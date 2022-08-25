Effective: 2022-08-30 20:54:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-31 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Baker; Nassau The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in northeast Florida and southeast Georgia St Mary`s River At Macclenny affecting Charlton, Baker and Nassau Counties. Additional information is available at https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/forecasts.php?wfo=jax. ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...St Mary`s River At Macclenny. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas and timber lands including some properties along St. Mary`s River Bluff Road and the Cypress Landing Resort on the Georgia side. At 14.0 feet, Flooding of bottomlands along the river and some lower access roads including the lower half of St. Mary`s River Bluff Road which cuts off 15 to 20 homes on the Georgia side. At 15.0 feet, Flooding begins to impact the lower end of Steel Bridge Road on the Florida side and cuts off access to the river gage as well as access to several homes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 7:45 PM EDT Tuesday the stage was 12.8 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0 feet tomorrow morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

BAKER COUNTY, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO