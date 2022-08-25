ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?

Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
Bunz Burgerz moving to Paristown's Village Market

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market. After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location. The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will...
Halloween Balloon Glow will move to Lynn Family Stadium this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only trick-or-treating attraction in Louisville that includes hot air balloons is moving to Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville Halloween's Balloon Glow typically takes place at Pope Lick Park, but is moving to the soccer stadium this year. The annual event includes trick-or-treating, and will have 10...
Daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers to speak at UofL Aug. 31

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers will speak Aug. 31 at the University of Louisville. In a news release Monday, the university said the visit by Reena Evers-Everette is part of a year-long celebration about the significance of Juneteenth. The series begins with a screening of the film "The Evers" and discussion at the Student Activities Center marking the International Day for People of African Descent.
'Louisville deserves better' | Courier Journal newsroom to unionize

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fed up with staff cuts, resignations and low pay, about 35 newsroom employees at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Courier Journal announced Tuesday that they are unionizing. "Gannett, the company that owns The Courier Journal, must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically...
Authorities find 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have found a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday. Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds. Ferguson has a thin...
Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
