a car ran a red light, struck another vehicle, then spun through the front of a T-Mobile store. The call came to dispatch about 2:05 a.m., and South Salt Lake police...
Salt Lake County DA charges former Bluffdale fire chief, mayoral candidate John Roberts with felony misuse of public funds
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against former Bluffdale Fire Chief John Calvin Roberts, alleging he falsified payroll and work logs to pay firefighters for shifts they did not work. Roberts, 68, has been...
Inmate’s death at Central Utah Correctional Facility being investigated as a homicide
GUNNISON, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The death of a 62-year-old inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison is being investigated as a homicide. Ted Claude Davey, of Salt Lake City, was found dead Sunday morning in the Henry housing section at the prison, according to a news release from the Utah Department of Corrections.
Ogden officers entertain lost kiddo while locating his mom
OGDEN, Utah, Aug. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two Ogden Police officers took some time recently to reassure and entertain a youngster who had become separated from his mother. “Officer Chen and Officer Sanford take a moment to entertain a lost child who was looking for his mom. The...
Police providing ‘safe passage’ for students at 3 Salt Lake City schools
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City is increasing its police presence near three schools to deter crime, enforce traffic laws and help students get to and from school safely. Mayor Erin Mendenhall joined Police Chief Mike Brown at one of those schools,...
Surveillance video shows thieves crash through front doors of South Jordan bicycle store, steal 5 e-bikes
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Surveillance video shows two people crashing a truck through the front doors of a South Jordan bicycle store, stealing electric bikes and driving away Saturday. The thieves caused at least $60,000 in property damage to the Hanger 15 Bicycles store...
Alta High School football player in ICU after injuring spinal cord during game
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — An Alta High School football player is recovering in the intensive care unit at Primary Children’s Hospital after injuring his spinal cord during a game last week. Jalen Sutton, 17, was injured during Alta’s junior varsity game Thursday...
SLCPD, community donors fund ‘Pay it Forward’ event to benefit 30 elementary school students
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 29, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police hosted their fifth annual Police Pay-it-Forward Back-to-School event this weekend. Working with the Salt Lake City School District, 30 students from Rose Park Elementary and Backman Elementary were selected to connect with police officers to shop for school supplies and clothing.
Duke player speaks out after targeted with racial slurs, threats during BYU women’s volleyball game
PROVO, Utah, Aug. 28, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Rachel Richardson, the Duke women’s volleyball starter who was the initial target of racist slurs by one or more audience members at a Friday match, has issued a statement about the incident. Richardson posted a statement on Twitter, saying racist...
