Argument ends with 32-year-old man shot in South Seattle

SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in South Seattle.

Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Seattle firefighters said a 32-year-old man was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center with an injury not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that an argument between the victim and another person escalated into a shooting.

The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

