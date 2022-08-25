Read full article on original website
Rusty
4d ago
People still have to live, even if inflation has stripped nearly a thousand dollars from most wallets!!...these types of businesses are good for us, great for them!!
2
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"Joe MertensWisconsin State
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Pharmacist shortages: Walgreens forced to temporarily close in Shorewood, Racine
In the past few days, a major pharmacy shut down both in Shorewood and Racine. The problem is a shortage of pharmacists.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Allis Farmer's Market
The West Allis Farmers Market offers a wide variety of seasonal produce, fresh meats and eggs, honey and maple syrup, fresh-cut flowers and annual plants, and prepared foods. The West Allis Farmers Market is open from the first Saturday in May through the Saturday after Thanksgiving. It is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. We open later in the day to allow the farmers to bring only the freshest produce, picked that morning, to the market. Farmers may leave early if all produce has been sold.
pleasantviewrealty.com
2532 Wedemeyer Street Sheboygan WI
Great home, great neighborhood, and a great price! Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom ranch home on the southside of Sheboygan. Enter the front door into your bright living room with updated bay window and head back to the kitchen with a functional layout and additional dining area. Down the hall are three nice-sized bedrooms and a full bathroom with shower over tub. The primary bedroom offers double closets. The lower level of the home has a huge 36’x15′ rec room and a separate laundry room, workshop area, and half bathroom. The backyard has mature trees, great landscaping, and an extra storage shed. There’s also a one car garage and entertaining patio area! Well-maintained home with a new roof in 2014. Must see!
milwaukeemag.com
A Beginner’s Guide to Foraging in Wisconsin
Foraging, like hiking and camping, is a way to stay socially distant and get in touch with nature. If you enjoy being distracted by every little detail on the trail, foraging might just be for you. Erick Blomberg, an engineer from the Green Bay area, has always been an avid...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
VIDEO | REAL ESTATE | Signage going up for new sports store in Washington Co., WI
August 29, 2022 – West Bend, WI – Out with the old and in with the new as signs change in West Bend, WI. The ghost letters of the former Boston Store can be seen behind the new sign going up for Dunham’s Sports at 1291 W. Paradise Dr.
milwaukeerecord.com
Let’s visit Regency Mall in Racine, half of which might be demolished for redevelopment
Regency Mall in Racine (5538 Durand Ave.) isn’t a “dead” mall. It’s open, it has stores, and there’s even a Hot Topic and one of those FYE places. But, like most malls in the 21st century, Regency Mall isn’t doing particularly well. As of this writing, the roughly 800,000-square-foot mall—first opened in 1981—is about 60% vacant.
Construction to begin on Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee
The first heavy construction work for the Iron District redevelopment in Milwaukee will begin in a few weeks, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha police blotter: Lawn mower races
On Sunday, Aug. 28 at 1 p.m., a father and son were racing on two riding lawn mowers in the street back and forth in the area of Kilps Court East and Kilps Drive. Read the full blotter every day in The Freeman. Subscribe at: gmtoday.com/wfsubscribe.
msn.com
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor
Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Milwaukee, according to Tripadvisor. With the advent of Big Data, it's now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. American dining brands have a long and storied history, and whether they're fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something for almost everyone.
whbl.com
Labor Day Week Garbage / Recycling Collection Schedule in Sheboygan
With Labor Day arriving on Monday, most municipalities will alter their garbage and recycling collection, including Sheboygan. The DPW announced that no collection will be held on Monday and the New Jersey Avenue Recycling Center will also be closed that day. Monday’s collection route will be done on Tuesday, Tuesday’s...
Colder winter with more snow in Wisconsin, 2023 Old Farmer's Almanac says
If you live in southeast Wisconsin, you should be bracing for colder than normal temperatures and above-average snowfall this winter, says the Old Farmer's Almanac.
Polonez Restaurant to close after nearly 40 years
Milwaukee's Polonez Restaurant, serving Polish and American dishes, will be closing after nearly 40 years of business.
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet to open Thursday
Milwaukee's first Goodwill Outlet will open Thursday near 91st and Fond Du Lac. Dozens of large rolling tables piled high with items will be ready to explore when doors open at 9 a.m.
msn.com
Eat Garbage at Franks Diner Kenosha WI
If you’re looking for a delicious, filling meal, Franks Diner Kenosha is the place to go! They serve up some of the best comfort food around, and their prices are unbeatable. You can’t go wrong with any of their menu items, but their garbage plates are especially popular. It is the diner’s signature dish.
msn.com
A Girlfriends' Getaway to Milton, WI
Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.
msn.com
You can get $3 tickets at most Milwaukee and Wisconsin movie theaters Sept. 3 for National Cinema Day
Most of the movie theaters in the Milwaukee area and Wisconsin will be taking part in National Cinema Day Sept. 3, with tickets for all movies showing that day costing just $3. Most of the nation's movie theater chains, including Milwaukee-based Marcus Theatres and AMC Theatres, and all of the...
WISN
I-41/US 45 reopens in Wauwatosa after truck spills steel in roadway
WAUWATOSA, Wis. — The southbound lanes of I-41/US 45 have reopened after a semi-truck spilled steel in the road Tuesday morning. The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office announced the closure around 8:15 a.m. Traffic was being diverted on to Burleigh Avenue. The lanes were reopened shortly before 11 a.m. This...
WISN
Summerfest 2023 will again take place over three weekends
Big Gig will be June 22-24, June 29-July1 and July 6-8. MILWAUKEE — Summerfest 2023 will once again take place over three weekends -- Thursday through Saturday. Milwaukee World Festival Inc. announced Tuesday the dates for next year's Big Gig will be June 22-24, June 29-July1 and July 6-8. Summerfest...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee appeals against former Columbia Hospital demolition as university prepares to tear down building | The Daily Reporter
The City of Milwaukee filed an appeal to keep the original Columbia Hospital from being torn down as the state university system began the demolition process. Enter your user name and password in the fields above to gain access to the subscriber content on this site. Your subscription includes one...
