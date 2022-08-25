Milton, Wisconsin is a small town that neighbors Janesville. At one time, it was a booming town with the highway running right through it, until the bypass came along. Years later, Milton is a charming destination that is off-the-beaten-path with several neat things to see and do. I found it just perfect for a road trip with my frequent travel companion and friend, Sara of Travel with Sara. Here is your guide to a girlfriends’ getaway to Milton, WI, including what to see and do while you are there.

MILTON, WI ・ 3 DAYS AGO