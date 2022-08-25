Read full article on original website
abcnews4.com
Former Williamsburg County Superintendent Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Former Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District Dr. Rose Wilder has passed away, according to a statement from the school district. Dr. Wilder who was called a "pioneer" by State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman, became the first Black female superintendent in the state...
abcnews4.com
Dunkin' wants to treat South Carolina teachers to a free coffee on Sept. 1
(WPDE) — As a new school year begins, Dunkin' wants to raise a cup to teachers and treat them to a free medium hot or iced coffee on Thursday, Sept. 1. Participating Dunkin' restaurants throughout Myrtle Beach and South Carolina can take advantage of the offer. “Teachers play an...
abcnews4.com
Bond denied for man accused of killing Dillon school principal
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man charged with murder in the deadly shooting of a Dillon elementary school principal was denied bond Monday morning. Kyle Church, 31, made an initial court appearance on Aug. 22 on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.
abcnews4.com
1 in custody following assault at Myrtle Beach hotel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is in custody Sunday morning following an assault at a Myrtle Beach hotel. Myrtle Beach police said the assault happened around 1:45 a.m. in the parking lot of the Waikiki Village Retro Hotel in the 1500 block of South Ocean Blvd. Officers...
abcnews4.com
Search continues for 'armed & dangerous' suspect after man killed in Georgetown shooting
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown police are investigating a shooting Tuesday morning that left 51-year-old Cornelius Smith, dead. Officers were dispatched to Prince Street around 1 a.m. in reference to a shots fired call. When police got on the scene they found a 51-year-old Cornelius Smith lying in the...
abcnews4.com
Investigation continues after deadly double shooting at Florence apartment complex
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are dead following a shooting in Florence. Florence Police Cpt. Mike Brandt said police responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Valparaiso Drive Sunday evening just after 7 p.m. There was a heavy police presence reported by neighbors in the...
abcnews4.com
GCSO: Juveniles admit attempted kidnapping in Kensington was a 'fabricated' story
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Sheriff's Office in Georgetown County is issuing an update this evening following a false report of an attempted abduction outside of Georgetown. The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an attempted juvenile abduction in the Kensington community over the weekend.
abcnews4.com
PHOTOS: New $3 million waterpark opens at oceanfront Myrtle Beach resort
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Landmark Resort located in Myrtle Beach announced the opening of their new $3 million waterpark. The new H2oasis Waterpark is spread over a gated 9,800-square-foot space next to the 500-plus-room resort. “We know the family-friendly waterpark will be immensely popular among our Landmark Resort...
abcnews4.com
Prosecutors laying out case for trial of man accused in death of 80-year-old woman
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Documents show federal prosecutors are preparing and laying out their case for the trial of Dominique Brand, who's charged in the murder of 80-year-old Mary Ann Elvington last March in Marion County. Attorneys for each side must meet for the "purpose of agreeing and marking...
