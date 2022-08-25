Read full article on original website
BOZICH | 3 takeaways from Satterfield on job security, dominating Syracuse, early schedule
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Three years ago, Scott Satterfield was voted the top football coach in the Atlantic Coast Conference after directing the University of Louisville to an unexpected 8-5 season. Two years ago, he finished a 4-7 season with a clumsy flirtation with the South Carolina job. Last year,...
CRAWFORD | UK says Rodriguez, others, could miss multiple games, but needs to say more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Mark Stoops made official what everyone has known for a while: University of Kentucky All-American running back Chris Rodriguez will miss the Wildcats' football season opener against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday, though Stoops declined to say that Rodriguez is suspended for a DUI offense in the offseason.
Eastern Kentucky University football coach Walt Wells hospitalized after cardiac episode
RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) — Eastern Kentucky athletic director Matt Roan said football coach Walt Wells is hospitalized in stable condition after having a cardiac episode at work Sunday morning. Roan said in a statement Sunday night that Wells was in intensive care at UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital in...
Sept. 1 is deadline to participate in survey about planned Norton West Louisville Hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The public has a few more days to give feedback on a new hospital planned for west Louisville. A survey, which has been open since May, is scheduled to close at midnight Sept. 1. Earlier this year, Norton announced the plans for Norton West Louisville Hospital,...
Barry's Cheesesteaks relocating to Valley Station
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A local restaurant is relocating to a new spot. Barry's Cheesesteaks and More is relocating to Valley Station. The restaurant currently operates on Second and Oak streets in Old Louisville. Owner Barry Washington, a Pittsburgh native, opened multiple locations of his restaurant around Louisville. But during...
Memorial planned in Louisville for Dr. Adewale Troutman, city's former health director
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville is preparing to say goodbye to a beloved former community leader. Dr. Adewale Troutman spent six years as head of Louisville's Health and Wellness Department. He died July 21 in Tampa, Florida, from complications of Parkinson’s at the age of 76. Troutman left the...
AVERAGE FIRST FROST: When Does Louisville Typically Experience Its First Frost/Freeze?
Meteorological summer is defined as the months of June, July and August. Why do meteorological and astronomical seasons begin and end on different dates? In short, it’s because the astronomical seasons are based on the position of Earth in relation to the sun, whereas the meteorological seasons are based on the annual temperature cycle. Since meteorological fall begins on Thursday, I wanted to let you know when we typically experience our first frost/freeze. It's important to note that these statistics are for the city of Louisville. Rural areas may have significantly different statistics, even within Jefferson County. The average date of the first 36 degree reading (Frost) in Louisville is October 20th...
Developer behind east Louisville concrete plant submitting new design, councilman says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The developer behind a controversial east Louisville concrete plant is submitting a new design. Councilman Anthony Piagentini, R-19, sent an update to his district Tuesday afternoon saying this step means there will be a new public meeting with the Metro Design subcommittee. Hundreds of neighbors in...
Crews break ground on $2 billion electric vehicle battery factory in Bowling Green
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Crews broke ground this week on a $2 billion electric vehicle battery factory in Bowling Green. Envision AESC's investment is expected to create 2,000 full-time jobs. The plant will produce battery cells and modules to power the next generation of electric vehicles. It's expected to power...
Bunz Burgerz moving to Paristown's Village Market
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Another local restaurant is moving into Paristown's Village Market. After 11 years on Baxter Avenue, Bunz Burgerz is moving to Paristown, which owners call a "more appealing" location. The "dive burger" restaurant plans to have the same menu and staff inside the Village Market, which will...
Jeffersonville's Vintage Fire Museum to host annual 9/11 memorial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An annual event in southern Indiana will honor those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The Vintage Fire Museum in Jeffersonville, Indiana, will host the 9/11 Memorial event at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11. The memorial will have a display on the attacks, honor...
'Leadership for Tomorrow' | Louisville Fire & Rescue promotes 25 to command staff
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several members of Louisville Fire and Rescue were recognized in a promotion ceremony Tuesday morning. Their family members were at Iroquois Amphitheater to celebrate as the department announced the promotions of one assistant chief, five majors, nine captains, and 10 sergeants. "I've been chief since 1999,...
96-year-old revisits Louisville hotel where she spent her honeymoon in 1950
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 96-year-old Louisville woman got to have her "miracle moment" this month. Dot Zipperle revisited The Brown Hotel, where she spent her honeymoon night with her husband in 1950. At the time, she worked nearby and frequently got lunch at the hotel. The special day was...
Louisville cancer patient becomes 1st in Kentucky to receive new type of brain cancer radiation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Treating an aggressive brain tumor that reoccurs is an enormous challenge, but a neurosurgery team at UofL Health recently used a new approach to treat a patient who is now making a promising recovery. Tom Shober, who lives in Louisville with his wife of 33 years,...
Halloween Balloon Glow will move to Lynn Family Stadium this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The only trick-or-treating attraction in Louisville that includes hot air balloons is moving to Lynn Family Stadium. Louisville Halloween's Balloon Glow typically takes place at Pope Lick Park, but is moving to the soccer stadium this year. The annual event includes trick-or-treating, and will have 10...
Louisville mother turns son's death into life's mission, warning families about the dangers of fentanyl
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville mother is turning her son's death into her life's mission to warn others, shelling out thousands of dollars of her own money on billboards. One of those billboards sits at Poplar Level Road and the Watterson. It's one of several across the state paid...
Daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers to speak at UofL Aug. 31
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The daughter of civil rights activist Medgar Evers will speak Aug. 31 at the University of Louisville. In a news release Monday, the university said the visit by Reena Evers-Everette is part of a year-long celebration about the significance of Juneteenth. The series begins with a screening of the film "The Evers" and discussion at the Student Activities Center marking the International Day for People of African Descent.
'Louisville deserves better' | Courier Journal newsroom to unionize
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Fed up with staff cuts, resignations and low pay, about 35 newsroom employees at the Pulitzer Prize-winning Courier Journal announced Tuesday that they are unionizing. "Gannett, the company that owns The Courier Journal, must be held accountable for the staff bleed during the pandemic and chronically...
Authorities find 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing Sunday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have found a 78-year-old Louisville man who went missing on Sunday. Marcus Ferguson was last seen in a 1988 tan Cadillac Fleetwood with Indiana license plate "GMFORTY" near Interstate 64 at Hurstbourne Lane. Ferguson, a Black man, is 6-foot-1, 140 pounds. Ferguson has a thin...
Unexpected delays hit 29 JCPS bus routes Monday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Twenty-nine Jefferson County Public Schools bus routes were delayed unexpectedly Monday, coming close to matching the 42 planned delays this week. A notice from JCPS obtained by WDRB News early Monday indicated that three buses would run an hour and a half late because of the ongoing driver shortage and unexpected absences.
