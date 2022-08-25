ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

The history behind the Paint Bucket Rivalry

By Luke Gamble
KX News
KX News
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cxv4J_0hVfhuur00

A trophy mocked up to represent a paint bucket is one of the most unique prized possessions you’ll find in college football, and it brings bragging rights for 365 days a year to two North Dakota teams separated by just 35 miles.

“It’s just another game is what I want to say, but it’s not,” Jimmies’ head coach Brian Mistro said.

The rivalry between the University of Jamestown and Valley City State University has been more than just a game for 108 years. It’s a rivalry sharpened by some playful vandalism, most notably spray painting the winning score on the opposing team’s stadium.

“The presidents got together and said here’s an opportunity to eliminate the vandalism, and the trophy was born,” former Jimmies’ player and coach Kevin Gall said.

The paint buckey trophy has been passed back and forth since 1961 with Valley City owning a 62-52-4 advantage.

“It’s the outside of what your normal football, even us, it’s knowing the attention on our program at the time from the community, from our alumni around the area or around the nation that there’s interest,” Vikings’ head coach Dennis McCulloch said.

The rivalries go beyond the field when it comes private vs public school, recruiting the same athletes, academics between nursing and education, the geography between the two schools, and it all comes to a head between the lines.

“It’s just gotten bigger and better,” former Vikings’ player and coach Cory Anderson said. “The rivalry is, I think, just as intense. There’s lots of neighbors that live on both sides of it so to speak, but it’s what makes it a great friendly rivalry.”

For everyone involved there are endless memories, whether they are from wins or losses, but at the end of the day the Jimmies and the Vikings care about just one thing.

“When you’re a player it’s more of a hatred thing,” Gall said. “When you become a coach it’s more of a respect thing, bu you know, you never want to lose to Valley City.”

“You don’t want to do anything to diminishes your chances of getting that bucket or retaining that bucket,” Anderson said. “You know, the incentive is there for the coaches.”

And the incentive is there for the players, especially the ones who have tasted both victory and defeat.

“You know I was lucky enough to be part of a win my freshman year for it, so I felt that and it’s an awesome feeling,” Jimmies’ quarterback Cade Torgersons said. “And I’ve felt a loss in this game, so I mean it stings a little more than some of them I’d say, but the winning feeling is unexplainable.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

Volleyball: League play opens for many around the state

The WDA Volleyball season got underway Tuesday, featuring a matchup between the Mandan Braves and the Legacy Sabers. WDA Volleyball Scores:Mandan Braves (0), Legacy Sabers (3)Jamestown Blue Jays (3), Minot Majettes (0)Williston Coyotes (1), Bismarck Demons (3)Watford City Wolves (0), Century Patriots (3) Class B Volleyball Scores:Des Lacs/Burlington Lakers (0), Kenmare/Bowbells Honkers (3)Our Redeemer’s Knights […]
SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
KX News

Update on the 2022 North Dakota NFL rookies heading into the regular season

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Opening week of the 2022 NFL regular season is approaching fast, and teams are cutting down their rosters to 53 players. With so many local North Dakota college players having been drafted or signed by teams this year, we decided to provide an update on where they all are before the […]
NFL
KX News

Shooting at Montana bar leaves 1 dead, 1 critically injured

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing one and leaving the other seriously injured, following a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Flathead County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded early Saturday morning to the South Fork Saloon in Martin City and found a woman had […]
MARTIN CITY, MT
KX News

Serious injury crash reported near Minot

MINOT, ND (KXNET) — A 50-year-old Minot man was injured in a crash Tuesday afternoon near Minot. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 2:00 p.m., the vehicle was traveling northbound on US Highway 83 en route to Minot from Garrison. At some point during the drive, the vehicle entered the center median, […]
MINOT, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Recruiting#American Football#The Paint Bucket Rivalry
KX News

UPDATE: Driver killed after striking deer in Williams County

UPDATE: 8/29/22, 9:30 a.m.: The North Dakota Highway Patrol has identified the deceased man as Darren Linke. a 45-year-old man from Tioga. ——————————————————————————————————– ORIGINAL STORY, 8/28/2022: BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — One man was killed in a car accident after his vehicle collided with a deer on Highway 2, approximately 12 miles west of Ray. According […]
WILLIAMS COUNTY, ND
KX News

Name released in Watford City rollover crash

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol has released the name of the man killed in a rollover crash in McKenzie County on August 26. According to the NDHP, at about 6:00 a.m., Errol Malone Jr., a 24-year-old Minot man, was driving west on McKenzie County 28th St NW (about five miles east […]
MCKENZIE COUNTY, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KX News

WATCH: Camper catches on fire on I-94 in Mandan

MANDAN, ND (KXNET) — No one was injured after a camper caught fire on I-94 in Mandan late Monday night near mile marker 155. According to the Mandan Fire Department, they responded to a call regarding a camper that had caught fire on I-94 after the driver of the vehicle pulled over after noticing some […]
MANDAN, ND
KX News

UPDATED: One dead in Williston vehicle collision

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A head-on collision on Highway 1804 has resulted in the death of a woman from Williston. According to the NDHP, at approximately 4:20 p.m., a Ford F250, driven by Lester Lafollette (a 67-year-old man from Williston), was traveling westward on Highway 1804 near mile marker 332 (approximately 1 mile west of […]
WILLISTON, ND
KX News

Gun sales in North Dakota

High inflation has slowed down buying, including when it comes to guns. Americans have more guns than anywhere else in the world, but so far this year, firearm sales have slowed down, including here in North Dakota. According to the FBI, over 41 thousand guns were sold in our state from January through July 2022. […]
BUSINESS
KX News

Golf: Century wins Legacy Invitational

It’s been a close race this season in the West on the individual and team sides in Class A Girls Golf, as Anna Huettl secured the top spot at Riverwood Tuesday morning, while the Century Patriots took another team win. Individual Leaderboard: 1. Anna Huettl (76)2. Hannah Herbel (77)3. Aliyah Iverson (81)4. Ava Kalanek (82)5. […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Soccer: Legacy battles Century, Mandan hosts Williston

The first-place Legacy Sabers entered Thursday with hopes of holding onto their lead in the WDA, facing a Century team that had yet to lose in 2022. WDA Soccer Scores:Legacy Sabers (1), Century Patriots (2)Mandan Braves (6), Williston Coyotes (2)Dickinson Midgets (0), Minot Magicians (5)Jamestown Blue Jays (0), Bismarck Demons (2)
MANDAN, ND
KX News

KX News

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy