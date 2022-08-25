ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Germantown, TN

Germantown running back wins Week 1 high school football player of the week fan vote

By John Varlas
 5 days ago

The voters have spoken. And they have selected Jamarion Morrow as the Daily Memphian’s high school football player of the week from Week 1.

Morrow, a sophomore running back at Germantown, garnered 55.4 percent of the total vote after an impressive performance against CBHS on Aug. 20. He scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter, including the game-winner on a 30-yard run with 39 seconds left, as the Red Devils rallied from a 20-0 first-half deficit to defeat the Brothers, 26-20, in the season-opener for both teams.

MUS junior running back Tee Perry placed second at 29 percent. Perry ran for 115 yards and scored three touchdowns for the Owls in their 35-0 victory over Arlington on Aug. 19.

Rounding out the vote were Munford’s Braxton Sharp, Ricky Isom of Central, Ty Stark of Brighton and Sheffield’s Mark Joseph.

A new round of voting begins on Monday.

