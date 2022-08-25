CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two male adults have been arrested after they fled the scene of a multiple motorcycle crash in the Cajon Pass Saturday night. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound Interstate 15 just before the Oak Hill Road exit. The collision happened at about 9:43pm Saturday on August 27, 2022.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO