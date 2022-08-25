ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Beach, CA

calmatters.network

Aquarium of the Pacific scholarship program offering thousands of dollars to African American college students

Any African American college student in California studying aquarium-related careers in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) is invited to apply. That includes fields such as ocean education, animal husbandry, water quality, building maintenance or facilities, microbiology and business management, among others. The program, now in its third year, was...
LONG BEACH, CA

