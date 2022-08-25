ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Argument ends with 32-year-old man shot in South Seattle

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
 5 days ago
SEATTLE — An investigation is underway after a man was shot Thursday afternoon in South Seattle.

Officers were called at 4:35 p.m. to the 7800 block of Detroit Avenue Southwest for a report of a shooting.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Seattle firefighters said a 32-year-old man was treated at the scene and taken to Harborview Medical Center with an injury not considered life-threatening.

Witnesses told police that an argument between the victim and another person escalated into a shooting.

The shooter fled the scene in a dark-colored sedan, police said.

GraveDigger
5d ago

Every day in Seattle. 600 cops short. Just do whatever you want. If you get caught no worries. The judge or prosecutor will let you off the hook.

