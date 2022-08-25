Effective: 2022-08-30 20:48:00 CDT Expires: 2022-09-01 14:50:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 900 AM CDT. Target Area: Hinds; Rankin The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi Pearl River At Jackson affecting Rankin and Hinds Counties. For the Upper Pearl River...including Philadelphia, Edinburg, Carthage, Walnut Grove, Lena, Kosciusko, Ratliff`s Ferry, Ofahoma, Jackson...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pearl River At Jackson. * WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 32.6 feet. - Forecast...The Ross Barnett lake pool is back to 297.8 feet which is only three-tenths of a foot above its normal summer lake level. The Pearl River Valley Water Supply District continues to lower discharges through the spillway. The current discharge is 23,763 cubic feet per second. With this discharge, the Pearl River will continue falling. The river has dropped below moderate flood stage early this afternoon and will fall below flood stage tomorrow evening. It should continue falling to 15.1 feet by Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 28.0 feet. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Wed Thu Fri Pearl River Jackson 28.0 32.6 Tue 7 pm CDT 28.4 22.3 17.9

HINDS COUNTY, MS ・ 5 HOURS AGO