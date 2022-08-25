ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendora, CA

Car Slams Into Back Of Semi Trailer On Northbound I-215 In San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> A gray sedan slammed in the back of a semi on northbound Interstate 215 in San Bernardino Tuesday late afternoon. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the traffic crash involving an semi and a dark gray Toyota Camry. The crash took place at about 4:48pm August 30, 2022 just before the Palm Avenue/Kendall Drive exit.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
Driver & Passenger Arrested After Fleeing The Scene Of Motorcycle Crash Saturday Night In The Cajon Pass

CAJON PASS, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> Two male adults have been arrested after they fled the scene of a multiple motorcycle crash in the Cajon Pass Saturday night. California Highway Patrol and San Bernardino Fire Department received calls of a collision on northbound Interstate 15 just before the Oak Hill Road exit. The collision happened at about 9:43pm Saturday on August 27, 2022.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA

