ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conway, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abcnews4.com

Bond denied for man accused of killing Dillon school principal

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Dillon elementary school principal was denied bond Monday morning. Kyle Church, 31, made an initial court appearance on Aug. 22 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
DILLON, SC
abcnews4.com

1 in custody following assault at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody Sunday morning following an assault at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Myrtle Beach police said the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Blvd. Officers...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Summerville, SC
Conway, SC
Football
City
Conway, SC
Conway, SC
College Sports
Conway, SC
Sports
Conway, SC
Health
abcnews4.com

PHOTOS: New $3 million waterpark opens at oceanfront Myrtle Beach resort

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Landmark Resort located in Myrtle Beach announced the opening of their new $3 million waterpark. The new H2oasis Waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800-square-foot space next to the 500-plus-room resort. “We know the family-friendly waterpark will be immensely popular among our Landmark Resort...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Scott

Comments / 0

Community Policy