Flood Warning issued for Franklin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:52:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-02 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Franklin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity affecting Franklin Parish. For the Lower Ouachita...including Alto, Fort Necessity, Tendal, Newlight, Como, Clayton, Jonesville L&D, Acme...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Boeuf River Near Fort Necessity. * WHEN...Until early Friday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 51.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Thursday evening and continue falling to 48.3 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 50.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Boeuf River Fort Necessit 50.0 51.1 Tue 7 pm CDT 50.6 50.0 49.3
Flood Warning issued for Hinds, Rankin by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Rankin and Hinds Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.6 feet. - Forecast...The Ross Barnett lake pool is back to 297.8 feet which is only three-tenths of a foot above its normal summer lake level. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District continues to lower discharges through the spillway. The current discharge is 23,763 cubic feet per second. With this discharge, the Pearl River will continue falling. The river has dropped below moderate flood stage early this afternoon and will fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. It should continue falling to 15.1 feet by Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Jackson 28.0 32.6 Tue 7 pm CDT 28.4 22.3 17.9
Flood Warning issued for Lawrence by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-31 08:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Lawrence The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Monticello. * WHEN...Until further notice. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:15 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 27.5 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 28 feet late Wednesday. - Flood stage is 22.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Monticello 22.0 27.5 Tue 8 pm CDT 27.4 27.3 26.7
Flood Warning issued for Copiah, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-30 20:43:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-05 04:21:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Copiah; Simpson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River Near Rockport affecting Simpson and Copiah Counties. Pearl River Near Columbia affecting Marion County. Pearl River Near Monticello affecting Lawrence County. For the Lower Pearl River ...including D`lo, Rockport, Monticello, Columbia...Moderate flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River Near Rockport. * WHEN...Until early Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 34.0 feet, Hopewell Road closed on Copiah and Simpson County sides of the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 34.0 feet. - Forecast...The river has crested and is expected to fall below flood stage late Sunday morning and continue falling to 23.8 feet Sunday evening. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Rockport 25.0 34.0 Tue 7 pm CDT 33.3 32.4 30.4
