Effingham Radio
Local Earmark Provides Funding For Effingham County Child Care Providers
Effingham County Childcare Research Committee in collaboration with Project CHILD will offer free childcare business workshops, aimed at strengthening business practices for in-home and center childcare providers, on Saturdays during October. Led by Project CHILD Recruitment and Quality Specialist, Courtney Hatcher, attendees will review business strategies and develop business plans...
Effingham Radio
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation Announces Fall Grant Cycle
Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation is pleased to announce the Fall Grant Cycle for 2022. Grant Opportunities are open from August 30, 2022 – October 4, 2022. Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson Fund for Visual Arts provides grants to benefit the arts in Effingham County. Bill and Jacquelyn Jordan Anderson...
Herald & Review
LIFT vocational training center in Mattoon opens for classes
MATTOON — Approximately 100 students from 11 area high schools have begun attending classes at the Mattoon school district's new vocational training center less than a year and a half after development of this site started. Since the school board voted in April 2021 to purchase the former Consolidated...
Effingham Radio
Marshall Public Library: It’s Time for a Library Card!
September is National Library Card Sign-Up Month, which means that if you do not have a library card, it’s time to get one! And just in September, if you have lost your card you can get a new one without paying the $1 fee. To promote Library Card Sign-Up Month, the library is joining the American Library Association, and public libraries across the country to promote “The Smartest Card @ Your Library”, a campaign to make the library card the most valued and used card in every wallet. The campaign also reminds the public that public libraries are partners for vibrant and educated communities, essential for a free people, and places of opportunity. Your library card is your ticket to opportunity. What other card in your wallet gives you free access to books and CDs, magazines, and movies and all sorts of other resources that can change your life—or just make it a little more fun?
Effingham Radio
Clark County Accident Results In Death Of Marshall Woman
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. US Route 40 westbound at Baystown Road, Clark County. August 26, 2022 at approximately 5:05 p.m. VEHICLES:. Unit 1- 2009 Red Chevrolet Impala. Unit 2- 2001 Red/Orange Yamaha XVS Motorcycle. DRIVERS:. Unit 1- Austin S. Lowry, 25-year-old...
Effingham Radio
Fatal Crash In Fayette County Takes Life Of St. Elmo Woman
The Following Preliminary Information is Being Released by Illinois State Police District 12:. August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:03 p.m. Unit 1- Beverly A. Crawford, 66-year-old female from Saint Elmo, IL – Deceased. Unit 2- Douglas W. Tuttle, 59-year-old male from West Union, IL – Uninjured. PASSENGER:. Unit...
timesnewspapers.com
Spend A Day In Beautiful Amish Country: Arthur, IL
For a new appreciation of the simpler things in life, visit Arthur, Illinois, in the heart of Illinois Amish Country. The area covers approximately 64 square miles and is located in central Illinois, about two and a half hours from St. Louis. Founded over 150 years ago, the Amish community...
Effingham Radio
Tuesday Police Blotter
Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 41 year old Emily S. Denning of Flora for an Effingham County writ. Emily was transported to Clay County Jail. Effingham County Sheriff’s Department arrested 27 year old Britt A. Young of Effingham for an Effingham County FTA warrant for domestic battery/physical contact. Britt was taken to the Effingham County Jail.
legalreader.com
Illinois Kroger Store is Shut Down after Asbestos is Found
Illinois Kroger store remains closed until asbestos can be properly removed. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul has announced a lawsuit against The Kroger Co. and SSI Services LLC over the alleged improper asbestos removal at a Taylorville grocery store. The suit, filed in Sangamon County, alleges that Kroger and SSI...
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia woman airlifted to St. Louis hospital following single car crash
A 29-year-old Centralia woman was injured Monday afternoon when her car ran off the Dix-Irvington Road between Baldridge Lane and U.S. 51. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Katy Blake of Wright Drive was traveling westbound when she left the north side of the road and struck a utility pole.
wrul.com
Morris Arrested For Driving On Suspended License And Clay County Warrant
A Wayne County woman wanted out of Clay County was nabbed by Carmi Police Friday afternoon. 32 year old Jennifer Morris, with addresses in both Xenia and Barnhill, was spotted just prior to 5pm by authorities driving a black Nissan Altima and pulled over. A check of the license plate revealed it was registered for a 2007 Dodge van. Upon Morris’ exit of the vehicle, the officer notes in the report he smelled a strong odor of cannabis and noticed a small wooden “one hitter”. At that point, Morris allegedly stated she had a suspended drivers license. When running Morris through dispatch, it was discovered not only did the woman have a suspended license, but also she was wanted out of Clay County on a failure to appear warrant attached to a Possession of Meth charge. She was subsequently arrested and taken to jail where she was searched more extensively by a female corrections officer. That search revealed contraband that tested positive for meth according to the report and was found in Morris’ bra. Morris is behind White County Jail bars, facing charges of Possession of Meth, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use or Possession of a Title Belonging to another Vehicle, and Possessing or Knowingly Bringing Contraband into a Penal Facility. She’s also being held on the Clay County warrant with a total of $1,750 required for her release.
wrul.com
White Arrested For Driving While License Revoked
Friday evening, a Marion County Illinois man was arrested by the Carmi PD. 33 year old Joshua White of Iuka is free on bond following his arrest on charges of Driving While License Revoked and Illegal Operation of a Non-Highway Vehicle on a Roadway. He posted $250 bond plus booking fee and was released. White was also arraigned Monday morning on an Aggravated DUI charge that dates back to May of this year. He’s due back in White County court on his new charges on October 17th.
Effingham Radio
Severe Thunderstorm Warning Issued for North Central Moultrie, Southern Piatt, and Northeastern Macon Counties Until 8:30pm.
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. North central Moultrie County in central Illinois…. * At 751 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over mainly rural areas of eastern Macon county moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD…60 mph wind gusts and half...
southernillinoisnow.com
Rural Mt. Vernon woman hurt in rollover crash near Belle Rive
A 73-year-old rural Mt. Vernon woman was injured Monday afternoon in a single-vehicle crash on Route 142 near Program Lane in rural Belle Rive. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies say Sharon Lowery of Beal Road was traveling southbound when for an unknown reason she crossed through the northbound lane and off the road into the roadside ditch. Her car came to rest on its top.
WTHI
Names, new details released in fatal Rt. 40 crash in Clark County
CLARK COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - We're learning more about a fatal motorcycle crash in Clark County that killed one person and injured another. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. That's just west of Marshall. Illinois State Police said Austin Lowry (25) of...
spotonillinois.com
Illinois Department of Corrections to release two inmates sentenced in Richland County during Q4
The following residential sales were reported in Oblong in the week ending Aug. 6, according to BlockShopper.com. The median sales price was $45,000 and the median property tax bill was $604 for the previous year. 306 MAIN$45,000Property Tax (2020): $1,450.72Effective Property Tax Rate:... Posted in:. Places:. 10:03. 05:26. 03:51. 03:51.
wgel.com
Stolen Vehicle Charge In Fayette County
Dalton Allen, age 22 of Ramsey, is charged in Fayette County Circuit Court with two offenses. They include a Class 1 felony for alleged possession of a stolen vehicle, and a misdemeanor of alleged criminal damage of less than $500 to the vehicle. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled in the...
WTHI
Richland County 5th grade teacher faces three counts of aggravated battery
RICHLAND COUNTY, Ill. (WTHI) - A Richland County teacher is facing charges of aggravated battery. The Richland County state attorney's office filed three felony charges against Kyle Shipman. According to court documents, each of the incidents happened inside the Richland County Elementary school. The school website lists Shipman as a...
WTHI
Person killed in Rt. 40 crash in Illinois
CLARK County, Ill. (WTHI) - One person was killed after a motorcycle and a car crashed Friday night. It happened just before 5:30 p.m. in Clark County, Il. Illinois State Police said they responded to the call of a car versus motorcycle on U.S. Route 40 at Baystown Road. They...
Effingham Radio
Carolyn Dobbins, 82
Carolyn Dobbins, age 82, of rural Wheeler, Illinois, passed away at 7:15 AM – Saturday, August 27, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. Services celebrating Carolyn’s life will be held at 12:00 PM (Noon) – Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Zack Trimble officiating. Burial will be in the Trexler Cemetery in rural Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM until the service time. In loving memory of Carolyn, memorials may be made to Pinehaven Christian Children’s Ranch.
