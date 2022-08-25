Read full article on original website
lynn mireles
4d ago
my kids and I have been going out there with clothing,shoes, hygiene stuff,tents, etc....we have never had a problem with any of them nor have I ever seen it messy. they keep it as clean as possible. if we are able to help the homeless with what little we have imagine how much The City can help with what they have. The homeless people are human beings and God Children why must they be treated less than??
Reply(6)
5
Armandina Guerrero
5d ago
there another tent city by healy murphy center under bridge lots of tents there clean that one up too
Reply(6)
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The San Antonio horse that was honored with a military graveAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Elon Musk Wants to Connect Two Texas Cities with the HyperloopTom HandyAustin, TX
Police investigating San Antonio high school football teamAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
The 3 richest people in San AntonioAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Beto O’Rourke is Giving Hope to these Texas OrganizationsTom HandyTexas State
Related
KSAT 12
Help wanted: School bus driver shortage affecting San Antonio’s largest districts
SAN ANTONIO – Help is wanted across San Antonio for school bus drivers as a driver shortage leads to longer wait times for kids and bus routes being removed to adjust to the shortfall. “Our drivers are working around the clock to try to make ends meet in terms...
tpr.org
Rainy through Labor Day weekend; San Antonio and Bexar County step up mosquito battle
There is at least a 50-50 shot of rain most days and nights through Labor Day weekend for San Antonio and the Hill Country. While the rains will be mostly beneficial and relieve drought conditions, there is the potential for some flooding should thunderstorms "train" over an area. Thunderstorms did...
KSAT 12
Proposed apartment complex, new businesses has residents in one Helotes neighborhood concerned about new development
HELOTES, Texas – Plans for a new development in Helotes have been granted approvals by the necessary agencies however, there’s a major backup. Residents in Helotes are not on-board and want the proposal dismissed. The development in question is a nearly 300-unit apartment complex and four commercial businesses...
KSAT 12
Program pays panhandlers to clean parks, connects them with resources
Some cities around the U.S. are paying panhandlers to clean parks instead of standing on street corners and connecting them with resources. Lindsay Cates, a senior planner for homelessness services in Oklahoma City, said the idea to offer a day of paid work to panhandlers came from public outcry after the increased visibility of panhandlers in the area.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
2nd annual New Beginnings Community Baby Shower planned for the fall on the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Calling all soon-to-be moms, new moms, and their families:...
KSAT 12
Man headed to new home gets painful welcome as someone shoots him
SAN ANTONIO – A man who told San Antonio police he was walking to his new home in a West Side neighborhood was shot by someone in a car. Officers responded to the 2200 block of San Luis Street around 11 p.m. Monday and found the victim with a gunshot wound in his arm.
Gonzales Inquirer
Collision with truck-tractor claims life of Bastrop woman
A Bastrop woman was killed and her husband was injured when their vehicle was struck by a truck-tractor and trailer on US 183, about 12 miles south of Gonzales, on Friday, Aug. 26. According to Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Rueben San Miguel, the collision happened at about 10:45...
KSAT 12
New ‘rainbow fentanyl’ trend terrifying for parents, schools
SAN ANTONIO – At first glance, the pills look like candy. However, inside is a substance 100 times more potent than morphine and 50 times more potent than heroin. Fentanyl is a rising crisis in our country, causing the highest number of overdose deaths and sending numbers to record levels.
RELATED PEOPLE
KSAT 12
San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming to the South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. The first-ever San Antonio Country Music Festival is coming...
KSAT 12
City plan for CPS Energy rebates stalls
SAN ANTONIO – With just over two weeks until the San Antonio City Council is scheduled to vote on a budget, the question of what to do with $50 million of unexpected revenue is still up in the air. The money is part of a windfall from CPS Energy,...
KSAT 12
Woman killed while running across Loop 410 on the West Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman who was struck by a vehicle as she ran across Loop 410 has died from her injuries, according to San Antonio police. Police said the accident happened at 6:20 a.m. on Monday on the exit ramp from Loop 410 to Highway 90, near Marbach Road.
MySanAntonio
Women in Auto: April Ancira
Someone growing up in an automotive family might seem to be destined for a career in the industry, and that’s how it turned out for April Ancira – even though she initially had plans to go a different route. One of the five daughters of San Antonio auto...
IN THIS ARTICLE
News Channel 25
Police apprehend Texas man with 12 active warrants
SAN ANTONIO — A man with several active warrants was captured in San Antonio on Aug.22 for at least 12 separate incidents. Giovani Norman is accused of five separate robberies in the city's southern parts, stealing from multiple Culebra Meat Markets and taco truck vendors. Police booked him on the five warrants and discovered he had seven other active warrants for prior crimes, authorities said.
KSAT 12
Get to know the new reporter coming to KSAT, Allysa Cole
KSAT 12 is adding a new member to its news team in September. 📺. Allysa Cole is making her move to San Antonio from the Rio Grande Valley where she has spent years delivering critical news reports in the South Texas region. I’ve enjoyed getting to know her ahead of...
South Texas student apprehended for making threats to take firearm to campus
The post warned to 'not go to school tomorrow.'
KSAT 12
Burger Boy’s sixth location to open Wednesday in Live Oak
LIVE OAK, Texas – Burger Boy is opening its sixth location on Wednesday. The new location in Live Oak at Pat Booker Road between Loop 1604 and Interstate 35will be Burger Boy’s first restaurant outside the San Antonio city limits, according to a news release. Upon opening, Burger...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWTX
Drunk driver crashes into 18-wheeler on I-35; toddler in pickup critically injured, DPS says
BELLMEAD, Texas (KWTX) - Isaiha Robinson, 21, of San Antonio, was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail after police said he was driving drunk, crashed into the rear of an 18-wheeler, and critically injured a 2-year-old girl riding in a Ford 150 with him. Robinson is facing a...
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio shares safety tips for travelers this Labor Day weekend
SAN ANTONIO – The holiday weekend is quickly approaching, and the City of San Antonio is helping the public prepare for a stress-free travel experience by sharing a few tips!. The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) expects the heaviest traffic leading into the holiday weekend with more than 30,000 passengers...
KSAT 12
SAPD: 1 person hospitalized, 1 person detained after wrong-way vehicle crash on Highway 281
SAN ANTONIO – One person is in the hospital and another person has been detained following a wrong-way vehicle crash on Highway 281 early Monday morning, San Antonio police said. The crash occurred around 3:30 a.m. on Highway 281 southbound, near Josephine Street. According to police, a 26-year-old man...
6 Hill Country events to celebrate September, end of summer
Hot air balloons, mermaids, and county fairs? Sign me up.
Comments / 19